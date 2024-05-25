Ask a local: My 5 favourite things about Falkland

Falkland is one of Fife’s most picturesque villages.

It attracts hundreds of visitors every year thanks to its role as a backdrop in worldwide TV phenomenon Outlander.

However, its spot at the foot of the Lomond Hills Regional Park combined with its royal history means it was already a popular destination.

It’s probably best known for Falkland Palace, country home of the Stewart kings and queens who hunted deer and wild boar in the forests.

And its ancient buildings, independent businesses and narrow streets that open onto a fabulous woodland estate make it a beautiful place to live.

Falkland is home to 52-year-old Tara O’Leary, who lives with husband Nick and sons Oran, 15 and Eisean, 13.

And Tara agreed to tell us her five favourite things about her home village.

1. Beautiful nature

“People come from all over the world to Falkland because it’s been in Outlander but there’s so much more to it than that,” says Tara.

“I live just outside the village on the Falkland Estate.

“And when you live here year in, year out you see it in all weathers and all seasons.

“At the moment on my walks, I can watch young hares in the morning and badgers at night. It’s a wonderful, wonderful thing.

“There are wonderful walks and cycle paths up East and West Lomond, all over the estate and onwards to Kinross.

“I love telling visitors about the thousands of years-old stash of Neolithic arrow heads found a few steps from the bottom of my garden.

“We’re nestled under Falkland Hill, which is a very big thing for us.

“If you’ve been away, when you come off the motorway on your way home and see the hill you know you’re almost home.”

2. Small businesses in Falkland

“There are lots of great independent shops and cafes.

“Among the best is Pillars of Hercules, an organic farm shop right next to where I live.

“It was started by Bruce Bennett, who runs it as a family business and has built it up.

“Everywhere I go, from Inverness to the Borders, I get people saying they’ve dropped into that fantastic organic cafe in Falkland.

“Our village shop and post office is run by local hero Irfan Asghar and his family.

“And I would also recommend the community shop in Dunshalt, the next village along.

“It’s community-owned, community-run and a fantastic resource.

“It started just two weeks before lockdown and did deliveries across the whole area.

“You would phone in your order in the morning and and it would be delivered by lunchtime.”

3. Falkland cricket club

“The cricket club is legendary and I do love it.

“They’re pretty successful and they won the Fife cup last year.

“The club is so community orientated and everyone is welcome.

“And the setting has got to be one of the most beautiful in the country.

“The cricket club is a traditional thing in Falkland and families through the generations have played and brought home cups.

“It’s a real Falkland thing. And on Friday evenings three generations sit and have a drink and watch the kids play.

“It’s all driven by a guy called Robbie Nellies, who received a BEM in the King’s New Year’s Honours for his services.

“He’s a local legend and really deserves the recognition.”

4. Falkland characters

“Falkland is full of people who are absolutely passionate about the place.

“It’s lovely meeting people whose families have been here for generations.

“People like the wonderful Robbie Nellies, who I’ve already mentioned, as well as Jimmy Kilbane and his late wife Teresa.

“They and others made me feel so welcome when I had a young family and they watched my boys grow up as we met on our daily walks.

“Jimmy always has a sweet and a few dog treats in his pocket.

” Alex Simpson is another stalwart in the community.

“He runs the community development trust and the soccer club.

” And he’s not alone as there are dozens of people volunteering at everything from the youth club to the gardening group.”

5. Great for kids

“I’ve brought my children up here.

“It was so great for them to be able to cycle to school when they were younger. Even though it’s two miles away they were totally safe.

“They can take their bikes round the village and play with their friends.

“And they’re so lucky to be able to rampage through the woods on their doorstep.

“The school lets them use the sports facilities so they go along and stick a ball through the basketball hoops in the evenings.

“It’s a lovely school with a community feel and the kids love living here.

“The community is hoping we can make more amenities for the teenagers.

“Especially during the winter, it will help them stay connected to their friends, to get out of the house and off their screens.”