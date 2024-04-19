Dundee United dominate as PFA Scotland Championship team of the year is revealed

Dundee United dominate the PFA Scotland Championship team of the year with four selections.

Fellow professionals voted Tangerine stalwarts Scott McMann, Kevin Holt, Craig Sibbald and Louis Moult into the league’s best 11 following fine campaigns.

United could have the title sewn up this weekend after streaking away from Rovers in recent weeks.

The Fifers have been credible challengers throughout a fascinating season but only ONE of their top performers has been recognised, with Sam Stanton getting the nod.

Dunfermline left-back Josh Edwards has been named in the side after displaying outstanding consistency all season.

Calum Ferrie, Jack McMillan, Adam Frizzell, Brian Graham and Ruari Paton make up the side, which was officially revealed on Friday evening.

Full PFA Scotland Championship team of the year

Calum Ferrie (Queen’s Park); Jack McMillan (Partick Thistle), Kevin Holt (Dundee United), Scott McMann (Dundee United), Josh Edwards (Dunfermline); Adam Frizzell (Airdrieonians), Craig Sibbald (Dundee United), Sam Stanton (Raith Rovers); Brian Graham (Partick Thistle), Louis Moult (Dundee United), Ruari Paton (Queen’s Park).