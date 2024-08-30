St Johnstone sign former Livingston midfielder Jason Holt

St Johnstone have secured the signing of midfielder Jason Holt.

The 31-year-old has been a free agent since triggering a relegation clause in his deal with Livingston and has decided to return to one of his old clubs.

Holt played for Saints in Tommy Wright’s final season in charge before a successful few campaigns in West Lothian.

He said: “I have had a spell here before, it was a short one, but it is now great to be back for a longer spell.

“I have really good memories of the club, it is a real family club and the supporters were always brilliant with me.

“It’s an exciting time to be at St Johnstone and I look forward to meeting all the players and getting to work.

“The squad is coming together nicely and hopefully we can have a really successful season.”

Manager, Craig Levein, has made a controlling midfielder one of his main end of transfer window priorities.

He said: “I’m delighted to secure the signing of Jason. He is a player I know very well and I am excited to work with him again.

“His experience will assist in the development of our younger midfielders and the quality of his play will help improve the team.”

Livi boss, David Martindale, admitted he would have loved to keep Holt and Levein will be hoping he provides the leadership and presence in the middle of the park Saints need for a successful Premiership campaign.

The McDiarmid Park side, who have sent Taylor Steven to Cliftonville on loan and Joe Ellison to Berwick Rangers, will hope to get at least one more free agent deal completed but aren’t under time pressure to do so.

Holt goes straight into the Saints squad for Saturday’s clash with Motherwell.