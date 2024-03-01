Watchdog to investigate police handling of Aberfeldy shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Watchdog to investigate police handling of Aberfeldy shooting

Brian Low, 65, was found dead on a path at Pitlie near the Perthshire town on February 17.

By Chloe Burrell
Aberfeldy murder victim Brian Low.
The police watchdog will investigate the timeline surrounding the murder of Brian Low. Image: Jacqui Low

The police watchdog is set to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting of Brian Low near Aberfeldy.

Mr Low, 65, was found dead on a path at Pitlie near the Perthshire town on February 17.

Police initially thought that his death had been medical-related and a murder inquiry was not launched until six days later – after a formal post-mortem revealed he had been shot.

Police did not inform the media or wider public about the murder until 10 days after it happened.

PIRC to investigate handling of murder inquiry

The police investigations and review commissioner (PIRC) will investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Low’s death after being directed by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) and Police Scotland.

A spokesperson for PIRC said: “On March 1, PIRC was directed by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a 65 year-old man discovered near Aberfeldy on 17 February 2024.

“Once the investigation is concluded, a report on our findings will be submitted to the COPFS.”

Police conference held over Brian Low murder case.
DCI Martin Macdougall and Chief Inspector Greg Burns, Local Area Commander, take questions during a press conference held on Thursday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

At a press conference on Thursday, Detective Chief Inspector Martin Macdougall admitted the week-long delay in launching a murder investigation may have led to forensic opportunities being lost.

Perthshire MP Pete Wishart has written to Police Scotland to urge for full transparency to be provided in relation to the investigation.

Mr Wishart said: “A number of my constituents have contacted me about the tragic shooting of Brian Low, and the various concerns they have about how this has been handled.

“In light of this shocking incident, the local community in Aberfeldy are now understandably fearful for their safety, and, more than anything, Brian Low’s family are still without answers.

Forensics officers search the scene where Brian Low was murdered.
Forensics officers search the scene of Brian Low’s murder. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I have therefore written to Police Scotland, calling for urgent clarification on what is known to have happened thus far, and why the investigation was not launched sooner.

“Going forward, it is vital that Police Scotland ensure full transparency as this situation develops.”

Widespread criticism of case handling

It comes after Perthshire North MSP John Swinney also wrote to Chief Constable Jo Farrell to question the handling of the case.

Mr Swinney was deeply critical of the force, and described the situation as “unfathomable”.

“It is beyond me why it took six days from Mr Low’s death until the post-mortem was carried out,” Mr Swinney told the Courier.

“Police Scotland has admitted today that valuable evidence at the scene could have been lost as a consequence.

MSP John Swinney.
Perthshire North MSP John Swinney. Image: PA

“That is a deeply troubling admission.

“Equally troubling is that it took Police Scotland fully 10 days before the local community was advised a murder had taken place in the area.”

Mr Swinney welcomed news of the probe, which he described as the “correct” course of action.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has also admitted Police Scotland have questions to answer after the case was raised by Mr Swinney at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

“There are questions I know have been asked in terms of the time taken between Mr Low’s death and the post-mortem and the opening of the murder investigation,” Mr Yousaf said.

“I have absolutely assured that Police Scotland are working around the clock on this murder investigation.”

More from Perth & Kinross

B919 near Kinnesswood.
Sheep put down after suspected attack on Kinross-shire farm
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driving A9 Picture shows; John MacAskill. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 29/02/2024
Post-eye operation pensioner drove wrong way down Perthshire A9 into path of police van
Brian Low was shot dead near Aberfeldy. Image: Jacqui Low/Kim Cessford/Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Aberfeldy shooting: Timeline of events in Brian Low murder
Eve Muirhead holding bagpipes next to Mille Nicolson in Scottish country dancing dress
Eve Muirhead lends bagpipe backing to Perth dancer's charity challenge
Forensics at the scene in the Pitilie area on the outskirts of Aberfeldy. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney condemns police over 'unfathomable' Aberfeldy shooting failures
DCI Martin Macdougall and CI Greg Burns at a police press conference for the Aberfeldy murder of Brian Low. Image: Mhairi Edwards
Aberfeldy shooting: Q&A with senior cops leading Brian Low murder probe
Perth prison exterior
Perth prisoners caught with phones, SIM cards and home-made booze in cells
Protester holding placard which reads 'PH8 said no'
Tay Forest National Park bid submitted, despite Perth council HQ protest
Humza Yousaf faced questions of the murder inquiry in parliament. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Aberfeldy shooting: Humza Yousaf admits there are questions for cops over murder probe
DCI Martin Macdougall and CI Greg Burns at a police press conference for the Aberfeldy murder of Brian Low, and a forensics officer at the scene. Image: Mhairi Edwards/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Aberfeldy shooting: Police admit evidence may have been lost at murder scene

Conversation