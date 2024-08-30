Dundee United’s transfer deadline day: What to expect from the Tangerines?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United’s transfer deadline day: What to expect from the Tangerines?

The Tannadice club have already done much of their business.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin has overseen excellent business this window. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United have already done the hard yards.

With 15 players out and 12 in, United can prepare for a relatively – and uncharacteristically – sedate transfer deadline day.

As some other clubs in Scotland and England scramble for late bargains, seek to plug problem positions or nervously await late bids for one of their stars, the Tangerines are likely to have a largely watching brief.

Mark Ogren, centre, and Luigi Capuano, far right
Mark Ogren, centre, has been in Scotland for more than a week. Image: SNS

However, there are a few things for interested Arabs to look out for prior to Friday’s midnight deadline.

Where will United aim to strengthen?

The lack of business required in the final hours of the window is testament to the work already done by boss Jim Goodwin, head of recruitment Michael Cairney and chief executive Luigi Capuano.

But the Tangerines remain in the market for one striker.

The profile is likely to be a mobile attacker who can also cover wide areas, offering a different dimension to Louis Moult and Jort van der Sande in the final third.

Van der Sande takes the acclaim of the Dundee United fans
United would like to add some pace to the physicality and graft of Louis Moult and Jort van der Sande, pictured. Image: SNS

United boast decent depth elsewhere and, after snapping up 12 signings so far this summer, there is finite wiggle room in the budget.

That sole prospective capture is likely to be their only bit of incoming business, regardless of potential outgoings.

Who could be available to depart on transfer deadline day?

This is perhaps the more intriguing question because, ultimately, who knows who could be the subject of some unexpected late interest?

As Courier Sport reported last night, Brandon Forbes is on the cusp of joining Norwich City in a £300,000 deal. It is understood he will undergo a medical on Friday morning before completing the formalities of the move.

Goodwin has made it clear that Liam Grimshaw is unlikely to be afforded much first-team action this season and is available.

Partick Thistle and former club Morton are known to be admirers.

Liam Grimshaw, pictured at Dundee United training.
Grimshaw, pictured, was strongly linked with a move to Thistle, which could happen until the end of September. Image: SNS

Rory MacLeod recently spent a period training with English Premier League side Southampton, lining up in two friendly matches for the Saints’ U/21s.

However, a fee would need to be agreed for the gifted young striker to head south permanently.

That is yet to happen.

Glenn Middleton – such a key player last term and with bags of Premiership experience – is unlikely to be entirely content with his bit-part role at the start of the season, but his versatility and character is valued by Goodwin.

Glenn Middleton and Jim Goodwin
Middleton, left, is a strong option on either flank or as competition for Will Ferry at left wingback. Image: SNS.

The Terrors do not have a huge squad and, with Goodwin keen to have fierce competition all over the pitch and the club broadly within budget, there is no imperative to sell anyone.

What about loan exits?

Goodwin has made no qualms about the importance of getting competitive minutes in the legs of his youngsters.

Sporadic outings in the SPFL Trust Trophy for the B team and the SPFL Reserve Cup won’t cut it.

Talented midfielder Lewis O’Donnell has been sent to Queen of the South for the season, while Jack Newman (Inverness), Bryan Mwangi (Broxburn), Ruairidh Adams (Kelty Hearts) were farmed out earlier in the window.

Owen Stirton, pictured, is likely to head out on loan
Owen Stirton, pictured, is likely to head out on loan. Image: SNS

One suspects highly-rated front-man Owen Stirton and promising centre-back Sam Harding will be loaned to a lower league.

However, that will NOT be a deadline-day race against time.

The deadline for domestic loans runs until the end of September, allowing Goodwin to assess his final squad before deciding which kids to allow out.

What Jim Goodwin said…

Looking ahead to Friday, United boss Goodwin said: “There’s a bit of budget to do something and we have identified players who have ticked a lot of the boxes we are looking for, to come in and support the players we have.”

More from Dundee United

Teenage dream: Forbes enjoyed a fairytale debut for United
Dundee United starlet Brandon Forbes set for shock English Championship transfer
3
Adama Sidibeh is sent off at Tannadice.
St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh gets FOUR-GAME ban for Dundee United double red card
Emmanuel Adegboyega could make his Dundee United debut against Ross County.
Emmanuel Adegboyega rewarded for Dundee United form with maiden Ireland U/21 call
Ryan Gauld surges forward for Vancouver Whitecaps.
How ex-Dundee United star Ryan Gauld reacted to first Scotland call in a decade
Dundee United midfielder Richard Odada with his arms folded
Richard Odada travel ‘not ideal’ but Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin welcomes game time…
Dundee stars Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan have been joined by Dundee United's Miller Thomson in the Scotland U/21 squad.
3 Dundee and Dundee United stars in Scotland U/21 squad as Tannadice prospect gets…
Jim Goodwin, pictured, is still in the market for another signing
Jim Goodwin provides Dundee United transfer update as Tangerines given Vicko Sevelj boost
Adama Sidibeh picked up two red cards against Dundee United.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein fines Adama Sidibeh for second Dundee United red but…
4
Will Ferry applauds Dundee United supporters
Will Ferry hopes box office Dundee United live TV clashes will pave way for…
The aftermath of Adama Sidibeh's challenge on Jack Walton
EXCLUSIVE: Jack Walton reacts to 'dangerous' Adama Sidibeh clash as Dundee United No.1 hails…

Conversation