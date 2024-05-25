Asian grill and cocktails restaurant planned for former shop in Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Asian grill and cocktails restaurant planned for former shop in Perth city centre

"There's nothing like this in Perth at the moment."

By Stephen Eighteen
Imran and Hassan Mohammed are setting up Shish in County Place, Perth.
Imran and Hassan Mohammed are setting up Shish in County Place, Perth. Image: Imran Mohammed/DC Thomson

An Asian grill and cocktails restaurant is set to replace a former shop in Perth city centre.

Imran Mohammed, 36, has applied to open Shish in County Place at the former John Ferguson – Work and Leisure shop, which has been closed for around three years.

It would be run by his brother Hassan, 26, who would also offer a takeaway service via the Just Eat app.

Authentic Asian tandoori food served from a grill

Shish would serve authentic tandoori food from a hot grill pan.

“It would be like a charcoal grill,” Imran told The Courier.

“You get this type of thing in Glasgow and Edinburgh but there’s nothing like this in Perth at the moment.”

Work is taking place to create Shish at the former John Ferguson - Work and Leisure shop, in County Place, Perth.
Work is taking place to create Shish at the former John Ferguson – Work and Leisure shop. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

Imran, who lives in the Western Edge, also hopes the restaurant’s cocktail menu will tempt locals to make a night of it.

The restaurant’s opening hours would be noon to 11pm, seven days a week. Takeaways would be available until 1am.

Perth restaurant Shish could open in the summer

The brothers first need Perth and Kinross Council to grant planning permission and a premises licence.

Imran says that if these can be achieved swiftly the restaurant could open in August.

His supporting statement said: “Fixed or non-fixed seating will be provided so that customers can sit and use the premises in a typical restaurant fashion.

“The selling of alcohol on site to be consumed on-site with a meal only is intended.

“The unit has been positioned away from the nearest dwellings and sits below an existing masonry wall to the north.”

The council will determine the planning application.

Conversation