Man, 75, arrested over shooting of Brian Low in Aberfeldy

A 75-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Brian Low in Aberfeldy.

Mr Low, 65, was found in the Pitillie area near the Perthshire town – where he was walking his dog – on February 17.

His death was initially treated as medical-related but police later confirmed they were treating it as murder.

In an update, police confirmed the 75-year-old man had been arrested on Friday.

A statement from the force said: “The arrested man is in custody being questioned by detectives from the Major Investigation Team.

Aberfeldy shooting arrest: Public urged to avoid social media discussion

“As the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to comment further at this time.

“The matter remains active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.”

The name of the arrested man has not been revealed.

Detectives previously said they had visited nearly 500 houses and trawled through more than 2,400 hours of CCTV footage as part of their investigation.

Mr Low retired last year after working as a groundsman on a nearby estate.

His family previously told how they were “devastated” about his death.