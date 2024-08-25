4 Dundee United talking points: Stats show Tangerines building on firm foundations on Premiership return

Seven matches unbeaten.

A place in the quarter-final of the Premier Sports Cup.

Five points on the board in the Premiership from three matches.

Dundee United have every reason to be pleased with their start to the campaign, particularly given the mass turnaround in personnel at Tannadice over the summer – 15 players out, 12 in.

Strikes from Luca Stephenson and a Jack Sanders own goal secured a 2-0 triumph over St Johnstone on Saturday, ending a 10-year wait for a home victory against their Tayside rivals, for whom Adama Sidibeh was shown TWO red cards.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice to analyse the action.

Authors of their own (near) downfall

When discussing his satisfaction with United’s clean sheet against St Mirren last Sunday, boss Jim Goodwin noted how they didn’t “shoot themselves in the foot” like in prior encounters against Ross County and Dundee.

In the opening 45 minutes here, the men in Tangerine seemed determined to fire a bazooka at their boots.

St Johnstone barely created a chance for themselves but, in leaving United to play themselves into trouble, were nearly handed the impetus.

An aimless period of passing across the backline ended in Jack Walton – being closed down by Benji Kimpioka – passing the ball directly to Matt Smith, only for the midfielder’s audacious effort to chip the retreating stopper to drift wide.

Another Walton ball towards Emmanuel Adegboyega zipped out of play, giving the Saints territory high up the pitch.

Stephenson then put the Saintees’ best chance of the game on a plate with a blind back-pass, allowing Kimpioka to intercept, dribble around Walton and strike the post.

Andre Raymond somehow popped the rebound over the bar from eight yards, with no keeper in sight.

Goodwin stated after the game: “We caused our own problems and put ourselves under unnecessary pressure with too many bad passes and playing the ball backwards.

“So, we told them to knock that on the head at half-time and we got the ball forward quicker.”

A wise move, and an effective one. United were far better after the break.

But nonetheless, lucky to still be level at that point.

Stephenson displayed the composure Raymond lacked

Two golden opportunities to break the deadlock.

Only one man showed the composure to ripple the net.

Raymond will still be wondering how he failed to open the scoring.

And Stephenson showed the Trinidad full-back how it was done after the break, hammering the ball home first-time after Josh Rae had meekly parried a David Babunski shot into his path.

A much harder finish than Raymond’s, made to look eminently easier.

The calmness of his effort belied the fact the on-loan Liverpool lad had NEVER scored a senior goal.

While Stephenson was praised to the hilt for his defensive work at Barrow last term, his more reserved role meant that he didn’t register a single assist in League Two, let alone get on the scoresheet.

His free rein to burst forward for United has already added a new string to his bow.

The dirty work: Jort van der Sande

For the moment, Jort van der Sande is showcasing his graft rather than craft.

Realistically, the Bonaire international has had ONE clear opportunity for United since coming into the side, when he dashed through against Ross County with a few seconds on the clock.

He chose to square to Miller Thomson, who fired over the bar.

Since then, he has fulfilled a vital tactical role – battling for possession, holding the ball up and bringing his teammates into play – but with very little service in the final third.

Van der Sande spent the majority of the first period on Saturday being battered about as he attempted to win high balls against the giant Sanders. The definition of a thankless task.

However, he never shirked or stopped running.

Defending from the front is demanded by Goodwin.

And van der Sande played a part in the opening goal, helping the ball across to Kristijan Trapanovski, who created the opportunity with a super dribble.

As the season progresses and this United side evolves, one assumes the centre-forward – whether van der Sande or Louis Moult – will get a few more sights at goal.

But the contribution being made to the overall team effort, even when those chances are sparse, should not be overlooked.

Goodwin is laying firm foundations

There is still plenty of work to be done.

United’s use of the ball was often poor, clear-cut chances were at a premium and van der Sande was feeding off scraps.

Nevertheless, Goodwin can be immensely satisfied with the foundations that have been laid. This is a gutsy outfit; anything but a soft touch.

The statistics bear that out.

Saturday represented the first time United have kept successive clean sheets against Premiership opposition since October 11, 2022 – when one of those matches, ironically, was a 4-0 victory over Goodwin’s Aberdeen.

It was their fourth fixture in a row without defeat against Premiership opposition (two wins and two draws). One must go back to February 2022 for a similar record.

And, in terms of personal landmarks, it was a 25th shutout for Walton on his 50th appearance for United; a quite remarkable ratio of clean sheets, albeit he has played much of his football for the club in the Championship.