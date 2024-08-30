St Johnstone sign former Livingston midfielder Jason Holt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone sign former Livingston midfielder Jason Holt

The 31-year-old has played for Saints before.

By Eric Nicolson
Jason Holt. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have secured the signing of midfielder Jason Holt.

The 31-year-old has been a free agent since triggering a relegation clause in his deal with Livingston and has decided to return to one of his old clubs.

Holt played for Saints in Tommy Wright’s final season in charge before a successful few campaigns in West Lothian.

He said: “I have had a spell here before, it was a short one, but it is now great to be back for a longer spell.

“I have really good memories of the club, it is a real family club and the supporters were always brilliant with me.

“It’s an exciting time to be at St Johnstone and I look forward to meeting all the players and getting to work.

“The squad is coming together nicely and hopefully we can have a really successful season.”

Manager, Craig Levein, has made a controlling midfielder one of his main end of transfer window priorities.

He said: “I’m delighted to secure the signing of Jason. He is a player I know very well and I am excited to work with him again.

“His experience will assist in the development of our younger midfielders and the quality of his play will help improve the team.”

Livi boss, David Martindale, admitted he would have loved to keep Holt and Levein will be hoping he provides the leadership and presence in the middle of the park Saints need for a successful Premiership campaign.

Jason Holt. Image: SNS.

The McDiarmid Park side, who have sent Taylor Steven to Cliftonville on loan and Joe Ellison to Berwick Rangers, will hope to get at least one more free agent deal completed but aren’t under time pressure to do so.

Holt goes straight into the Saints squad for Saturday’s clash with Motherwell.

