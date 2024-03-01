Arbroath 3-2 Raith Rovers: Match report and player ratings as Lichties fightback denies Raith Championship top spot

Three goals in 16 second half minutes saw Arbroath fight back from 2-0 down to claim a stunning win over title-chasing Raith Rovers.

The Kirkcaldy side dominated the first half at Gayfield and found themselves 2-0 up within minutes of the restart.

Ian Murray’s side looked bang on course for a victory that would have seen them leapfrog Dundee United to the top of the Championship.

But Jim McIntyre’s men refused to lie down.

Goals from Jay Bird, Leighton McIntosh and Mark Stowe cancelled out Zak Rudden and Josh Mullin’s earlier strikes for Rovers.

A much-needed three points saw Arbroath close to within four points of Inverness Caley Thistle in their fight for survival.

They also ensured Dundee United remain in top spot in the title race, which looks like continuing in thrilling fashion.

First half

Max Boruc was benched after conceding six goals in Arbroath’s midweek hammering by Queen’s Park.

Derek Gaston took his place, with four other new faces making for a much-altered Lichties side.

Jim McIntyre wasn’t the only boss shuffling his pack, with Ian Murray also ringing the changes from Raith’s stalemate with Morton.

Ross Matthews, Shaun Byrne, Josh Mullin, Lewis Vaughan, Kyle Turner and Zak Rudden all came into Rovers’ starting XI.

Raith started on the front foot, threatening from a series of corners and crosses from open play early on.

But Arbroath showed their teeth on the break, with Kyle Robinson curling a 13th minute effort just over the bar after strong work on the flank by Leighton McIntosh.

Josh Mullin was next to try his luck as the game swung from end to end, but Lichties keeper Gaston was quick off his line to block the attacker’s close range effort.

Raith would not be denied for long, however, and on 26 minutes Zak Rudden toe-poked the opener home from the edge of the box after a neat one-two with Turner.

“We’re top of the league,” sang the jubilant Rovers support, as their team set about the business of staying there.

Second half

The hosts had Gaston to thank for keeping the deficit to just one goal as the second half kicked off.

The Arbroath keeper had denied both Lewis Vaughan and Mullin as Raith sought to profit from their dominance before the break.

But there was nothing he could do about Rovers’ second, just four minutes after the restart, when Ricky Little’s sliced attempt at a clearance outfoxed everyone in maroon, paving the way for Mullin to head home Vaughan’s deflected effort.

Raith appeared to be cruising, but Arbroath had not given up, and Jay Bird pulled a goal back with a well-placed shot, assisted by Dundee loanee Charlie Reilly.

Suddenly Rovers appeared to feel the pressure of the situation and the Lichties, with the wind in their sails, scored again.

Leighton McIntosh was the man in the right place to head home as Kevin Dabrowski and Euan Murray appeared to dither over a Mark Stowe cross.

Having looked dead and buried, Arbroath were suddenly flying and struck again to claim the lead through Stowe, who collected a deflected Connor Teale shot and prodded past the onrushing Dabrowski.

Shell-shocked Rovers couldn’t muster up any sort of seige on the Lichties goal, leaving the home side to claim a well-deserved victory.

Player ratings

Arbroath: Gaston 8, Stewart 7, Teale 6, Little 7, Lyon 6, McIntosh 8, Slater 7, Gold 5 (McKenna 6, 46), Reilly 7, Dow 5 (Stowe 7, 46), Robinson 5 (Bird 7, 57).

Subs not used: Boruc, Walker, Murray, MacKinnon, Dunnwald-Turan

Raith Rovers: Dabrowski 5, Brown 6, Watson 4 (Brown 6, 25), Murray 6, Dick 5, Byrne 5, Mullin 6, Vaughan 6, Turner 5, Rudden 7.

Subs not used: McNeil, Smith, Corr, Stanton, Hamilton, Easton, McGill, Connolly