No suspect in Brian Low murder as leading Aberfeldy shooting investigator addresses ‘rumours’

The leading investigator in the Aberfeldy shooting admits police do not have a suspect in the Brian Low murder case.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson confirmed nobody has been interviewed under caution in relation to Mr Low’s death in February.

She also issued a renewed appeal for information and addressed speculation regarding who could be responsible.

‘There is no suspect’

DS Ferguson, speaking just hours after the scale of the investigation was laid bare, said: “I am aware of the rumours that are circulating.

“Our officers are hearing those same rumours but I have to keep an open mind.

“There is no suspect.

“No one has been interviewed under caution.”

She added: “People in Aberfeldy have been ever so helpful.

“I have said previously that somebody out there knows who has done this.

“They need to come forward to give us that information and give Brian’s family peace of mind.

“I have said from the outset I believe the answer lies here [in Aberfeldy].

“People are still coming to us with information but most of that is coming from our door-to-door inquiries.

“There are still more houses we have to get round.

“I am confident we will solve this and bring someone to justice.”

‘Respect family wishes’

The Courier revealed last month Mr Low, found a short distance from the cottage he shared with his partner, died from a shotgun wound to the neck and chest.

The cause of his death raised further questions about why it was initially treated as non-suspicious.

Concerns were only raised about third-party involvement – four days later – during a medical examination.

DS Ferguson says she accepts people find it “puzzling” Mr Low’s death was not immediately treated as suspicious.

But the leading officer insists she is unable to comment further due to the ongoing probe by the police investigations and review commissioner (PIRC) into the handling of the inquiry.

She says Police Scotland has no intention of scaling back their efforts to catch Mr Low’s killer.

DS Ferguson added: “We know Brian was 65, that he lived with his partner and her granddaughter, that he was retired and worked part-time in the community.

“From what I’ve gathered he was a very private, well-liked man.

“They are a private family and we need to respect their wishes.”