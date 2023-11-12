Dundee United goal hero Chris Mochrie opens up on Dunfermline celebration dilemma

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United goal hero Chris Mochrie opens up on Dunfermline celebration dilemma

Mochrie was keen to show 'respect' to the club where he won the League One title.

By Alan Temple
Chris Mochrie, centre, is reserved amid the otherwise wild celebrations as Dundee United claimed victory at Dunfermline
Mochrie, centre, is reserved amid the otherwise wild celebrations as United claimed victory. Image: SNS

Dundee United match-winner Chris Mochrie admits he was at a loss how to celebrate his dramatic strike against Dunfermline as he sought to remain “respectful” to the Pars faithful.

Mochrie, 20, enjoyed a fine campaign on loan with the Fifers last term, notching two goals and four assists as James McPake’s outfit claimed the League One title.

So, when he lashed home a left-footed drive to make it 2-1 with 86 minutes on the clock — having entered the fray as a substitute — Mochrie’s initial instinct was to keep the celebrations muted.

But in front of the pandemonium in a packed away end, his teammates had other ideas.

“I didn’t really know what to do when I scored,” smiled Mochrie. “I didn’t really celebrate, just to try to show a bit of respect.

“But it was quite a strange one for me because all the players ran over and told me to celebrate!

“Either way, to score that goal right in front of the United fans, at that time in the game, was amazing. They were really good all night and kept us going; so a big credit is due to them.”

James McPake respect

Indeed, that was the second time this season Mochrie has sparked scenes of jubilation among the travelling Arabs with a last-gasp winner, having bundled home the 93rd-minute strike that secured a 1-0 victory at Inverness in September.

“The last goal (Inverness) was quite scrappy — so it was good to score a better goal,” he laughed. “This was a bit more worthy of winning a game.”

Dunfermline manager James McPake
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.

Mochrie, who caught up with Pars gaffer McPake in the aftermath of a frenetic finale, added: “I had a good relationship with him last season, so there was no worries with him being funny with me or anything.

“Credit to him, because he was on the losing side but he was still great with me and said, “well done” numerous times.”

Mochrie’s strike came after Owen Moffat cancelled out Kai Fotheringham’s first-half header, maintaining United’s four-point lead over dogged Raith Rovers at the summit of the Championship.

The Terrors’ unbeaten run now extends to 17 games.

Dundee United stars celebrate Mochrie's winner.
United stars celebrate Mochrie’s winner. Image: SNS

“That (unbeaten run) is something we’re really proud of, as well as the defensive record we’ve got,” added Mochrie. “The manager keeps reminding us of that.

“We’ll always do as much as we can to keep that going, even when games aren’t going too well.”

Starting berth hope

Next up for United is the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final trip to Falkirk next Friday night.

Dundee United's Chris Mochrie scores at Dunfermline
Mochrie slams home his winning goal. Image: SNS

Given Mochrie started in the previous round against Peterhead, and is flying after a match-winning cameo in Fife, he is bound to be in contention for a starting berth against the League One side.

Mochrie added: “We’ll see what the gaffer wants. It’s up to him, but hopefully I’ve made a positive impact and I’ll be in his plans.”

More from Dundee United

Kai Fotheringham celebrates scoring for Dundee United. Image: SNS
Dundee United starlet Kai Fotheringham drafted in to Scotland U21 squad for the first…
Owen Moffat equalised for Dunfermline against Dundee United. Image: SNS.
4 Dunfermline talking points as Dundee United inflict 'tough to take' defeat on Pars
The contrasting emotions writ large as Dundee United's Mathew Cudjoe, left, and Chris Mochrie celebrate and Dunfermline skipper Chris Hamilton is left dejected
4 Dundee United talking points: Depth pays dividends as Jim Goodwin is left with…
Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham celebrates his opener at Airdrie
EXCLUSIVE: Kai Fotheringham set for maiden Scotland U21 call as Dundee United winger is…
Dundee United stars celebrate Mochrie's winner.
Jim Goodwin hails Chris Mochrie 'magic' as Dundee United boss absolves defender of Dunfermline…
Dunfermline manager James McPake
James McPake 'bitterly disappointed' after Dunfermline lose late on against Dundee United
Dundee United's Chris Mochrie scores at Dunfermline
Dunfermline 1-2 Dundee United: Chris Mochrie haunts former club in dramatic finale
St Johnstone unveil Craig Levein as their new manager.
JIM SPENCE: Craig Levein is measured, thoughtful and occasionally volcanic - he'll need all…
Dundee United duo Jim Goodwin, left, and Kai Fotheringham
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin reacts to Kai Fotheringham Scotland U21 omission with 'very…
Scott McMann is a player reborn this season at Dundee United. Image: SNS
Dundee United ace Scott McMann on the number change that helped banish 'every part…

Conversation