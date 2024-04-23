Aberfeldy shooting: Numbers behind investigation into Brian Low’s murder revealed

Police investigating the murder of Brian Low in Aberfeldy have lifted the lid on the scale of their efforts to catch his killer.

Officers have been to 478 houses since the 65-year-old died on a remote track in the Pitilie area just outside the town on February 17, with 741 questionnaires completed.

Investigators have also watched 2,408 hours of CCTV footage from 56 cameras, as well as sifting through Ring doorbell footage provided by locals.

Aberfeldy investigation

The Courier revealed last month Mr Low, found a short distance from the cottage he shared with his partner, died from a shotgun wound to the neck and chest.

The cause of Mr Low’s death raised further questions about why it was initially treated as non-suspicious.

Concerns were only raised about third-party involvement in his death – four days later – during a medical examination.

A murder probe was then formally launched on February 23 when a post-mortem found injuries consistent with him having been shot.

On Tuesday, investigating officers – including Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson – are set to meet with the national media to answer questions regarding the case.