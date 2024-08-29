Richard Odada travel ‘not ideal’ but Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin welcomes game time for Kenya ace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Odada travel ‘not ideal’ but Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin welcomes game time for Kenya ace

Goodwin also hailed Kristijan Trapanovski's North Macedonia recognition.

Dundee United midfielder Richard Odada with his arms folded
Dundee United are remaining patient with Richard Odada. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has described the mammoth journey being undertaken by Richard Odada in the upcoming international break as “not ideal”.

However, the Dundee United boss has welcomed the opportunity for the towering midfielder to get some much-needed competitive action under his belt.

Odada, capped 17 times by his country to date, will make the 4,300-mile trip to Nairobi for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Zimbabwe on September 4.

A 2,700-mile journey south-west down the continent for a showdown against Namibia on September 10 follows for Kenya.

And Goodwin, who has been gradually building up Odada’s fitness and sharpness since his arrival at the end of July, acknowledges that he will need to “manage” the player upon his return.

Nevertheless, with just 13 minutes of competitive football for United so far, the opportunity to play a key role in two international fixtures is a welcome one for Odada.

Dundee United's Kenya international Richard Odada in action for his country
Odada in action for Kenya. Image: Shutterstock.

“The travelling is not ideal, but Richard hasn’t really featured much for us yet,” said Goodwin.

“So, he probably would benefit from the camp, and to go away and get a couple of games under his belt.

United boss says Odada ‘important’ for Kenya

“It is a hell of a distance he needs to go, and there is even a significant distance travelling between the two games. We will need to manage him when he comes back.

“But he could do with the game time and, given he has been important for the Kenyan national team in recent games, it will do him no harm, at all.”

Jim Goodwin, Dundee United manager, on the sidelines
Jim Goodwin has seen Richard Odada, Kristijan Trapanovski, David Babunski and Jort van der Sande called up for international duty. Image SNS

Goodwin: Trapanovski impact has surprised us

Kristijan Trapanovski and compatriot David Babunski face a less gruelling itinerary when North Macedonia cross swords with the Faroe Islands (September 7) and Armenia (September 10).

It is particularly sweet recognition for Trapanovski who, following four goals in seven outings for the Tangerines, is in line to make his full international debut.

Even on what could be considered one of his off-days against St Johnstone on Saturday, it was his intrepid burst down the left flank – leaving Jack Sanders for dust – that created the opening goal for Luca Stephenson.

Kristijan Trapanovski, pictured in front of the fans during a game at Tannadice, has been a smash hit since arriving from FK Shkupi
Trapanovski has been a smash hit since arriving from FK Shkupi. Image: SNS

“That was a big part of us getting him here; we felt if he did well in the Premiership that would get him international recognition,” said Goodwin.

“So, he was delighted when he got the letter from the Macedonian FA. It was well-deserved after the start he has made to the season – he has been excellent for us.

“Trapa had one of his quieter afternoons on Saturday. St Johnstone managed him well in the second half and we didn’t get him on the ball enough in the final third.

“But still, he shows his quality in games and, even when things aren’t going the way he wants, he still has that quality.

“He showed that for the first goal, where he just glided past the St Johnstone defender (Sanders) and showed good awareness to cutback for David (Babunski).”

Goodwin added: “I think Trapa has caught everyone by surprise with the way he has adapted to the Scottish game and he is already a big player for us.”

