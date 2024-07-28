Richard Odada recalls schoolboy Victor Wanyama memories as former Celtic and Spurs ace is guiding light for Dundee United adventure

Richard Odada is determined to follow in the footsteps of Kenyan football legend Victor Wanyama after marvelling at his countryman’s remarkable rise.

The 23-year-old insists it is impossible to underestimate the influence Wanyama had on football in the African nation, using a spell in Scotland with Celtic as springboard to England.

In turning out for Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur, he became the first player from Kenya to ever play in the English Premier League – proving to his compatriots that a previously inconceivable journey could be possible.

Odada, also a tough-tackling midfielder, will now look to make his own mark in Scottish football after arriving from Philadelphia Union, via a loan spell with AaB in Denmark.

“Wanyama was the first player to play in the English Premier League from Kenya,” said Odada.

“At the time, I was in elementary school. We all used to watch him, and we were like, “Wow!” He’s a guy from Kenya who’s from a difficult background.

“So, to make that step; everybody in the country was talking about him.

“He came from a place we know, and he showed us that we could all truly make it.”

The well-travelled Kenyan

As Odada sought to make his own dream of a professional career come true, he embarked upon trials with Inter Milan and Juventus before ultimately making the move to Serbia, where he would represent Red Star Belgrade, Graficar Beograd and Metalac.

“When I was 16 or 17 – a young guy from Africa, travelling alone without my parents – it was a little bit difficult,” he recalled. “But when you are going to top clubs like Inter and Juventus, it is a good experience.

“I did some trials there and then I went to Serbia. The journey started from there.

“As football players we always have a dream in Africa. You want to change something. So, when I got that opportunity, I didn’t think twice. I always want to progress and learn as a player.”

Odada: I will get there

Odada was afforded an immediate, and onerous, non-competitive debut for the Tangerines on Friday night against Luton Town.

As boss Jim Goodwin explained, the 45-minute outing came following two days of disrupted travel and ONE training session with his new teammates.

“I felt good to be back on the field,” continued Odada.

“But June 12th was the last time I played, so the game was a little bit difficult. But as a football player you just must push and push. It was a good test and I felt a little bit tired – but I will keep working hard and I will get there.”

Speaking the same language

He added: “The boys have been great and really welcoming.

“I feel like part of the group already because there are three Balkan guys – two from North Macedonia (Kristijan Trapanovski, David Babunski) and one from Croatia (Vicko Sevelj) – here already.

“After my experience in Serbia, we speak the same language. I learned it when I was over there.”

Odada now faces a race against time to get up to speed in time for Sunday’s Dundee derby opener in the Premiership; the first time the sides have met in two years.

He added: “I have heard about the derby, and I have watched some videos from the past. I am excited to experience that.”