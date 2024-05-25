Man, 75, charged over shooting of Brian Low in Aberfeldy

A 75-year-old man has been charged in connection with the shooting of Brian Low in Aberfeldy.

Mr Low, 65, was found in the Pitillie area near the Perthshire town – where he was walking his dog – on February 17.

Police have now confirmed the man they took into custody on Friday, David Campbell, has been charged.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The 75-year-old man remains in custody and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday May 27.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Police searched three sites – including a house – as part of the investigation in Aberfeldy on Friday.