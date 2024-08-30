Dundee United race to complete deal for Wrexham striker as Rory MacLeod edges towards Tannadice exit

Dundee United hope to complete the loan capture of Wrexham forward Sam Dalby before the transfer window slams shut.

Boss Jim Goodwin has made no secret of his desire to snap up an additional striker prior to the 11pm deadline, with the Tannadice gaffer keen to add another dimension to his attacking pool of Louis Moult and Jort van der Sande.

And United are racing to complete a move for Dalby, who has scored 13 goals since joining the Welsh side in August 2022 but has fallen down the pecking order at the Racecourse Ground.

Pen is yet to be put to paper, and it is expected to go down to the wire.

Dalby has previously turned out for the likes of Woking, Southend, Stockport, Morecambe and Leyton Orient.

Rory MacLeod could be set for late exit

Meanwhile, Rory MacLeod is edging closer to the United exit door in a hectic final 90 minutes of the window.

Courier Sport understands the Tangerines are in advanced talks with English Premier League side Southampton over a loan move – for a six-figure fee – to the south coast.

That would come with an option to buy outright at the end of the season.

MacLeod, who remains the club’s youngest ever debutant after making his bow at the age of 16 and six days in 2022, recently completed a fortnight trial period with the Saints.