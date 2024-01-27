Dundee United 0-0 Dunfermline: Tangerines jeered off after drawing blank against gutsy Pars

Dunfermline Athletic claimed a fine 0-0 draw at Tannadice after Dundee United proved unable to breach a laudable Pars resistance.

In a contest of few clear chances and scarce quality in the final third, Craig Wighton struck the post for the visitors, while Deniz Mehmet produced a sensational save to deny Archie Meekison a last-gasp winner.

Nevertheless, United – who have now failed to win six of their 11 Championship games at home this term – still extended their advantage over Raith Rovers at the summit due to the Fifers’ defeat against Inverness.

That was little solace to the angry Arabs who vociferously booed their side off at the full-time whistle.

Fine Fisher showing

United enjoyed the lion’s share of possession in the opening period but failed to turn their territorial dominance into clear opportunities.

A dangerous Scott McMann delivery was skewed inches wide of his own post by Pars defender Sam Fisher, while Craig Sibbald warmed the palms of Mehmet from the edge of the box.

An audacious surge forward by centre-back Kevin Holt – arguably the Tangerines’ standout in the first 45 minutes – culminated in a deflected shot drifting over the crossbar.

Fisher also blocked a curling Liam Grimshaw effort.

For all the Terrors made the running for most of the half, it was Dunfermline who came closest to breaking the deadlock on the cusp of the interval.

Fisher latched onto a loose ball on the edge of the box and his fizzing low drive forced a brilliant instinctive stop from Tannadice keeper Jack Walton, having zipped through a ruck of bodies.

Width of the woodwork

Dunfermline saw a claim for a spot-kick go unheeded by referee Graham Grainger when Chris Hamilton hit the deck under a McMann challenge.

With the Pars starting to look increasingly threatening, Craig Wighton’s instinctive close-range effort struck the outside of the post following some intrepid work by Michael O’Halloran.

Meekison, on as a replacement for debutant David Wotherspoon, fired a left-footed shot over the bar following a smart through-ball from fellow substitute Alex Greive.

With United seeking to manufacture yet another dramatic finale, having struck in the dying embers in their last two Championship showdowns against the Pars, Mathew Cudjoe’s pop at goal was deflected wide of the post.

And United’s best chances came deep into injury-time when Mehmet produced a sensation finger-tip save to deny a superb Meekison curler. From the resulting corner, McMann fired narrowly off target.

Star man: Sam Fisher (Dunfermline)

It was remarkable enough that Fisher recovered so quickly from a horror facial injury and a second concussion in quick succession.

What was more remarkable was how much he retained the fearlessness to put his body on the line.

The 22-year-old defender started at the heart of Dunfermline’s back three and headed most things away, including when he cleared Grimshaw’s effort off the line.

He so nearly gave the Pars the lead on the stroke of half-time with a wonderful low strike from distance and was a big part of why Dunfermline left Tannadice with a clean sheet.

Player ratings

Dundee United (4-2-3-1): Walton 7; Grimshaw 6, Graham 7, Holt 7, McMann 7; Docherty 6 (Tillson 68), Sibbald 7; Fotheringham 5 (Greive 60), Wotherspoon 6 (Meekison 68), Middleton 6 (Cudjoe 77); Watt 5 (Moult 60). Subs not used: Newman, Freeman, Mochrie, Petrie.

Dunfermline (3-5-1-1): Mehmet 6; Fagan-Walcott 6, Fisher 7, Otoo 7; O’Halloran 6, Chalmers 6, Hamilton 7, Summers 7 (T. Sutherland 88), Edwards 7; Moffat 6 (Allan 60’); McCann 6 (Wighton 60’). Subs not used: Little, Young, J. Sutherland.

Ref: Graham Grainger

Att: 8,260 (678 away)