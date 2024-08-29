Richard Odada travel ‘not ideal’ but Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin welcomes game time for Kenya ace

Jim Goodwin has described the mammoth journey being undertaken by Richard Odada in the upcoming international break as “not ideal”.

However, the Dundee United boss has welcomed the opportunity for the towering midfielder to get some much-needed competitive action under his belt.

Odada, capped 17 times by his country to date, will make the 4,300-mile trip to Nairobi for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Zimbabwe on September 4.

A 2,700-mile journey south-west down the continent for a showdown against Namibia on September 10 follows for Kenya.

And Goodwin, who has been gradually building up Odada’s fitness and sharpness since his arrival at the end of July, acknowledges that he will need to “manage” the player upon his return.

Nevertheless, with just 13 minutes of competitive football for United so far, the opportunity to play a key role in two international fixtures is a welcome one for Odada.

“The travelling is not ideal, but Richard hasn’t really featured much for us yet,” said Goodwin.

“So, he probably would benefit from the camp, and to go away and get a couple of games under his belt.

United boss says Odada ‘important’ for Kenya

“It is a hell of a distance he needs to go, and there is even a significant distance travelling between the two games. We will need to manage him when he comes back.

“But he could do with the game time and, given he has been important for the Kenyan national team in recent games, it will do him no harm, at all.”

Goodwin: Trapanovski impact has surprised us

Kristijan Trapanovski and compatriot David Babunski face a less gruelling itinerary when North Macedonia cross swords with the Faroe Islands (September 7) and Armenia (September 10).

It is particularly sweet recognition for Trapanovski who, following four goals in seven outings for the Tangerines, is in line to make his full international debut.

Even on what could be considered one of his off-days against St Johnstone on Saturday, it was his intrepid burst down the left flank – leaving Jack Sanders for dust – that created the opening goal for Luca Stephenson.

“That was a big part of us getting him here; we felt if he did well in the Premiership that would get him international recognition,” said Goodwin.

“So, he was delighted when he got the letter from the Macedonian FA. It was well-deserved after the start he has made to the season – he has been excellent for us.

“Trapa had one of his quieter afternoons on Saturday. St Johnstone managed him well in the second half and we didn’t get him on the ball enough in the final third.

“But still, he shows his quality in games and, even when things aren’t going the way he wants, he still has that quality.

“He showed that for the first goal, where he just glided past the St Johnstone defender (Sanders) and showed good awareness to cutback for David (Babunski).”

Goodwin added: “I think Trapa has caught everyone by surprise with the way he has adapted to the Scottish game and he is already a big player for us.”