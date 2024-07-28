Richard Odada recalls schoolboy Victor Wanyama memories as former Celtic and Spurs ace is guiding light for Dundee United adventure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Richard Odada recalls schoolboy Victor Wanyama memories as former Celtic and Spurs ace is guiding light for Dundee United adventure

Odada insists Wanyama was an inspiration to every footballer in Kenya.

Richard Odada becomes the third Kenya international to play in Scotland after Wanyama and St Mirren's Jonah Ayunga
Odada becomes the third Kenya international to play in Scotland after Wanyama and St Mirren's Jonah Ayunga. Image: Dundee United FC.
By Alan Temple

Richard Odada is determined to follow in the footsteps of Kenyan football legend Victor Wanyama after marvelling at his countryman’s remarkable rise.

The 23-year-old insists it is impossible to underestimate the influence Wanyama had on football in the African nation, using a spell in Scotland with Celtic as springboard to England.

In turning out for Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur, he became the first player from Kenya to ever play in the English Premier League – proving to his compatriots that a previously inconceivable journey could be possible.

Odada, also a tough-tackling midfielder, will now look to make his own mark in Scottish football after arriving from Philadelphia Union, via a loan spell with AaB in Denmark.

Victor Wanyama finds the net for Tottanham Hotspur.
Wanyama finds the net for Tottanham Hotspur. Image: Shutterstock.

“Wanyama was the first player to play in the English Premier League from Kenya,” said Odada.

“At the time, I was in elementary school. We all used to watch him, and we were like, “Wow!” He’s a guy from Kenya who’s from a difficult background.

“So, to make that step; everybody in the country was talking about him.

“He came from a place we know, and he showed us that we could all truly make it.”

The well-travelled Kenyan

As Odada sought to make his own dream of a professional career come true, he embarked upon trials with Inter Milan and Juventus before ultimately making the move to Serbia, where he would represent Red Star Belgrade, Graficar Beograd and Metalac.

Richard Odada in white, in action for Kenya
Odada in white, in action for Kenya. Image: Shutterstock.

“When I was 16 or 17 – a young guy from Africa, travelling alone without my parents – it was a little bit difficult,” he recalled. “But when you are going to top clubs like Inter and Juventus, it is a good experience.

“I did some trials there and then I went to Serbia. The journey started from there.

“As football players we always have a dream in Africa. You want to change something. So, when I got that opportunity, I didn’t think twice. I always want to progress and learn as a player.”

Odada: I will get there

Odada was afforded an immediate, and onerous, non-competitive debut for the Tangerines on Friday night against Luton Town.

As boss Jim Goodwin explained, the 45-minute outing came following two days of disrupted travel and ONE training session with his new teammates.

Richard Odada, pictured, made his non-competitive debut against Luton on Friday night.
Odada, pictured, made his non-competitive debut against Luton on Friday night. Image: SNS

“I felt good to be back on the field,” continued Odada.

But June 12th was the last time I played, so the game was a little bit difficult. But as a football player you just must push and push. It was a good test and I felt a little bit tired – but I will keep working hard and I will get there.”

Speaking the same language

He added: “The boys have been great and really welcoming.

“I feel like part of the group already because there are three Balkan guys – two from North Macedonia (Kristijan Trapanovski, David Babunski) and one from Croatia (Vicko Sevelj) – here already.

“After my experience in Serbia, we speak the same language. I learned it when I was over there.”

David Babunski has scored three goals in his three outings for Dundee United
Odada, far left, celebrates a goal by David Babunski, far right. Image: SNS

Odada now faces a race against time to get up to speed in time for Sunday’s Dundee derby opener in the Premiership; the first time the sides have met in two years.

He added: “I have heard about the derby, and I have watched some videos from the past. I am excited to experience that.”

More from Dundee United

Jim Goodwin was satisfied with Dundee United's workout
Jim Goodwin explains Tony Watt and Craig Sibbald absences for Luton Town draw
2
Brandon Forbes sent Tannadice wild with his maiden goal for Dundee United
Dundee United qualify for Premier Sports Cup last-16 as results go Tangerines' way on…
7
Dundee United forward Jort van der Sande
4 Dundee United talking points as debuts assessed and Jim Goodwin drops transfer hint
6
David Babunski has scored three goals in his three outings for Dundee United
Jim Goodwin opens up on 'difficult' Richard Odada call as Dundee United boss revels…
14
Dundee United's Richard Odada got 45 minutes under his belt
Richard Odada becomes Dundee United signing No.9
3
Jort van der Sande will fight Louis Moult and Tony Watt for a place in attack
JIM SPENCE: Jort van der Sande could be player Dundee United fans thought they…
Dundee United's Jack Walton has returned to United following a splendid 2023/24 campaign
Jack Walton insists 'work in progress' Dundee United WILL be ready for derby day
3
Jort van der Sande is ready for the battle in Scotland
Jort van der Sande insists Dundee United 'legend' has prepared him for Tannadice adventure
9
Lewis Neilson is a Scotland U/21 international
St Johnstone eye swoop for ex-Dundee United defender Lewis Neilson from Hearts
Richard Odada in white, in action for Kenya
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United closing in on Kenya international as part of DOUBLE transfer swoop
13

Conversation