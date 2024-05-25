Ask a local: My 5 favourite things about Falkland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ask a local: My 5 favourite things about Falkland

Environmental charities worker Tara O'Leary talks us through her favourite things about her home town.

Tara O'Leary loves living in Falkland.
Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

Falkland is one of Fife’s most picturesque villages.

It attracts hundreds of visitors every year thanks to its role as a backdrop in worldwide TV phenomenon Outlander.

However, its spot at the foot of the Lomond Hills Regional Park combined with its royal history means it was already a popular destination.

Falkland.
Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It’s probably best known for Falkland Palace, country home of the Stewart kings and queens who hunted deer and wild boar in the forests.

And its ancient buildings, independent businesses and narrow streets that open onto a fabulous woodland estate make it a beautiful place to live.

Falkland is home to 52-year-old Tara O’Leary, who lives with husband Nick and sons Oran, 15 and Eisean, 13.

And Tara agreed to tell us her five favourite things about her home village.

1. Beautiful nature

“People come from all over the world to Falkland because it’s been in Outlander but there’s so much more to it than that,” says Tara.

“I live just outside the village on the Falkland Estate.

“And when you live here year in, year out you see it in all weathers and all seasons.

Cycling on Falkland Estate.
Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“At the moment on my walks, I can watch young hares in the morning and badgers at night. It’s a wonderful, wonderful thing.

“There are wonderful walks and cycle paths up East and West Lomond, all over the estate and onwards to Kinross.

“I love telling visitors about the thousands of years-old stash of Neolithic arrow heads found a few steps from the bottom of my garden.

“We’re nestled under Falkland Hill, which is a very big thing for us.

“If you’ve been away, when you come off the motorway on your way home and see the hill you know you’re almost home.”

2. Small businesses in Falkland

“There are lots of great independent shops and cafes.

“Among the best is Pillars of Hercules, an organic farm shop right next to where I live.

“It was started by Bruce Bennett, who runs it as a family business and has built it up.

Bruce Bennett of Pillars of Hercules.
Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

“Everywhere I go, from Inverness to the Borders, I get people saying they’ve dropped into that fantastic organic cafe in Falkland.

“Our village shop and post office is run by local hero Irfan Asghar and his family.

Tara chats to Irfan Asghar outside his Falkland convenience store
Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“And I would also recommend the community shop in Dunshalt, the next village along.

“It’s community-owned, community-run and a fantastic resource.

“It started just two weeks before lockdown and did deliveries across the whole area.

“You would phone in your order in the morning and and it would be delivered by lunchtime.”

3. Falkland cricket club

“The cricket club is legendary and I do love it.

“They’re pretty successful and they won the Fife cup last year.

“The club is so community orientated and everyone is welcome.

Tara at the cricket club.
Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“And the setting has got to be one of the most beautiful in the country.

“The cricket club is a traditional thing in Falkland and families through the generations have played and brought home cups.

“It’s a real Falkland thing. And on Friday evenings three generations sit and have a drink and watch the kids play.

“It’s all driven by a guy called Robbie Nellies, who received a BEM in the King’s New Year’s Honours for his services.

“He’s a local legend and really deserves the recognition.”

4. Falkland characters

“Falkland is full of people who are absolutely passionate about the place.

“It’s lovely meeting people whose families have been here for generations.

“People like the wonderful Robbie Nellies, who I’ve already mentioned, as well as Jimmy Kilbane and his late wife Teresa.

Falkland Cricket Club president Robbie Nellies.
Image: David Potter.

“They and others made me feel so welcome when I had a young family and they watched my boys grow up as we met on our daily walks.

“Jimmy always has a sweet and a few dog treats in his pocket.

” Alex Simpson is another stalwart in the community.

“He runs the community development trust and the soccer club.

” And he’s not alone as there are dozens of people volunteering at everything from the youth club to the gardening group.”

5. Great for kids

“I’ve brought my children up here.

“It was so great for them to be able to cycle to school when they were younger. Even though it’s two miles away they were totally safe.

“They can take their bikes round the village and play with their friends.

“And they’re so lucky to be able to rampage through the woods on their doorstep.

“The school lets them use the sports facilities so they go along and stick a ball through the basketball hoops in the evenings.

“It’s a lovely school with a community feel and the kids love living here.

“The community is hoping we can make more amenities for the teenagers.

“Especially during the winter, it will help them stay connected to their friends, to get out of the house and off their screens.”

Conversation