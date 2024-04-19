Dundee United dominate as PFA Scotland Championship team of the year is revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United dominate as PFA Scotland Championship team of the year is revealed

Raith Rovers and Dunfermline are also represented.

By Alan Temple
Louis Moult celebrates his 17th goal of the season.
Louis Moult celebrates his 17th goal of the season. Image: SNS

Dundee United dominate the PFA Scotland Championship team of the year with four selections.

Fellow professionals voted Tangerine stalwarts Scott McMann, Kevin Holt, Craig Sibbald and Louis Moult into the league’s best 11 following fine campaigns.

United could have the title sewn up this weekend after streaking away from Rovers in recent weeks.

Craig Sibbald in action for Dundee United
Craig Sibbald in action for United. Image: SNS

The Fifers have been credible challengers throughout a fascinating season but only ONE of their top performers has been recognised, with Sam Stanton getting the nod.

Dunfermline left-back Josh Edwards has been named in the side after displaying outstanding consistency all season.

Calum Ferrie, Jack McMillan, Adam Frizzell, Brian Graham and Ruari Paton make up the side, which was officially revealed on Friday evening. 

Full PFA Scotland Championship team of the year

Calum Ferrie (Queen’s Park); Jack McMillan (Partick Thistle), Kevin Holt (Dundee United), Scott McMann (Dundee United), Josh Edwards (Dunfermline); Adam Frizzell (Airdrieonians), Craig Sibbald (Dundee United), Sam Stanton (Raith Rovers); Brian Graham (Partick Thistle), Louis Moult (Dundee United), Ruari Paton (Queen’s Park).

Conversation