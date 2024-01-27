Raith Rovers 2-3 Inverness Caley Thistle: Player ratings, star man and match report as Stark’s Park men suffer 4th consecutive defeat

Raith Rovers lost for a fourth consecutive match as defensive frailties haunted the Stark’s Park side yet again in defeat to Inverness Caley Thistle.

Jack Hamilton gave Raith the opening goal they craved in search of a way out of a concerning run of three consecutive defeats.

But an incredible nine minute hat-trick for Alex Samuel earned Inverness a 3-1 half-time lead and pierced Rovers’ dissipating confidence.

Lewis Vaughan pulled one back six minutes into the second-half but there was to be no late drama for the home side as they fell a point behind Dundee United at the top of the table.

New signing forced to wait

Raith completed the signing of Zak Rudden on loan from Dundee late on Friday afternoon.

But with the benefit of just one training session with his new team-mates, the 23-year-old had to make do with a place on the bench – until being introduced at half-time.

There was just one change from the team that fell to a battling defeat to Livingston in the Scottish Cup seven days previously.

Euan Murray was deemed fit enough after a groin complaint to anchor a rearguard that lined up in a three for the second week in a row.

Fellow defender Keith Watson was a welcome sight amongst the substitutes as he inches closer to a comeback following four months out with a knee injury.

Searching for that winning feeling

Boss Ian Murray was convinced his side had deserved more from the preceding two defeats against Livingston and Queen’s Park.

But, despite the performances, they still came into this match with a record of three consecutive losses and just one victory from six games.

Unlike in the previous 23 years, however, they could at least boast of back-to-back wins over Inverness, hitherto a bogey team since 2000.

There was a determination about Raith in the opening exchanges but nothing to show for their efforts other than an early shooting chance scuffed by Josh Mullin and another from Lewis Vaughan blocked.

I’m alright Jack – but Rovers aren’t

Having retained his place in the starting line-up following the arrival of Rudden, Hamilton repaid his manager’s faith with the opener.

Josh Mullin was the creator with a magnificent curling delivery from a corner on the left.

And Hamilton provided the finish it deserved with a towering header from close range.

Then Raith fell apart as the deadly Samuel struck in devastating fashion.

The on-loan Ross County striker beat the offside trap to calmly roll in the first in the 31st minute.

Then he pounced on a bouncing ball to drill in the second from the edge of the box five minutes later before volleying in a Cammy Harper corner in the 40th minute.

Half-time rocket

Manager Murray had seen enough and wasted no time in making changes at the break.

Rudden and Dylan Easton were introduced and the former made an instant impact.

One run took him clear of the Inverness defence before a half-hearted claim for a penalty.

But the Dundee marksman then claimed a brilliant assist as Vaughan gave Rovers hope.

A neat flick around the corner set Vaughan running clear on goal and the division’s top scorer slipped a calm finish through the legs of Mark Ridgers.

Comeback falls short

There was no doubting Raith were improved after the interval.

Vaughan’s counter was the least they deserved for their attacking endeavours as they attempted to rescue something from the wreckage of the first-half.

But aside from a Vaughan free-kick deflected over and a poked Rudden shot held by Ridgers, Rovers rarely convinced.

Easton had another shot at goal blocked for a corner in a grandstand finish.

But when Vaughan’s effort screwed over the top in the 90th minute, and Inverness survived Rudden’s appeals for a penalty, the home side’s hopes of a comeback disappeared.

Star Man: Alex Samuel (Inverness)

There was no doubting the quality of Samuel’s stunning hat-trick inside nine first-half minutes.

A cool finish one-one-one with Kevin Dabrowski kicked things off.

And a brilliant finish on the drop from the edge of the box was followed by a fantastic volley from a corner to complete the treble.

Player Ratings

Raith Rovers (3-1-4-2): Dabrowski 5; Millen 6, Murray 6, Dick 5 (McGill 82 3); Byrne 6 (Matthews 84 3); Connolly 6, Mullin 5 (Easton 46 4), Brown 6, Smith 5 (Rudden 46 5); Vaughan 6, Hamilton 5 (Turner 50 3). Subs not used: McNeil, Watson, Corr, McGill, Hannah.

Referee: Dan McFarlane.

Attendance: 3,387.