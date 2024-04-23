No suspect in Brian Low murder as leading Aberfeldy shooting investigator addresses ‘rumours’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No suspect in Brian Low murder as leading Aberfeldy shooting investigator addresses ‘rumours’

'I am confident we will solve this and bring someone to justice.'

By Morag Lindsay
DS Lorna Ferguson speaks to media in Aberfeldy as Brian Low murder cops issue renewed appeal. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
DS Lorna Ferguson speaks to media in Aberfeldy as Brian Low murder cops issue renewed appeal. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The leading investigator in the Aberfeldy shooting admits police do not have a suspect in the Brian Low murder case.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson confirmed nobody has been interviewed under caution in relation to Mr Low’s death in February.

She also issued a renewed appeal for information and addressed speculation regarding who could be responsible.

‘There is no suspect’

DS Ferguson, speaking just hours after the scale of the investigation was laid bare, said: “I am aware of the rumours that are circulating.

“Our officers are hearing those same rumours but I have to keep an open mind.

“There is no suspect.

“No one has been interviewed under caution.”

She added: “People in Aberfeldy have been ever so helpful.

“I have said previously that somebody out there knows who has done this.

Aberfeldy murder victim Brian Low.
Aberfeldy groundsman Brian Low. Image: Jacqui Low

“They need to come forward to give us that information and give Brian’s family peace of mind.

“I have said from the outset I believe the answer lies here [in Aberfeldy].

“People are still coming to us with information but most of that is coming from our door-to-door inquiries.

“There are still more houses we have to get round.

“I am confident we will solve this and bring someone to justice.”

‘Respect family wishes’

The Courier revealed last month Mr Low, found a short distance from the cottage he shared with his partner, died from a shotgun wound to the neck and chest.

The cause of his death raised further questions about why it was initially treated as non-suspicious.

Concerns were only raised about third-party involvement – four days later – during a medical examination.

DS Ferguson says she accepts people find it “puzzling” Mr Low’s death was not immediately treated as suspicious.

DCs Martin Ronald (L) and Scott Young make door-to-door inquiries. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
DS Lorna Ferguson in Aberfeldy. Image: Marieke McBean

But the leading officer insists she is unable to comment further due to the ongoing probe by the police investigations and review commissioner (PIRC) into the handling of the inquiry.

She says Police Scotland has no intention of scaling back their efforts to catch Mr Low’s killer.

DS Ferguson added: “We know Brian was 65, that he lived with his partner and her granddaughter, that he was retired and worked part-time in the community.

“From what I’ve gathered he was a very private, well-liked man.

“They are a private family and we need to respect their wishes.”

Conversation