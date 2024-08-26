Luca Stephenson reveals unexpected Liverpool inspiration, Arne Slot message and how Jim Goodwin advice created Dundee United goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Luca Stephenson reveals unexpected Liverpool inspiration, Arne Slot message and how Jim Goodwin advice created Dundee United goal

Stephenson opened his account in senior football against St Johnstone.

Luca Stephenson wheels away in celebration after scoring for Dundee United
Stephenson wheels away in celebration. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock
By Alan Temple

There was no shortage of potential role models as Luca Stephenson scanned the Liverpool dressing room.

Mo Salah; Virgil van Dijk; Trent Alexander-Arnold – elite players setting the highest standards.

However, the Dundee United wingback is adamant he finds inspiration in the rise of Conor Bradley, insisting the Northern Ireland international has proved there CAN be an Anfield pathway after impressing on loan.

Stephenson notched his maiden senior goal on Saturday, illustrating excellent composure to slam home the opener against St Johnstone as United claimed a hard-fought 2-0 victory over their Tayside rivals.

It was the sort of attacking burst and cool finish that he sought to learn from Bradley during the Reds’ pre-season, during which Stephenson lined up against Arsenal, Real Betis and Sevilla.

Conor Bradley in action for Liverpool on the opening day of the Premier League season
Bradley in action for Liverpool on the opening day of the Premier League season. Image: Bradley Collyer / PA Wire

“I went to America for a couple of weeks with Liverpool this summer and you learn so much,” said Stephenson. “Somebody who I took a lot from was actually Conor Bradley.

“It’s easy to look at the big names like Trent (Alexander-Arnold) but Conor’s been on a very similar path to me. He went out on loan to Bolton in League One, came back and showed what he’d learned.

“It’s a lot easier to relate to somebody of similar age on a similar journey.

“He spoke to me a lot about attacking stuff, which showed on Saturday! He said my defensive game is top notch, but going forward is something that helped him break into the first team. Adding goals and assists gets you out there a little bit more.”

Reach for the stars

Bradley, 21, now has 29 appearances under his belt for Liverpool, while he has become the great hope for the Northern Ireland national side, underlined when he scored the winning goal against Scotland in March.

And Stephenson retains absolute belief that he can follow that trajectory.

Luca Stephenson strutting his stuff at Anfield for Liverpool
Luca Stephenson strutting his stuff at Anfield for Liverpool. Image: Shutterstock.

“You’ve got to have that aim reach the very top,” continued Stephenson. “I want to enjoy my time at Dundee United and do well here, but the aim is to break into Liverpool’s first team whenever that may be.”

Stephenson: I don’t even have a house yet!

New boss Arne Slot gave Stephenson more minutes in pre-season than the likes of Stefan Bajcetic, Owen Beck and Kaide Gordon.

Prospects such as Beck, Bobby Clark, Ben Doak, Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho have all either departed or are the subject of reports suggesting they are available for transfer.

Conversely, Slot was keen to retain Stephenson and monitor how he develops in the Scottish Premiership. That message buoyed the former Sunderland kid, and he has hit the ground running for the Tangerines.

Luca Stephenson has made a positive impression on Liverpool boss Arne Slot
Luca Stephenson has made a positive impression on Liverpool boss Arne Slot, far left. Image: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

“I spoke to gaffer (Slot) before I left, which was a big thing,” continued Stepheson. “When I wasn’t getting much of a chance under Jurgen (Klopp), I thought I might be the one that goes out permanently.

“But the new gaffer came in and gave me a chance, saying that I could still be in his plans, depending on how this loan goes, or maybe the next one goes.

“That gives you the utmost confidence – and I’ve been in a week; played two games, two wins, and scored a goal. I think it shows that I’ve come in with confidence!”

Luca Stephenson roars with delight after scoring for Dundee United
Stephenson roars with delight. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock

Stephenson added: “Last year, I went the full year on loan (with Barrow) without scoring, so it’s great to get off the mark early doors.

“I didn’t really have too many chances. We (Barrow) played a different style, whereas since I’ve come here, the gaffer has given me freedom to get in the box and express myself going forward.

“One thing the gaffer said on Friday in training was, “make sure you get in at the back post and pick up any rebounds that the keeper drops”. Luckily, I managed to get one.”

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin is all smiles
Goodwin, pictured, urged Stephenson to follow in at the back post. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock

Indeed, one can only imagine how effective Stephenson could be when he properly settles in Dundee.

He laughed: “I haven’t even got a house yet!

“After a week here, with what we’ve done as a team – back-to-back wins and reaching the quarter-final of a cup competition, as well as the first league win of the season – it’s brilliant. It’s been a great start.”

