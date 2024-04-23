Stirlingshire sex attacker jailed for seven years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirlingshire sex attacker jailed for seven years

Gordon McFarlane attacked the woman while she was asleep and continued his assault after she woke.

By Dave Finlay
Gordon McFarlane was jailed for seven years.
Gordon McFarlane was jailed for seven years.

A sex attacker from Stirlingshire who subjected a younger woman to a rape ordeal after she fell asleep was jailed for seven years.

Gordon McFarlane assaulted the woman at a house in Denny and continued the attack after she woke up.

McFarlane, 55, formerly of Dunure Crescent, Bonnybridge, also sent sexualised images to the woman.

Judge Fiona Tait told him at the High Court in Edinburgh: “These sexual offences are of considerable gravity.”

The judge said only a custodial sentence was appropriate disposal and added the victim should be commended for giving evidence.

The court heard McFarlane was assessed as posing a medium risk of further sexual offending.

Guilty after trial

He earlier stood trial at the High Court in Livingston after denying a series of charges but was found guilty of the rape, committed in December 2019.

It began when the woman was asleep and incapable of consenting and the sexual communications took place .

The crying victim phoned a friend after the attack and said she could not believe what happened to her.

The woman, now 33, said she could not tell her friend the details because it was “disgusting” but immediately identified McFarlane as the perpetrator.

Between October 2020 and September the following year, McFarlane sent to the woman an image of a man and woman taking part in sexual activity and another of him in a state of undress.

Maintains innocence

Defence counsel Wendy Culross told the court: “He understands he has to accept the verdict of the jury while he maintains his innocence.”

She said although McFarlane had a criminal record it was not for sexual offending.

The defence counsel said he was willing to take part in offence-focused work and a background report documented “significant negative childhood experiences”.

McFarlane was told he will be on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

