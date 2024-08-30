Dundee United race to complete deal for Wrexham striker as Rory MacLeod edges towards Tannadice exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United race to complete deal for Wrexham striker as Rory MacLeod edges towards Tannadice exit

Sam Dalby is closing in on a switch to Tannadice.

By Alan Temple
Sam Dalby in action for Wrexham
Sam Dalby in action for Wrexham. Image: Shutterstock.

Dundee United hope to complete the loan capture of Wrexham forward Sam Dalby before the transfer window slams shut.

Boss Jim Goodwin has made no secret of his desire to snap up an additional striker prior to the 11pm deadline, with the Tannadice gaffer keen to add another dimension to his attacking pool of Louis Moult and Jort van der Sande.

Dalby warms up for Wrexham
Dalby warms up for Wrexham. Image: Shutterstock.

And United are racing to complete a move for Dalby, who has scored 13 goals since joining the Welsh side in August 2022 but has fallen down the pecking order at the Racecourse Ground.

Pen is yet to be put to paper, and it is expected to go down to the wire.

Dalby has previously turned out for the likes of Woking, Southend, Stockport, Morecambe and Leyton Orient.

Rory MacLeod could be set for late exit

Meanwhile, Rory MacLeod is edging closer to the United exit door in a hectic final 90 minutes of the window.

Rory MacLeod in full flow for Dundee United
Rory MacLeod in full flow for United. Image: SNS

Courier Sport understands the Tangerines are in advanced talks with English Premier League side Southampton over a loan move – for a six-figure fee – to the south coast.

That would come with an option to buy outright at the end of the season.

MacLeod, who remains the club’s youngest ever debutant after making his bow at the age of 16 and six days in 2022, recently completed a fortnight trial period with the Saints.

