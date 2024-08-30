Liam Grimshaw released by Dundee United as work continues on striker search

Liam Grimshaw has departed Dundee United by mutual consent.

Grimshaw, 29, was a regular for the Tangerines as they marched to the Championship title last term, making 40 appearances following his arrival last summer.

He was contracted to the Tannadice outfit until the summer of 2025, however boss Jim Goodwin made it clear that first team opportunities would be at a premium in the Premiership.

And Grimshaw agreed to cut ties with the Terrors on deadline day, leaving the former Motherwell and Morton man to pursue other opportunities – even after the transfer window closes.

Meanwhile, with a matter of hours until the transfer window slams shut, Courier Sport understands United are still working to bring in a striker.

Speaking to the broadcast media earlier on Friday afternoon, Goodwin said: “I am confident we will get that one over the line, the guys are working really hard behind the scenes to try and make sure that is the case.”