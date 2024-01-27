Raith Rovers 2-3 Inverness Caley Thistle: Player ratings, star man and match report as Stark’s Park men suffer 4th consecutive defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers 2-3 Inverness Caley Thistle: Player ratings, star man and match report as Stark’s Park men suffer 4th consecutive defeat

Ian Murray's side were stunned by a nine-minute hat-trick from Alex Samuel before the break.

By Iain Collin
Alex Samuel runs away with his arms outstretched after completing his first-half hat-trick for Inverness Caley Thistle.
Alex Samuel netted an incredible nine-minute hat-trick against Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group)

Raith Rovers lost for a fourth consecutive match as defensive frailties haunted the Stark’s Park side yet again in defeat to Inverness Caley Thistle.

Jack Hamilton gave Raith the opening goal they craved in search of a way out of a concerning run of three consecutive defeats.

But an incredible nine minute hat-trick for Alex Samuel earned Inverness a 3-1 half-time lead and pierced Rovers’ dissipating confidence.

Lewis Vaughan pulled one back six minutes into the second-half but there was to be no late drama for the home side as they fell a point behind Dundee United at the top of the table.

Alex Samuel wheels away after hooking in the third of his hat-trick for Inverness.
Alex Samuel wheels away after hooking in the third of his hat-trick for Inverness. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

New signing forced to wait

Raith completed the signing of Zak Rudden on loan from Dundee late on Friday afternoon.

But with the benefit of just one training session with his new team-mates, the 23-year-old had to make do with a place on the bench – until being introduced at half-time.

There was just one change from the team that fell to a battling defeat to Livingston in the Scottish Cup seven days previously.

Euan Murray was deemed fit enough after a groin complaint to anchor a rearguard that lined up in a three for the second week in a row.

Fellow defender Keith Watson was a welcome sight amongst the substitutes as he inches closer to a comeback following four months out with a knee injury.

Zak Rudden celebrates with Lewis Vaughan after they combined for Raith Rovers' second against Inverness Caley Thistle.
Debutant Zak Rudden provided an assist for Lewis Vaughan to score Raith Rovers’ second against Inverness Caley Thistle. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Searching for that winning feeling

Boss Ian Murray was convinced his side had deserved more from the preceding two defeats against Livingston and Queen’s Park.

But, despite the performances, they still came into this match with a record of three consecutive losses and just one victory from six games.

Unlike in the previous 23 years, however, they could at least boast of back-to-back wins over Inverness, hitherto a bogey team since 2000.

There was a determination about Raith in the opening exchanges but nothing to show for their efforts other than an early shooting chance scuffed by Josh Mullin and another from Lewis Vaughan blocked.

I’m alright Jack – but Rovers aren’t

Having retained his place in the starting line-up following the arrival of Rudden, Hamilton repaid his manager’s faith with the opener.

Josh Mullin was the creator with a magnificent curling delivery from a corner on the left.

And Hamilton provided the finish it deserved with a towering header from close range.

Jack Hamilton celebrates opening the scoring against Inverness.
Jack Hamilton celebrates opening the scoring against Inverness. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Then Raith fell apart as the deadly Samuel struck in devastating fashion.

The on-loan Ross County striker beat the offside trap to calmly roll in the first in the 31st minute.

Then he pounced on a bouncing ball to drill in the second from the edge of the box five minutes later before volleying in a Cammy Harper corner in the 40th minute.

Half-time rocket

Manager Murray had seen enough and wasted no time in making changes at the break.

Rudden and Dylan Easton were introduced and the former made an instant impact.

One run took him clear of the Inverness defence before a half-hearted claim for a penalty.

But the Dundee marksman then claimed a brilliant assist as Vaughan gave Rovers hope.

A neat flick around the corner set Vaughan running clear on goal and the division’s top scorer slipped a calm finish through the legs of Mark Ridgers.

Comeback falls short

There was no doubting Raith were improved after the interval.

Vaughan’s counter was the least they deserved for their attacking endeavours as they attempted to rescue something from the wreckage of the first-half.

But aside from a Vaughan free-kick deflected over and a poked Rudden shot held by Ridgers, Rovers rarely convinced.

Easton had another shot at goal blocked for a corner in a grandstand finish.

But when Vaughan’s effort screwed over the top in the 90th minute, and Inverness survived Rudden’s appeals for a penalty, the home side’s hopes of a comeback disappeared.

Alex Samuel celebrates his hat-trick for Inverness against Raith Rovers.
Alex Samuel was the match winner for Inverness against Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Star Man: Alex Samuel (Inverness)

There was no doubting the quality of Samuel’s stunning hat-trick inside nine first-half minutes.

A cool finish one-one-one with Kevin Dabrowski kicked things off.

And a brilliant finish on the drop from the edge of the box was followed by a fantastic volley from a corner to complete the treble.

Player Ratings

Raith Rovers (3-1-4-2): Dabrowski 5; Millen 6, Murray 6, Dick 5 (McGill 82 3); Byrne 6 (Matthews 84 3); Connolly 6, Mullin 5 (Easton 46 4), Brown 6, Smith 5 (Rudden 46 5); Vaughan 6, Hamilton 5 (Turner 50 3). Subs not used: McNeil, Watson, Corr, McGill, Hannah.

Referee: Dan McFarlane.

Attendance: 3,387.

