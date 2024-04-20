Dundee United 1-0 Ayr United: Chris Mochrie effectively seals title for Tangerines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United 1-0 Ayr United: Chris Mochrie effectively seals title for Tangerines

Mochrie's strike finally breached the visitors' resistance.

By Alan Temple
Chris Mochrie fires home against Ayr
Mochrie fires home. Image: SNS

Dundee United effectively secured the Championship title with a hard-fought victory over stubborn Ayr United.

Tannadice academy graduate Chris Mochrie climbed from the bench to net the only goal of the contest following some fine work by fellow substitute David Wotherspoon.

The youngster’s third strike of the season breached a laudable resistance from Ayr, who earlier saw Nick McAllister dismissed for an act of violent conduct.

Victory means Jim Goodwin’s men are de facto champions, returning to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

Although Raith Rovers could make up the six point deficit to United, the 36-goal margin in the Tangerines’ favour is insurmountable, meaning – 328 days after crashing to relegation at Fir Park – plans can be made for the Premiership.

Dundee United's Tony Watt hits the deck under attention from Ayr United
Tony Watt hits the deck under attention. Image: SNS

United made two changes to the side that hammered Morton 4-1 last time out, with Jordan Tillson replacing the injured Ross Docherty and Miller Thomson coming in for Liam Grimshaw.

Declan Gallagher was back in the matchday squad following close to a month battling persistent groin and back niggles.

A first 45 minutes to forget

With the Tangerines looking to engineer a bright start, Kai Fotheringham lashed a speculative drive over the bar from distance and Glenn Middleton whipped a couple of threatening balls into the box.

Dundee United's Glenn Middleton is hauled back as he seeks to make headway
Glenn Middleton is hauled back as he seeks to make headway. Image: Shutterstock.

It would prove as close as the hosts came during a flat, forgettable opening half-hour. Kurt Willoughby saw a shot deflected wide during a foray forward.

Another block was required to thwart Mark McKenzie following a fine run and delivery by the livewire Jamie Murphy.

United were inches away from breaking the deadlock as half-time approached.

Craig Sibbald, fresh from being named in PFA Scotland’s Championship team of the year, surged forward before unleashing a shot from the edge of the box, only for it to zip narrowly wide of the post.

Dundee United's Sam McClelland in action
Sam McClelland turned in another impressive showing at the heart of defence. Image: SNS

Ayr were almost architects of their own downfall when George Stanger surrendered possession to Tony Watt just outside his own penalty area.

Watt slipped a pass to Tillson inside the box but, rather than shoot, he fed Fotheringham – in a less inviting position – and his shot was diverted over the bar. A missed opportunity.

Ayr United left seeing red

The attendance was confirmed as 10,025 and, with 243 away fans, this contest marked the largest gathering of home supporters at Tannadice all season. 

They weren’t being given much to shout about.

However, the Tangerines were given a shot in the arm when McAllister was given his marching orders by referee Craig Napier after swinging a forearm into the face of Tillson near the touchline.

Ayr United's Nick McAllister looks on in disbelief after being dismissed against Dundee United
Nick McAllister looks on in disbelief after being dismissed. Image: SNS

While not the most forceful contact, it was a moment of madness that gave the whistler a decision to make.

United almost took full advantage, but Louis Moult shot over the bar after a fine low delivery by Middleton. Coming alive, the Englishman – chasing his 20th goal of the season – nodded a decent chance narrowly wide.

The Terrors were beginning to turn the screw.

Magic Mochrie moment

Despite being down to 10 men, the Honest Men were showing hunger and organisation – and Ben Dempsey even fired a dangerous drive just over Jack Walton’s cross-bar. A warning.

United finally found a way through the massed ranks of white jerseys as two of Goodwin’s second-half calls paid dividends.

Chris Mochrie scores for Dundee United
Mochrie celebrates after netting the decisive strike. Image: SNS

Wotherspoon, on for Tillson, surged down the right wing and produced a wonderful deep delivery for Watt. The striker’s header was only parried as far as another substitute, Mochrie, who tapped home.

The full-time whistle was met by a pitch invasion as delirious Arabs toasted their success. 

Star man: Scott McMann (Dundee United)

Few truly stood out during a stodgy affair, but McMann was a constant threat down the left-flank.

A delighted Scott McMann
A delighted McMann. Image: SNS

He showcased energy, a willingness to bomb forward and delivered plenty of dangerous crosses.

Player ratings

Dundee United (4-4-2): Walton 6; Thomson 6, McClelland 7, Graham 6, McMann 7; Fotheringham 6 (Mochrie 75), Tillson 5 (Wotherspoon 67), Sibbald 7, Middleton 7; Watt 7, Moult 6 (Grimshaw 86). Subs not used: Newman, Meekison, MacLeod, Cudjoe, Gallagher, Cleall-Harding.

Ref: Craig Napier

Att: 10,025 (243 away)

Conversation