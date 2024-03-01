Watchdog to investigate police handling of Aberfeldy shooting

The police watchdog is set to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting of Brian Low near Aberfeldy.

Mr Low, 65, was found dead on a path at Pitlie near the Perthshire town on February 17.

Police initially thought that his death had been medical-related and a murder inquiry was not launched until six days later – after a formal post-mortem revealed he had been shot.

Police did not inform the media or wider public about the murder until 10 days after it happened.

PIRC to investigate handling of murder inquiry

The police investigations and review commissioner (PIRC) will investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Low’s death after being directed by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) and Police Scotland.

A spokesperson for PIRC said: “On March 1, PIRC was directed by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a 65 year-old man discovered near Aberfeldy on 17 February 2024.

“Once the investigation is concluded, a report on our findings will be submitted to the COPFS.”

At a press conference on Thursday, Detective Chief Inspector Martin Macdougall admitted the week-long delay in launching a murder investigation may have led to forensic opportunities being lost.

Perthshire MP Pete Wishart has written to Police Scotland to urge for full transparency to be provided in relation to the investigation.

Mr Wishart said: “A number of my constituents have contacted me about the tragic shooting of Brian Low, and the various concerns they have about how this has been handled.

“In light of this shocking incident, the local community in Aberfeldy are now understandably fearful for their safety, and, more than anything, Brian Low’s family are still without answers.

“I have therefore written to Police Scotland, calling for urgent clarification on what is known to have happened thus far, and why the investigation was not launched sooner.

“Going forward, it is vital that Police Scotland ensure full transparency as this situation develops.”

Widespread criticism of case handling

It comes after Perthshire North MSP John Swinney also wrote to Chief Constable Jo Farrell to question the handling of the case.

Mr Swinney was deeply critical of the force, and described the situation as “unfathomable”.

“It is beyond me why it took six days from Mr Low’s death until the post-mortem was carried out,” Mr Swinney told the Courier.

“Police Scotland has admitted today that valuable evidence at the scene could have been lost as a consequence.

“That is a deeply troubling admission.

“Equally troubling is that it took Police Scotland fully 10 days before the local community was advised a murder had taken place in the area.”

Mr Swinney welcomed news of the probe, which he described as the “correct” course of action.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has also admitted Police Scotland have questions to answer after the case was raised by Mr Swinney at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

“There are questions I know have been asked in terms of the time taken between Mr Low’s death and the post-mortem and the opening of the murder investigation,” Mr Yousaf said.

“I have absolutely assured that Police Scotland are working around the clock on this murder investigation.”