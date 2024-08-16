Billy Koumetio’s path from Liverpool to Dundee: Jurgen Klopp’s ‘big talent’ with untapped potential

Billy Koumetio could be in line for his first Dundee start this weekend when Airdrieonians come calling in a crucial Premier Sports Cup clash.

An opportunity to reach the last eight beckons for the Dark Blues as Tony Docherty bids to put together a lasting cup run, something that has escaped the Dens Park club for decades.

After joining on a two-year deal from Liverpool, Koumetio made his debut off the bench last weekend in the 3-1 win over Hearts.

And is aiming to push into Docherty’s starting XI for the weekend cup clash.

But what can Dundee expect from the towering defender in the season to come?

Courier Sport takes a look at the 21-year-old’s path to Dens Park.

Background

Born in Lyon, Koumetio joined Olympique Lyonnais as a 12-year-old initially as a left winger.

He later moved back to left full-back before a growth spurt saw him moved again, this time to central defence.

As a senior player he has played at both centre-back and left-back.

After four years with Lyon, Koumetio joined US Orleans before Liverpool came calling shortly afterwards.

At age 17 he was touted for a bright future at Anfield.

Then-boss Jurgen Klopp said of him: “Billy the kid! He doesn’t look like a kid.

“In my opinion, his face looks like a kid but then all the rest is like ‘wow!’

“Yes, he’s a big talent. I’m pretty sure he will make big steps.”

Koumetio was part of the ‘Pool team who reached the 2021 FA Youth Cup Final while he notched the U/21s Goal of the Season in 2022/23 after scoring from the halfway line against Paris Saint-Germain.

His youth coach at Liverpool, Barry Lewtas, also spoke of Koumetio’s potential in 2020.

“He’s bright, very polite and respectful; communicates well and works hard at his game,” Lewtas told The Athletic.

“He’s a big boy for 17 — strong and athletic — but he’s also a very good footballer. He imposes himself on games and is aggressive defensively when he needs to be.

“His career is in its infancy and he’s got a long way to go technically and tactically but there’s no doubting his potential.”

Capped by France at U/18 and U/20 level, Koumetio’s talent in youth football was undoubted. However, making the step up to senior stuff has been tricky.

So far.

Europe and loans

Remarkably Koumetio has almost as much experience of European football as senior club football.

He made his Liverpool debut in a Champions League clash with FC Midtjylland in 2020, replacing Fabinho at half-time in a 1-1 draw in Denmark.

In that game he played alongside Scotland skipper Andy Robertson, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Koumetio was chosen ahead of centre-back Joel Matip.

His second and final appearance for Liverpool came in a League Cup tie a year later but that didn’t go well – goals from Jamie Vardy and James Maddison saw Leicester score three times before Koumetio, Conor Bradley and Tyler Morton were all replaced at half-time.

Future Dundee star Owen Beck was a late sub in that game as a stoppage-time equaliser allowed Liverpool to win that tie on penalties.

Koumetio would then join Austria Wien on loan, playing 11 times in total, including two Europa League appearances and one in the Conference League.

Twice he played 90 minutes in home and away defeats to Fenerbahce before coming on late in a heavy defeat away to Israeli side Hapoel Beer Sheva.

He was recalled early from that loan in January 2023 before joining French second-tier new boys Dunkerque last summer. That loan got off to a bad start with a red card on debut against Grenoble.

Koumetio played nine times before returning to Liverpool once more in January. Then came an unproductive move to Blackburn Rovers on deadline day.

Signed as cover for the injured Hayden Carter, Koumetio made just one appearance in the FA Cup, coming on shortly after Anthony Gordon had levelled for Newcastle before the Premier League club won on penalties.

International

Koumetio is a former youth international team-mate of fellow new signing Ziyad Larkeche, both played for France against Norway at U/20 level.

For the U/18s, he played alongside Georginio Rutter, now of Leeds United but possibly on his way to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Seagulls this week activated his £40 million release clause to bring the striker to the Premier League.

Dundee

What does this all mean for Dundee, though?

They are getting a player with untapped potential, one who hasn’t yet been able to transfer his youth prospects into the senior game.

Credited to be adept physically and technically with an eye for a pass, concentration has been an issue at times in his fledgling career.

His new manager Tony Docherty, though, is pleased with what he’s seen so far and is backing himself to help Koumetio realise his potential at Dens Park.

“For a young lad, he’s got real experience and he’s got real stature,” Docherty said.

“Physically he’s very imposing and having him on the pitch just makes us look that bit bigger.

“He’s got real good athleticism and we’ve looked at him closely for his defensive attributes.

“The fact that he’s left-sided as well comes into it.

“He’s got a lot of attributes we like.

“Obviously, our relationship with Liverpool through Owen Beck helped and we’ve been speaking to them in terms of Billy’s development.

“We all feel that Dundee is a good place for him to develop and take his game to the next level.

“What he needs now as a 21-year-old is to get a consistent run of games.

“He needs to bang out 30-35 games a season for the next couple of seasons, and that will really develop him into the player he’s going to be.

“But, at the moment, he’s been really impressive from what we’ve seen of him so far.

“I thought he did really well when he came on last Saturday [against Hearts], when the team needed a wee bit of calmness.”