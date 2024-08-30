BREAKING: Academy product Seb Lochhead departs Dundee for Wolves in six-figure deal

Dundee academy product Seb Lochhead is now a Wolves player after making a deadline day switch to the Premier League club.

The 16-year-old was highly-rated at Dens Park and had been on the fringes of the first team this season.

Tony Docherty took the youngster on the club’s pre-season trip to Poland where he featured in a friendly against Banik Ostrava.

He also played against Arbroath in the first close season match before taking a place on the bench for each of Dundee’s eight competitive fixtures.

However, the central defender’s performances in youth football drew a number of suitors.

And it is Wolverhampton Wanderers who won the race for this signature.

Lochhead signed for the Molineux club after Dundee agreed a six-figure fee with the Premier League outfit for the youngster.

That fee will rise with add-ons when the player reaches certain milestones.

‘Modern day centre-back’

In unveiling Lochhead, Wolves’ head of international youth recruitment Harry Hooman said: “Seb’s someone we’ve been monitoring for a long time now and he’s really impressed us playing for Dundee’s 18s.

“He’s very much a modern day centre back – very composed and calm with the ball.

We have completed the signing of highly-rated @DundeeFC defender Sebastian Lochhead 🤝 — Wolves Academy (@WolvesAcademy) August 30, 2024

“His use of the ball’s very good, he’s got a good range of passing and steps in well, but also has all the physical attributes and tools that we look for in terms of our profile as a centre back.

“We’re excited to see him develop over the next few years.

“We’re always aware of other clubs that are watching him and interested.

“What’s been good is we were at the table quite early, which I feel like the player and the family have recognised.”

Lochhead will now join up with the Wolves U/18 squad for the season ahead.