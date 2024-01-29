Dundee striker Zak Rudden talks rollercoaster debut and penalty appeal as he looks back on Raith Rovers debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee striker Zak Rudden talks rollercoaster debut and penalty appeal as he looks back on Raith Rovers debut

The 23-year-old was introduced at half-time in Raith's 3-2 home defeat to Inverness Caley Thistle.

By Iain Collin
Dundee striker Zak Rudden walks down the side of the pitch at Stark's Park as he begins his loan at Raith Rovers.
Zak Rudden made his debut for Raith Rovers on loan from Dundee against Inverness Caley Thistle. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Zak Rudden is hopeful a rollercoaster debut for Raith Rovers hinted at better times ahead following the 3-2 loss to Inverness Caley Thistle.

Recruited on loan from Dundee on Friday, Rudden was forced to wait for his bow at Stark’s Park.

It was not delayed too long, however, as the 23-year-old was sent on at the break with the home side trailing 3-1 following a remarkable first-half.

Ahead through Jack Hamilton’s 25th-minute header, Rovers suddenly imploded as it became the Alex Samuel show.

Zak Rudden celebrates after setting up Lewis Vaughan for Raith Rovers' second in the 3-2 defeat to Inverness.
Zak Rudden (right) celebrates after setting up Lewis Vaughan for Raith Rovers’ second in the 3-2 defeat to Inverness. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Caley Thistle’s on-loan Ross County marksman bagged himself a scintillating hat-trick in just nine minutes to turn the game on its head and leave Raith requiring yet another comeback.

They stirred themselves after the interval when Rudden’s excellent flick set up Lewis Vaughan for Rovers’ second.

But there was to be no late equaliser, leaving Rudden to look back on his first appearance against the backdrop of defeat.

He said: “There’s a good bunch of lads here and I’m enjoying myself.

An up and down debut for Rudden

“Obviously, the result wasn’t the one we wanted but we’ve just got to turn it around next week.

“I had just come in on Friday, so I didn’t expect to play.

“The boys have been here all season working themselves into the ground. So, I didn’t really expect to start.

“I’ve got to show myself and the gaffer that I can start for him.

“I went up and down when I came on. The first 10, 15 minutes, I was good.

Raith Rovers new boy Zak Rudden (right) and Inverness' Morgan Boyes battle for the ball.
Debutant Zak Rudden (right) in action as Raith Rovers slump to defeat to Inverness Caley Thistle. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

“And then I dipped again, and then I was good. So, I was up and down.

“I think that will come with game-time if I can get it.”

It might have been different had referee Dan McFarlane been convinced of Raith’s appeals for a penalty with time ticking away.

Rudden looked favourite to reach a chipped cross from fellow half-time substitute Dylan Easton.

But the Dens Park attacker appeared to be hauled over by Inverness defender Morgan Boyes and could not get his head to the ball.

Rudden: ‘He just told me to go away’

McFarlane, however, waved away the home side’s desperate pleas for a spot-kick as Rovers slipped a point behind Dundee United at the top of the Championship.

“He’s pulled me with my left shoulder,” insisted Rudden. “He’s got a hold of me and pulled me back.

“Otherwise I’m heading it in.

“I can’t believe the ref can’t see it. I asked him about it at the end but he just told me to go away.

“He says I backed into him, but I don’t know how I could do that when he’s got a hold of my left shoulder.

Zak Rudden holds a scarf above his head as he signs on loan for Raith Rovers.
Zak Rudden signed for Raith Rovers on loan from Dundee. Image: Raith Rovers.

“It was a great ball in and I would have got there if I wasn’t getting tugged.

“That would have been the equaliser if the ref had opened his eyes.

“We did dominate but we didn’t take our chances.”

Rudden had found himself frozen out of the first-team reckoning at Dundee following the arrival of former Aberdeen man Curtis Main and, on the day of his departure, Michael Mellon from partner club Dundee.

‘That’s what excited me’

Having previously enjoyed nine starts in 14 league appearances for the Dark Blues, the former Dunfermline and Partick Thistle player is convinced he has joined the right team in Raith.

He added: “There’s a really strong bunch here, a lot of very good technical players.

“They create loads of chances and hopefully I can join in with that.

“That’s what excited me about coming here, and the freedom you get to play and express yourself.

“I think that’s what I need just now.”

