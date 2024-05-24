Sniffer dog at Aberfeldy house as police search three sites in Brian Low murder probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sniffer dog at Aberfeldy house as police search three sites in Brian Low murder probe

A 75-year-old man is being questioned by detectives investigating the shooting.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Police including a sniffer dog in Aberfeldy on Friday after the arrest in the shooting probe. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
Police including a sniffer dog in Aberfeldy on Friday after the arrest in the shooting probe. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

A sniffer dog has searched the garden of a house in Aberfeldy as police search three sites in the area following the arrest of a man in the Brian Low murder probe.

At least a dozen officers have been spotted at a house after a 75-year-old man was arrested on Friday morning.

The pensioner is in custody for questioning by detectives.

Mr Low, 65, a former groundsman at an estate, was found shot dead in the Pitillie area near the town on February 17.

Police activity at house and two other sites in Aberfeldy as part of shooting probe

An officer is guarding the entrance to the house at the centre of the police activity, and there are police vehicles parked on the driveway.

A sniffer dog was seen carrying out a search in the garden.

At least five police vans are also parked nearby.

Officers are also searching two other sites in the Aberfeldy area as part of the investigation.

Police confirmed on Friday they are questioning the 75-year-old in connection with Mr Low’s shooting, which is being treated as murder.

Aberfeldy murder victim Brian Low.
Aberfeldy groundsman Brian Low. Image: Jacqui Low

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The arrested man is in custody being questioned by detectives from the Major Investigation Team.

“As the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to comment further at this time.

“The matter remains active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.”

Mr Low’s death was initially treated as medical-related before police confirmed days later they had launched a murder investigation.

