New Dundee FC stadium: Transport chiefs ask for extra time to consider Kingsway impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

New Dundee FC stadium: Transport chiefs ask for extra time to consider Kingsway impact

Transport Scotland are yet to submit their response to the club's planning in principle application.

By Laura Devlin
Concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects

Transport chiefs have requested more time to consider Dundee FC’s plans for a new stadium at Camperdown Park.

Transport Scotland, the body responsible for the trunk road network across the country, are yet to submit their response to the club’s planning in principle application to the council.

The government agency has also raised several queries with Dee consultants regarding the impact the plans could have on the Kingsway.

A letter seen by The Courier shows, as of July 25, Transport Scotland were still awaiting responses to queries they had lodged.

It added: “We have requested additional time to consider the supporting information and have been liaising with the applicant’s transport consultant on several matters relating to the impact on the trunk road.”

Dundee City Council had been due to make a decision on the stadium plans at a committee meeting on August 12.

However, the determination has been delayed whilst the local authority seeks more information from  Dark Blue Property Holdings – the company set up by Tim Keyes and John Nelms to build the club’s new stadium.

New access road proposed

Dundee FC submitted an initial application in February seeking planning permission for a 12,500 seater stadium at Camperdown.

In the application, club chiefs admitted the new facility could result in congestion on the Kingsway on matchdays.

To mitigate this, the Dark Blues want to have an access road directly from the A90 into their new stadium complex at Camperdown.

The existing mini roundabout at the entrance to Camperdown Park. Image: Google Street View.
The proposed layout of the junction at the entrance to Camperdown Park for Dundee FC’s proposed stadium. Supplied by Systra/Dundee FC.

The new junction would be positioned between the BP petrol station and the Coupar Angus Road roundabout.

Analysis carried out by transport experts Systra determined there would likely be “some localised congestion” on the A90 during most normal matchdays in the hour before kick-off, but this would dissipate before the game started.

Old Firm games, however, would present a bigger challenge and the studies show there could be “high levels of congestion” on the Kingsway as large numbers of Rangers and Celtic fans travel to the site from the west.

This could have a knock-on effect with queues for drivers trying to access the Myrekirk Roundabout from both the east and the south.

Objections lodged against plans

Dundee’s stadium plans have also drawn criticism from the Dundee Civic Trust (DCT), who are concerned about proposed transport measures for the site.

DCT is a voluntary body and charitable trust which aims to encourage the highest standards of design in new buildings and regeneration projects.

Members submitted a formal objection to the plans during the public consultation, saying parking, access to the stadium complex and traffic safety on the Kingsway are all issues to be considered.

DCT say they also wish to respond to Traffic Scotland’s submission when it is eventually lodged.

Chairman of the Dundee Civic Trust Donald Gordon.
Chair of the Dundee Civic Trust Donald Gordon, has written to Transport Scotland. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “As this is a live planning application we cannot be specific about any queries we have raised, although it is not unusual to raise queries or seek additional time to consider supporting information when considering major applications.

“We will respond to Dundee City Council when we are content we are able to provide an informed response on those elements that are within our scope of interest.

“Once our detailed response has been submitted to Dundee City Council, we expect they will post this on the planning portal – as per normal processes to ensure that all information is available to the public.”

Speaking last week, Nelms and Keyes say they will continue to work with the local authority to progress the application as smoothly as possible.

A statement from their company Dark Blue Property Holdings added: “While we are all eager to bring the Camperdown Stadium project to life, we will continue to respect the planning process in the hope that the council observes its stated objective to ‘work with developers to remove barriers’.”

More from Dundee FC

Billy Koumetio in Dundee colours. Image: Dundee FC
Billy Koumetio's path from Liverpool to Dundee: Jurgen Klopp's 'big talent' with untapped potential
The latest Twa Teams, One Street is out now. Image: DCT
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Latest on Dundee star Luke McCowan as Dundee…
Luke McCowan training at Dens Park during Dundee's opening training session on Tuesday. Image: SNS
Celtic reportedly set to join race for Luke McCowan as interest in Dundee star…
Luke McCowan and Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee have contingency plan if Luke McCowan is prised away says Tony Docherty as…
4
Jordan McGhee denies Yutaro Oda as Dundee defeat Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Key Dundee development picked out as they aim to shake off 'naive' tag
Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham
EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal join Premier League interest in Dundee youth star Ally Graham
Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on 'areas to strengthen' before transfer window shuts as he…
Dundee United B celebrate their penalty victory over rivals Dundee B in the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: David Young
Dundee and Dundee United coaches react to Wee Derby as Tangerines take shootout victory
Dundee fans enjoy their side's win over Hearts. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dens fans gave Dundee 'huge shot in the arm' against Hearts says Tony Docherty…
Luke McCowan and Simon Murray celebrate as Dundee go three up against Hearts. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's superb Hearts display showed they can handle losing star man Luke…

Conversation