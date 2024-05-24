Man, 75, arrested over shooting of Brian Low in Aberfeldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Man, 75, arrested over shooting of Brian Low in Aberfeldy

The pensioner is in custody for questioning by detectives.

By Bryan Copland
Police at the scene of Brian Low's shooting in Aberfeldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson/Jacqui Low
Police at the scene of Brian Low's shooting in Aberfeldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson/Jacqui Low

A 75-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Brian Low in Aberfeldy.

Mr Low, 65, was found in the Pitillie area near the Perthshire town – where he was walking his dog – on February 17.

His death was initially treated as medical-related but police later confirmed they were treating it as murder.

In an update, police confirmed the 75-year-old man had been arrested on Friday.

A statement from the force said: “The arrested man is in custody being questioned by detectives from the Major Investigation Team.

Aberfeldy shooting arrest: Public urged to avoid social media discussion

“As the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to comment further at this time.

“The matter remains active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.”

The name of the arrested man has not been revealed.

Detectives previously said they had visited nearly 500 houses and trawled through more than 2,400 hours of CCTV footage as part of their investigation.

Mr Low retired last year after working as a groundsman on a nearby estate.

His family previously told how they were “devastated” about his death.

