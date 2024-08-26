Luca Stephenson reveals unexpected Liverpool inspiration, Arne Slot message and how Jim Goodwin advice created Dundee United goal

There was no shortage of potential role models as Luca Stephenson scanned the Liverpool dressing room.

Mo Salah; Virgil van Dijk; Trent Alexander-Arnold – elite players setting the highest standards.

However, the Dundee United wingback is adamant he finds inspiration in the rise of Conor Bradley, insisting the Northern Ireland international has proved there CAN be an Anfield pathway after impressing on loan.

Stephenson notched his maiden senior goal on Saturday, illustrating excellent composure to slam home the opener against St Johnstone as United claimed a hard-fought 2-0 victory over their Tayside rivals.

It was the sort of attacking burst and cool finish that he sought to learn from Bradley during the Reds’ pre-season, during which Stephenson lined up against Arsenal, Real Betis and Sevilla.

“I went to America for a couple of weeks with Liverpool this summer and you learn so much,” said Stephenson. “Somebody who I took a lot from was actually Conor Bradley.

“It’s easy to look at the big names like Trent (Alexander-Arnold) but Conor’s been on a very similar path to me. He went out on loan to Bolton in League One, came back and showed what he’d learned.

“It’s a lot easier to relate to somebody of similar age on a similar journey.

“He spoke to me a lot about attacking stuff, which showed on Saturday! He said my defensive game is top notch, but going forward is something that helped him break into the first team. Adding goals and assists gets you out there a little bit more.”

Reach for the stars

Bradley, 21, now has 29 appearances under his belt for Liverpool, while he has become the great hope for the Northern Ireland national side, underlined when he scored the winning goal against Scotland in March.

And Stephenson retains absolute belief that he can follow that trajectory.

“You’ve got to have that aim reach the very top,” continued Stephenson. “I want to enjoy my time at Dundee United and do well here, but the aim is to break into Liverpool’s first team whenever that may be.”

Stephenson: I don’t even have a house yet!

New boss Arne Slot gave Stephenson more minutes in pre-season than the likes of Stefan Bajcetic, Owen Beck and Kaide Gordon.

Prospects such as Beck, Bobby Clark, Ben Doak, Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho have all either departed or are the subject of reports suggesting they are available for transfer.

Conversely, Slot was keen to retain Stephenson and monitor how he develops in the Scottish Premiership. That message buoyed the former Sunderland kid, and he has hit the ground running for the Tangerines.

“I spoke to gaffer (Slot) before I left, which was a big thing,” continued Stepheson. “When I wasn’t getting much of a chance under Jurgen (Klopp), I thought I might be the one that goes out permanently.

“But the new gaffer came in and gave me a chance, saying that I could still be in his plans, depending on how this loan goes, or maybe the next one goes.

“That gives you the utmost confidence – and I’ve been in a week; played two games, two wins, and scored a goal. I think it shows that I’ve come in with confidence!”

Stephenson added: “Last year, I went the full year on loan (with Barrow) without scoring, so it’s great to get off the mark early doors.

“I didn’t really have too many chances. We (Barrow) played a different style, whereas since I’ve come here, the gaffer has given me freedom to get in the box and express myself going forward.

“One thing the gaffer said on Friday in training was, “make sure you get in at the back post and pick up any rebounds that the keeper drops”. Luckily, I managed to get one.”

Indeed, one can only imagine how effective Stephenson could be when he properly settles in Dundee.

He laughed: “I haven’t even got a house yet!

“After a week here, with what we’ve done as a team – back-to-back wins and reaching the quarter-final of a cup competition, as well as the first league win of the season – it’s brilliant. It’s been a great start.”