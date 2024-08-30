Dundee United’s transfer deadline day: What to expect from the Tangerines?

Dundee United have already done the hard yards.

With 15 players out and 12 in, United can prepare for a relatively – and uncharacteristically – sedate transfer deadline day.

As some other clubs in Scotland and England scramble for late bargains, seek to plug problem positions or nervously await late bids for one of their stars, the Tangerines are likely to have a largely watching brief.

However, there are a few things for interested Arabs to look out for prior to Friday’s midnight deadline.

Where will United aim to strengthen?

The lack of business required in the final hours of the window is testament to the work already done by boss Jim Goodwin, head of recruitment Michael Cairney and chief executive Luigi Capuano.

But the Tangerines remain in the market for one striker.

The profile is likely to be a mobile attacker who can also cover wide areas, offering a different dimension to Louis Moult and Jort van der Sande in the final third.

United boast decent depth elsewhere and, after snapping up 12 signings so far this summer, there is finite wiggle room in the budget.

That sole prospective capture is likely to be their only bit of incoming business, regardless of potential outgoings.

Who could be available to depart on transfer deadline day?

This is perhaps the more intriguing question because, ultimately, who knows who could be the subject of some unexpected late interest?

As Courier Sport reported last night, Brandon Forbes is on the cusp of joining Norwich City in a £300,000 deal. It is understood he will undergo a medical on Friday morning before completing the formalities of the move.

Goodwin has made it clear that Liam Grimshaw is unlikely to be afforded much first-team action this season and is available.

Partick Thistle and former club Morton are known to be admirers.

Rory MacLeod recently spent a period training with English Premier League side Southampton, lining up in two friendly matches for the Saints’ U/21s.

However, a fee would need to be agreed for the gifted young striker to head south permanently.

That is yet to happen.

Glenn Middleton – such a key player last term and with bags of Premiership experience – is unlikely to be entirely content with his bit-part role at the start of the season, but his versatility and character is valued by Goodwin.

The Terrors do not have a huge squad and, with Goodwin keen to have fierce competition all over the pitch and the club broadly within budget, there is no imperative to sell anyone.

What about loan exits?

Goodwin has made no qualms about the importance of getting competitive minutes in the legs of his youngsters.

Sporadic outings in the SPFL Trust Trophy for the B team and the SPFL Reserve Cup won’t cut it.

Talented midfielder Lewis O’Donnell has been sent to Queen of the South for the season, while Jack Newman (Inverness), Bryan Mwangi (Broxburn), Ruairidh Adams (Kelty Hearts) were farmed out earlier in the window.

One suspects highly-rated front-man Owen Stirton and promising centre-back Sam Harding will be loaned to a lower league.

However, that will NOT be a deadline-day race against time.

The deadline for domestic loans runs until the end of September, allowing Goodwin to assess his final squad before deciding which kids to allow out.

What Jim Goodwin said…

Looking ahead to Friday, United boss Goodwin said: “There’s a bit of budget to do something and we have identified players who have ticked a lot of the boxes we are looking for, to come in and support the players we have.”