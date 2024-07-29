Jort van der Sande: Playing with a future Olympic hero, windsurfing in paradise and his ultimate Dundee United faux pas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jort van der Sande: Playing with a future Olympic hero, windsurfing in paradise and his ultimate Dundee United faux pas

Van der Sande enjoyed a bright first outing for the Tangerines.

Van der Sande was unlucky not to find the net against the Hatters, denied by Thomas Kaminski
Van der Sande was unlucky not to find the net against the Hatters, denied by Thomas Kaminski. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Jort van der Sande has offered an insight into life on the paradise island of Bonaire, with the Dundee United new boy revealing that he honed his nascent football skills alongside a future Olympic champion.

Van der Sande, 28, moved to the tiny Caribbean municipality of the Netherlands with his family at the age of three, joining its 24,000 permanent residents.

While the United forward prides himself on a tireless work ethic, Bonaire is characterised by its laid-back inhabitants.

He smiles: “They say “poco poco”, which means “easy easy”. If you are 20 minutes late, that’s no problem. It’s hot every day there, you can’t rush!”

2020 Olympic gold medalist Kiran Badloe
2020 Olympic gold medalist Kiran Badloe. Image: Shutterstock.

Its crystal waters and white, sandy beaches are manna from heaven for American tourists, with Bonaire’s scuba diving considered world leading. Steps are being taken to preserve the natural beauty of the area.

Some of the best windsurfers in the sport have also trained there, including 2020 Olympic champion Kiran Badloe.

“I used to play football with him (Badloe) in the local neighbourhood,” added van der Sande. “Was he good? Honestly, no! But his father was my coach.”

Love for Bonaire “deep rooted”

Capped three times for Bonaire against Sint Maarten (twice) and Anguilla, he continued: “It is an island that is still deep rooted in my heart. I grew up there and it has always been a part of my life. There is a lot of pride when I play for them.

“Because it’s a part of my childhood, it’s a big thing for me. It’s always a bit difficult for me to explain where I come from, and it’s not that I will brag about it, but it always comes to mind as a talking point for people.

Dundee United forward Jort van der Sande
Jort van der Sande impressed for the Tangerines against Luton. Image: David Young / Shutterstock

“It’s a beautiful island, with the perfect blue sea; very famous for scuba diving. It’s one of the best spots in the world, along with the Great Barrier Reef in Australia and the Red Sea in Egypt.

“So, we get a lot of American tourists who come for scuba diving and windsurfing.

“My family – parents and brothers – do a lot of scuba diving, and I wanted to get my licence for it, but I’ve not had the chance yet!”

Van der Sande: United was “complete package

While van der Sande’s adventures in Bonaire have been circuitous and exotic, his domestic football career has – until now – been restricted to the second tier in the Netherlands.

He boasts a fine scoring record with the likes of FC Den Bosch, FC Eindhoven and ADO den Haag but always harboured a desire to try his luck abroad. That opportunity came this summer as United made their move.

Van der Sande takes the acclaim of ADO den Haag fans
Van der Sande takes the acclaim of ADO den Haag fans. Image: Shutterstock

“For me, it was a great chance to come to Scotland, a nice league and a good level of competition,” continued van der Sande. “It’s a foreign adventure for me and something I always wanted.

“I was keen to pursue this because I played for nine years in the same league. I wouldn’t say that it gets kind of boring, but it is the same again every year. So, for me it was a dream to play in a foreign country with another culture.

Dundee United was the complete package.”

Van der Sande enjoyed a bright debut in the Tangerines’ 2-2 draw with Luton Town on Friday night, noting: “I had an okay pre-season in the Netherlands, with my last match coming the previous Saturday.

Jort van der Sande scrapping for possession for Dundee United
Van der Sande scrapping for possession on Friday. Image: SNS

“I had one proper training session between then and the Luton game on Friday. That’s a tough time – the three days doing nothing, then starting with a team you haven’t played with. I don’t even know all the names yet!”

A rookie mistake

However, a lack of familiarity won’t stop van der Sande from pushing hard to ean a starting berth for next Sunday’s Dundee derby at Tannadice.

He is acutely aware of the importance of the showdown thanks to input from his agent, ex-United ace Freddy van der Hoorn, but confesses that he has already made one “rookie mistake” in this rivalry.

Jort van der Sande in action for Dundee United
Van der Sande in action for United. Image: SNS

“Freddy has told me all about the derby and, also, I made a mistake in one of my interviews and said “Dundee” a couple of times,” laughed van der Sande.

“I knew it straight away, because Freddy told me, “Remember, it’s United, NOT Dundee!”

“It was a rookie mistake.

“I know it is a big game and I know the city has been waiting a few years for it. People at the club have got me hyped for it.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone are all in the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup.
Premier Sports Cup draw: Dundee, St Johnstone and Dundee United learn last-16 fate
4
Richard Odada becomes the third Kenya international to play in Scotland after Wanyama and St Mirren's Jonah Ayunga
Richard Odada recalls schoolboy Victor Wanyama memories as former Celtic and Spurs ace is…
Jim Goodwin was satisfied with Dundee United's workout
Jim Goodwin explains Tony Watt and Craig Sibbald absences for Luton Town draw
3
Brandon Forbes sent Tannadice wild with his maiden goal for Dundee United
Dundee United qualify for Premier Sports Cup last-16 as results go Tangerines' way on…
7
Dundee United forward Jort van der Sande
4 Dundee United talking points as debuts assessed and Jim Goodwin drops transfer hint
4
David Babunski has scored three goals in his three outings for Dundee United
Jim Goodwin opens up on 'difficult' Richard Odada call as Dundee United boss revels…
10
Dundee United's Richard Odada got 45 minutes under his belt
Richard Odada becomes Dundee United signing No.9
3
Jort van der Sande will fight Louis Moult and Tony Watt for a place in attack
JIM SPENCE: Jort van der Sande could be player Dundee United fans thought they…
Dundee United's Jack Walton has returned to United following a splendid 2023/24 campaign
Jack Walton insists 'work in progress' Dundee United WILL be ready for derby day
3
Jort van der Sande is ready for the battle in Scotland
Jort van der Sande insists Dundee United 'legend' has prepared him for Tannadice adventure
9

Conversation