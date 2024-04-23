Aberfeldy shooting: Numbers behind investigation into Brian Low’s murder revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberfeldy shooting: Numbers behind investigation into Brian Low’s murder revealed

Police have lifted the lid on the scale of their efforts to catch Brian Low's killer.

By Morag Lindsay
Brian Low was murdered near Aberfeldy. Image: Jacqui Low/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brian Low was murdered near Aberfeldy.

Police investigating the murder of Brian Low in Aberfeldy have lifted the lid on the scale of their efforts to catch his killer.

Officers have been to 478 houses since the 65-year-old died on a remote track in the Pitilie area just outside the town on February 17, with 741 questionnaires completed.

Investigators have also watched 2,408 hours of CCTV footage from 56 cameras, as well as sifting through Ring doorbell footage provided by locals.

Aberfeldy investigation

The Courier revealed last month Mr Low, found a short distance from the cottage he shared with his partner, died from a shotgun wound to the neck and chest.

The cause of Mr Low’s death raised further questions about why it was initially treated as non-suspicious.

Concerns were only raised about third-party involvement in his death – four days later – during a medical examination.

Aberfeldy murder victim Brian Low.
Aberfeldy groundsman Brian Low.

A murder probe was then formally launched on February 23 when a post-mortem found injuries consistent with him having been shot.

On Tuesday, investigating officers – including Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson – are set to meet with the national media to answer questions regarding the case.

Conversation