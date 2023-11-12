Dundee United goal hero Chris Mochrie opens up on Dunfermline celebration dilemma

Dundee United match-winner Chris Mochrie admits he was at a loss how to celebrate his dramatic strike against Dunfermline as he sought to remain “respectful” to the Pars faithful.

Mochrie, 20, enjoyed a fine campaign on loan with the Fifers last term, notching two goals and four assists as James McPake’s outfit claimed the League One title.

So, when he lashed home a left-footed drive to make it 2-1 with 86 minutes on the clock — having entered the fray as a substitute — Mochrie’s initial instinct was to keep the celebrations muted.

But in front of the pandemonium in a packed away end, his teammates had other ideas.

Latest: Dunfermline 1-2 Dundee United. Jim Goodwin's side lead again as Chris Mochrie drops the shoulder to get past the defender, then adds the finish.

“I didn’t really know what to do when I scored,” smiled Mochrie. “I didn’t really celebrate, just to try to show a bit of respect.

“But it was quite a strange one for me because all the players ran over and told me to celebrate!

“Either way, to score that goal right in front of the United fans, at that time in the game, was amazing. They were really good all night and kept us going; so a big credit is due to them.”

Start your Saturday with some unforgettable limbs in the Shed End

James McPake respect

Indeed, that was the second time this season Mochrie has sparked scenes of jubilation among the travelling Arabs with a last-gasp winner, having bundled home the 93rd-minute strike that secured a 1-0 victory at Inverness in September.

“The last goal (Inverness) was quite scrappy — so it was good to score a better goal,” he laughed. “This was a bit more worthy of winning a game.”

Mochrie, who caught up with Pars gaffer McPake in the aftermath of a frenetic finale, added: “I had a good relationship with him last season, so there was no worries with him being funny with me or anything.

“Credit to him, because he was on the losing side but he was still great with me and said, “well done” numerous times.”

Mochrie’s strike came after Owen Moffat cancelled out Kai Fotheringham’s first-half header, maintaining United’s four-point lead over dogged Raith Rovers at the summit of the Championship.

The Terrors’ unbeaten run now extends to 17 games.

“That (unbeaten run) is something we’re really proud of, as well as the defensive record we’ve got,” added Mochrie. “The manager keeps reminding us of that.

“We’ll always do as much as we can to keep that going, even when games aren’t going too well.”

Starting berth hope

Next up for United is the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final trip to Falkirk next Friday night.

Given Mochrie started in the previous round against Peterhead, and is flying after a match-winning cameo in Fife, he is bound to be in contention for a starting berth against the League One side.

Mochrie added: “We’ll see what the gaffer wants. It’s up to him, but hopefully I’ve made a positive impact and I’ll be in his plans.”