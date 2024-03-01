Arbroath 3-2 Raith Rovers: Match report and player ratings as Lichties fightback denies Raith Championship top spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath 3-2 Raith Rovers: Match report and player ratings as Lichties fightback denies Raith Championship top spot

Arbroath fought back from two goals behind against Raith.

By Sean Hamilton
Arbroath celebrate after Leighton McIntosh's equaliser against Raith Rovers. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Arbroath celebrate after Leighton McIntosh's equaliser against Raith Rovers. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Three goals in 16 second half minutes saw Arbroath fight back from 2-0 down to claim a stunning win over title-chasing Raith Rovers.

The Kirkcaldy side dominated the first half at Gayfield and found themselves 2-0 up within minutes of the restart.

Ian Murray’s side looked bang on course for a victory that would have seen them leapfrog Dundee United to the top of the Championship.

But Jim McIntyre’s men refused to lie down.

Goals from Jay Bird, Leighton McIntosh and Mark Stowe cancelled out Zak Rudden and Josh Mullin’s earlier strikes for Rovers.

A much-needed three points saw Arbroath close to within four points of Inverness Caley Thistle in their fight for survival.

They also ensured Dundee United remain in top spot in the title race, which looks like continuing in thrilling fashion.

First half

Arbroath’s David Gold and Raith’s Ross Matthews battle for possession. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Max Boruc was benched after conceding six goals in Arbroath’s midweek hammering by Queen’s Park.

Derek Gaston took his place, with four other new faces making for a much-altered Lichties side.

Jim McIntyre wasn’t the only boss shuffling his pack, with Ian Murray also ringing the changes from Raith’s stalemate with Morton.

Ross Matthews, Shaun Byrne, Josh Mullin, Lewis Vaughan, Kyle Turner and Zak Rudden all came into Rovers’ starting XI.

Raith started on the front foot, threatening from a series of corners and crosses from open play early on.

But Arbroath showed their teeth on the break, with Kyle Robinson curling a 13th minute effort just over the bar after strong work on the flank by Leighton McIntosh.

Josh Mullin was next to try his luck as the game swung from end to end, but Lichties keeper Gaston was quick off his line to block the attacker’s close range effort.

Zak Rudden wheels away in celebration after making it 1-0 to Raith Rovers against Arbroath. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Raith would not be denied for long, however, and on 26 minutes Zak Rudden toe-poked the opener home from the edge of the box after a neat one-two with Turner.

“We’re top of the league,” sang the jubilant Rovers support, as their team set about the business of staying there.

Second half

The hosts had Gaston to thank for keeping the deficit to just one goal as the second half kicked off.

The Arbroath keeper had denied both Lewis Vaughan and Mullin as Raith sought to profit from their dominance before the break.

But there was nothing he could do about Rovers’ second, just four minutes after the restart, when Ricky Little’s sliced attempt at a clearance outfoxed everyone in maroon, paving the way for Mullin to head home Vaughan’s deflected effort.

Raith appeared to be cruising, but Arbroath had not given up, and Jay Bird pulled a goal back with a well-placed shot, assisted by Dundee loanee Charlie Reilly.

Jay Bird fires in Arbroath’s first goal. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Suddenly Rovers appeared to feel the pressure of the situation and the Lichties, with the wind in their sails, scored again.

Leighton McIntosh was the man in the right place to head home as Kevin Dabrowski and Euan Murray appeared to dither over a Mark Stowe cross.

Having looked dead and buried, Arbroath were suddenly flying and struck again to claim the lead through Stowe, who collected a deflected Connor Teale shot and prodded past the onrushing Dabrowski.

Shell-shocked Rovers couldn’t muster up any sort of seige on the Lichties goal, leaving the home side to claim a well-deserved victory.

Player ratings

Arbroath: Gaston 8, Stewart 7, Teale 6, Little 7, Lyon 6, McIntosh 8, Slater 7, Gold 5 (McKenna 6, 46), Reilly 7, Dow 5 (Stowe 7, 46), Robinson 5 (Bird 7, 57).

Subs not used: Boruc, Walker, Murray, MacKinnon, Dunnwald-Turan

Raith Rovers: Dabrowski 5, Brown 6, Watson 4 (Brown 6, 25), Murray 6, Dick 5, Byrne 5, Mullin 6, Vaughan 6, Turner 5, Rudden 7.

Subs not used: McNeil, Smith, Corr, Stanton, Hamilton, Easton, McGill, Connolly

Conversation