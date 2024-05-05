VIDEO: Louis Moult reveals ‘most nervous game’ as Dundee United marksman hails dressing room

Louis Moult spoke about the sense of relief he felt after Dundee United all but confirmed they would be Scottish Championship winners.

That narrow win over Ayr United a few weeks ago was the “most nervous” the striker has been before a game, despite performing in high-pressure environments at the likes of Hampden and Wembley.

After lifting the Scottish Championship title and lap of honour, Moult spoke about proving the doubters wrong and the special feeling of having the entire stadium sign his name.

He added that the Tannadice dressing room is one of the best he has been a part of in his career and said it was one of the secrets of their success.

“That’s why we found a winning formula. The changing room is one of the best I’ve been involved with,” said Moult.

“That’s what the gaffer has done here and he deserves a lot of credit for that.”