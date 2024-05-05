Dundee United VIDEO: Louis Moult reveals ‘most nervous game’ as Dundee United marksman hails dressing room The Tannadice favourite said the bond between players contributed to their success. By Craig Cairns May 5 2024, 2:55pm May 5 2024, 2:55pm Share VIDEO: Louis Moult reveals ‘most nervous game’ as Dundee United marksman hails dressing room Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/4970254/louis-moult-dundee-united-scottish-championship-title/ Copy Link 0 comment Louis Moult celebrates with Dundee United team-mates David Wotherspoon and Ross Graham. Image: SNS. Louis Moult spoke about the sense of relief he felt after Dundee United all but confirmed they would be Scottish Championship winners. That narrow win over Ayr United a few weeks ago was the “most nervous” the striker has been before a game, despite performing in high-pressure environments at the likes of Hampden and Wembley. After lifting the Scottish Championship title and lap of honour, Moult spoke about proving the doubters wrong and the special feeling of having the entire stadium sign his name. He added that the Tannadice dressing room is one of the best he has been a part of in his career and said it was one of the secrets of their success. “That’s why we found a winning formula. The changing room is one of the best I’ve been involved with,” said Moult. “That’s what the gaffer has done here and he deserves a lot of credit for that.”
