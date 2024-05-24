Sniffer dog at Aberfeldy house as police search three sites in Brian Low murder probe

A sniffer dog has searched the garden of a house in Aberfeldy as police search three sites in the area following the arrest of a man in the Brian Low murder probe.

At least a dozen officers have been spotted at a house after a 75-year-old man was arrested on Friday morning.

The pensioner is in custody for questioning by detectives.

Mr Low, 65, a former groundsman at an estate, was found shot dead in the Pitillie area near the town on February 17.

Police activity at house and two other sites in Aberfeldy as part of shooting probe

An officer is guarding the entrance to the house at the centre of the police activity, and there are police vehicles parked on the driveway.

A sniffer dog was seen carrying out a search in the garden.

At least five police vans are also parked nearby.

Officers are also searching two other sites in the Aberfeldy area as part of the investigation.

Police confirmed on Friday they are questioning the 75-year-old in connection with Mr Low’s shooting, which is being treated as murder.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The arrested man is in custody being questioned by detectives from the Major Investigation Team.

“As the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to comment further at this time.

“The matter remains active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.”

Mr Low’s death was initially treated as medical-related before police confirmed days later they had launched a murder investigation.