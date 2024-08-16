Who is Dundee United new boy Luca Stephenson? Alejandro Garnacho Liverpool battles, Ben Doak prediction and Dundee connections

Dundee United have secured their 12th signing of a hectic summer by snapping up Liverpool kid Luca Stephenson on loan.

Tipped for the top from the age of 15, Stephenson lined up alongside Mohammed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz for the Reds against Sevilla last weekend.

And now he will seek to continue his fine progress with a campaign at Tannadice, following a formative stint at Barrow last term.

But what can United fans expect from their new No.17?

Six-figure switch at 15

A price tag can weigh heavily on young shoulders.

However, Stephenson’s progress has not been stymied by his six-figure valuation as a fresh-faced teenager.

He was just 15 years of age when Liverpool swooped for his services, reportedly paying a cool £500,000 for the Sunderland kid.

He was considered a deep-lying midfielder, prompting predictable comparisons with ex-Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who followed the same path before winning the Champions League and English Premier League.

Stephenson made his debut for Liverpool’s U/18s during the 2019/20 campaign – while still aged 16 – and would go on to captain that age group during the 2020/21 season.

Stellar apprenticeship

As with every teenager learning their trade at Kirkby, Stephenson has enjoyed an elite apprenticeship.

He has been a regular teammate of Dundee players – past and present – Owen Beck and Billy Koumetio, while lining up alongside first-teamers Jarrell Quansah, Stefan Bajcetic and Connor Bradley.

But asked who the best youngster he has played with, Stephenson spotlighted a Scotland starlet: “One up and coming at Liverpool; Ben Doak.

“Come back to me in a few years and I reckon he’ll be right up there!”

Stephenson crossed swords with Manchester United wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho – now fresh from winning the Copa America – FOUR times during their respective periods in the U/18s and U/21s.

Illustrating his versatility, he has operated across the defence, right wing-back and his preferred position of holding midfield.

The Reds’ official website called him: “A great competitor who will play anywhere for the good of the team.”

“Luca leads by example,” Liverpool U/21s boss Barry Lewtas said in 2023.

Handling the senior game

A maiden taste of senior football – the acid test for any academy graduate – came last season when Stephenson joined Barrow AFC. He played a major part in their ultimately failed charge for a League Two playoff place.

He played 34 games for the club, with 30 of those coming in the unforgiving, physical environs of the fourth tier.

Stephenson’s manager at Barrow, Pete Wild, said: “He has got to have some talent to get through the door at Liverpool. He has a maturity and doesn’t look fazed.”

United will also benefit from the youngster plying his trade as a right-sided wing-back for Barrow – the role he is likely to be asked to occupy following Ryan Strain’s hamstring surgery.

Speaking last term, Stephenson noted: “I came here as a midfielder, but I played a lot of games at right back last year for the U/21s. It’s not unusual for me. Wherever I’m put, I’ll do a job for the team. I’ll try my best and give 100 per cent.”

“Surprise success”

Stephenson’s relatively late arrival with United – the Tangerines now six games into their competitive campaign – can be attributed to the amount of action the youngster was afforded with Arne Slot’s senior side.

He featured against Real Betis and Arsenal during the Reds’ summer tour of the United States, before climbing off the bench to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in last Sunday’s 4-1 win over Sevilla at a sun-kissed Anfield.

And he has made a superb impact, being described as “the surprise success of Liverpool’s pre-season” by popular fan site This Is Anfield.

He will seek to continue that development at Tannadice, with United fighting off reported interest from Huddersfield Town, Wigan Athletic, Wrexham and Bolton for his services.