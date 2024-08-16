Who is Dundee United new boy Luca Stephenson? Alejandro Garnacho Liverpool battles, Ben Doak prediction and Dundee connections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Who is Dundee United new boy Luca Stephenson? Alejandro Garnacho Liverpool battles, Ben Doak prediction and Dundee connections

Luca Stephenson brings a burgeoning reputation and versatility north of the border.

Liverpool kid Luca Stephenson now on loan at Dundee United
Stephenson will hope to make his mark in the Scottish Premiership. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Dundee United have secured their 12th signing of a hectic summer by snapping up Liverpool kid Luca Stephenson on loan.

Tipped for the top from the age of 15, Stephenson lined up alongside Mohammed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz for the Reds against Sevilla last weekend.

And now he will seek to continue his fine progress with a campaign at Tannadice, following a formative stint at Barrow last term.

But what can United fans expect from their new No.17?

Luca Stephenson, centre, harries Carney Chukwuemeka, now of Chelsea, during the 2021 FA Youth Cup final
Stephenson, centre, harries Carney Chukwuemeka, now of Chelsea, during the 2021 FA Youth Cup final. Image: PA

Six-figure switch at 15

A price tag can weigh heavily on young shoulders.

However, Stephenson’s progress has not been stymied by his six-figure valuation as a fresh-faced teenager.

He was just 15 years of age when Liverpool swooped for his services, reportedly paying a cool £500,000 for the Sunderland kid.

He was considered a deep-lying midfielder, prompting predictable comparisons with ex-Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who followed the same path before winning the Champions League and English Premier League.

Rio Kyerematen of Tottenham Hotspur and Luca Stephenson of Liverpool
Rio Kyerematen of Tottenham Hotspur and Luca Stephenson of Liverpool. Image: Shutterstock

Stephenson made his debut for Liverpool’s U/18s during the 2019/20 campaign – while still aged 16 – and would go on to captain that age group during the 2020/21 season.

Stellar apprenticeship

As with every teenager learning their trade at Kirkby, Stephenson has enjoyed an elite apprenticeship.

He has been a regular teammate of Dundee players – past and present – Owen Beck and Billy Koumetio, while lining up alongside first-teamers Jarrell Quansah, Stefan Bajcetic and Connor Bradley.

But asked who the best youngster he has played with, Stephenson spotlighted a Scotland starlet: “One up and coming at Liverpool; Ben Doak.

“Come back to me in a few years and I reckon he’ll be right up there!”

Luca Stephenson, foreground, and Owen Beck, far left, combine to close down Atletico Madrid's Salim El Jebari in the UEFA Youth League
Luca Stephenson, foreground, and Owen Beck, far left, combine to close down Atletico Madrid’s Salim El Jebari in the UEFA Youth League. Image: PA.

Stephenson crossed swords with Manchester United wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho – now fresh from winning the Copa America – FOUR times during their respective periods in the U/18s and U/21s.

Illustrating his versatility, he has operated across the defence, right wing-back and his preferred position of holding midfield.

The Reds’ official website called him: “A great competitor who will play anywhere for the good of the team.”

“Luca leads by example,” Liverpool U/21s boss Barry Lewtas said in 2023.

Handling the senior game

A maiden taste of senior football – the acid test for any academy graduate – came last season when Stephenson joined Barrow AFC. He played a major part in their ultimately failed charge for a League Two playoff place.

Luca Stephenson strides out of defence for Barrow against Grimsby
Stephenson strides out of defence for Barrow against Grimsby. Image: Shutterstock

He played 34 games for the club, with 30 of those coming in the unforgiving, physical environs of the fourth tier.

Stephenson’s manager at Barrow, Pete Wild, said: “He has got to have some talent to get through the door at Liverpool. He has a maturity and doesn’t look fazed.”

United will also benefit from the youngster plying his trade as a right-sided wing-back for Barrow – the role he is likely to be asked to occupy following Ryan Strain’s hamstring surgery.

Luca Stephenson celebrates during his loan stint at Barrow
Stephenson celebrates during his loan stint at Barrow. Image: Shutterstock

Speaking last term, Stephenson noted: “I came here as a midfielder, but I played a lot of games at right back last year for the U/21s. It’s not unusual for me. Wherever I’m put, I’ll do a job for the team. I’ll try my best and give 100 per cent.”

“Surprise success”

Stephenson’s relatively late arrival with United – the Tangerines now six games into their competitive campaign – can be attributed to the amount of action the youngster was afforded with Arne Slot’s senior side.

He featured against Real Betis and Arsenal during the Reds’ summer tour of the United States, before climbing off the bench to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in last Sunday’s 4-1 win over Sevilla at a sun-kissed Anfield.

Luca Stephenson strutting his stuff at Anfield for Liverpool
Luca Stephenson strutting his stuff at Anfield for Liverpool. Image: Shutterstock.

And he has made a superb impact, being described as “the surprise success of Liverpool’s pre-season” by popular fan site This Is Anfield.

He will seek to continue that development at Tannadice, with United fighting off reported interest from Huddersfield Town, Wigan Athletic, Wrexham and Bolton for his services.

More from Dundee United

Dundee United loan star Luca Stephenson
Luca Stephenson joins Dundee United from Liverpool as Jim Goodwin hails 'fabulous pedigree'
The latest Twa Teams, One Street is out now. Image: DCT
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Latest on Dundee star Luke McCowan as Dundee…
Ross Docherty holds aloft Dundee United's Championship trophy last season. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Jim Goodwin backs Ross Docherty relocation as Dundee United boss gives update on skipper's…
3
Dundee United target Luca Stephenson in friendly action for Liverpool against Sevilla last weekend. Image: Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United keen on Liverpool youngster Luca Stephenson as loan option emerges
Tony Watt, Dundee United attacker at Tannadice
Inside story of Tony Watt's Dundee United divorce: Fitness questions, Falkirk anger and ideal…
Dundee United's Jim Goodwin congratulates David Babunski
Jim Goodwin admits to David Babunski surprise as Dundee United boss hopes for double…
Dundee United B celebrate their penalty victory over rivals Dundee B in the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: David Young
Dundee and Dundee United coaches react to Wee Derby as Tangerines take shootout victory
Tony Watt takes the acclaim of the Dundee United fans
Tony Watt joins Motherwell on loan after falling down Dundee United pecking order
Meshack Ubochioma made his Dundee United bow in Dingwall
EXCLUSIVE: Meshack Ubochioma on Dundee United 'goosebumps', Babunski battles and why No.70?
Dundee United players left gutted at full-time against Ross County
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's late heartbreak hurts but there is enough to be encouraged…

Conversation