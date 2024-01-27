Dundee United 0-0 Dunfermline: Tangerines jeered off after drawing blank against gutsy Pars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United 0-0 Dunfermline: Tangerines jeered off after drawing blank against gutsy Pars

United fans made their feelings known at full-time.

By Alan Temple & Craig Cairns
Glenn Middleton sees an avenue of attack cut off
Glenn Middleton sees an avenue of attack cut off. Image: SNS

Dunfermline Athletic claimed a fine 0-0 draw at Tannadice after Dundee United proved unable to breach a laudable Pars resistance.

In a contest of few clear chances and scarce quality in the final third, Craig Wighton struck the post for the visitors, while Deniz Mehmet produced a sensational save to deny Archie Meekison a last-gasp winner.

Nevertheless, United – who have now failed to win six of their 11 Championship games at home this term – still extended their advantage over Raith Rovers at the summit due to the Fifers’ defeat against Inverness.

That was little solace to the angry Arabs who vociferously booed their side off at the full-time whistle.

David Wotherspoon, pictured, was given an immediate Dundee United debut
David Wotherspoon, pictured, was given an immediate Dundee United debut. Image: SNS

Fine Fisher showing

United enjoyed the lion’s share of possession in the opening period but failed to turn their territorial dominance into clear opportunities.

A dangerous Scott McMann delivery was skewed inches wide of his own post by Pars defender Sam Fisher, while Craig Sibbald warmed the palms of Mehmet from the edge of the box.

Dundee United midfielder Craig Sibbald stings the palms of Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet
Sibbald stings the palms of Mehmet. Image: SNS

An audacious surge forward by centre-back Kevin Holt – arguably the Tangerines’ standout in the first 45 minutes – culminated in a deflected shot drifting over the crossbar.

Fisher also blocked a curling Liam Grimshaw effort.

For all the Terrors made the running for most of the half, it was Dunfermline who came closest to breaking the deadlock on the cusp of the interval.

Fisher latched onto a loose ball on the edge of the box and his fizzing low drive forced a brilliant instinctive stop from Tannadice keeper Jack Walton, having zipped through a ruck of bodies.

Width of the woodwork

Dunfermline saw a claim for a spot-kick go unheeded by referee Graham Grainger when Chris Hamilton hit the deck under a McMann challenge.

James McPake demands more from his charges
McPake demands more from his charges. Image: SNS

With the Pars starting to look increasingly threatening, Craig Wighton’s instinctive close-range effort struck the outside of the post following some intrepid work by Michael O’Halloran.

Meekison, on as a replacement for debutant David Wotherspoon, fired a left-footed shot over the bar following a smart through-ball from fellow substitute Alex Greive.

With United seeking to manufacture yet another dramatic finale, having struck in the dying embers in their last two Championship showdowns against the Pars, Mathew Cudjoe’s pop at goal was deflected wide of the post.

And United’s best chances came deep into injury-time when Mehmet produced a sensation finger-tip save to deny a superb Meekison curler. From the resulting corner, McMann fired narrowly off target.

Star man: Sam Fisher (Dunfermline)

It was remarkable enough that Fisher recovered so quickly from a horror facial injury and a second concussion in quick succession.

What was more remarkable was how much he retained the fearlessness to put his body on the line.

Sam Fisher shackles Tony Watt in the first period
Fisher shackles Watt in the first period. Image: SNS

The 22-year-old defender started at the heart of Dunfermline’s back three and headed most things away, including when he cleared Grimshaw’s effort off the line.

He so nearly gave the Pars the lead on the stroke of half-time with a wonderful low strike from distance and was a big part of why Dunfermline left Tannadice with a clean sheet.

Player ratings

Dundee United (4-2-3-1): Walton 7; Grimshaw 6, Graham 7, Holt 7, McMann 7; Docherty 6 (Tillson 68), Sibbald 7; Fotheringham 5 (Greive 60), Wotherspoon 6 (Meekison 68), Middleton 6 (Cudjoe 77); Watt 5 (Moult 60). Subs not used: Newman, Freeman, Mochrie, Petrie.

Dunfermline (3-5-1-1): Mehmet 6; Fagan-Walcott 6, Fisher 7, Otoo 7; O’Halloran 6, Chalmers 6, Hamilton 7, Summers 7 (T. Sutherland 88), Edwards 7; Moffat 6 (Allan 60’); McCann 6 (Wighton 60’). Subs not used: Little, Young, J. Sutherland.

Ref: Graham Grainger

Att: 8,260 (678 away)

