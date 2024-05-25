Asian grill and cocktails restaurant planned for former shop in Perth city centre

An Asian grill and cocktails restaurant is set to replace a former shop in Perth city centre.

Imran Mohammed, 36, has applied to open Shish in County Place at the former John Ferguson – Work and Leisure shop, which has been closed for around three years.

It would be run by his brother Hassan, 26, who would also offer a takeaway service via the Just Eat app.

Authentic Asian tandoori food served from a grill

Shish would serve authentic tandoori food from a hot grill pan.

“It would be like a charcoal grill,” Imran told The Courier.

“You get this type of thing in Glasgow and Edinburgh but there’s nothing like this in Perth at the moment.”

Imran, who lives in the Western Edge, also hopes the restaurant’s cocktail menu will tempt locals to make a night of it.

The restaurant’s opening hours would be noon to 11pm, seven days a week. Takeaways would be available until 1am.

Perth restaurant Shish could open in the summer

The brothers first need Perth and Kinross Council to grant planning permission and a premises licence.

Imran says that if these can be achieved swiftly the restaurant could open in August.

His supporting statement said: “Fixed or non-fixed seating will be provided so that customers can sit and use the premises in a typical restaurant fashion.

“The selling of alcohol on site to be consumed on-site with a meal only is intended.

“The unit has been positioned away from the nearest dwellings and sits below an existing masonry wall to the north.”

The council will determine the planning application.