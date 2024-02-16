Dundee FC chiefs admit new stadium could cause matchday congestion on Kingsway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC chiefs admit new stadium could cause matchday congestion on Kingsway

The club also support a ban on parking on nearby residential streets.

By Bryan Copland
A new access road for Dundee FC's proposed Camperdown stadium would be built at this part of the Kingsway. Image: Google Street View/Holmes Miller Architects
A new access road for Dundee FC's proposed Camperdown stadium would be built at this part of the Kingsway. Image: Google Street View/Holmes Miller Architects

Dundee FC chiefs admit their proposed new stadium could cause congestion on the Kingsway on matchdays.

The Dark Blues are pushing forward with their plans to have an access road directly from the A90 into their new stadium complex at Camperdown.

The new junction would be positioned between the BP petrol station and the Coupar Angus Road roundabout.

That would provide access to the southern edge of the stadium site.

‘High levels of Kingsway congestion’ during Old Firm weekend matchdays

Documents lodged with Dundee City Council show transport experts Systra analysed how various matchday scenarios would affect traffic on the Kingsway.

It says there would likely be “some localised congestion” on the A90 during most normal matchdays in the hour before kick-off, but this would dissipate before the game started.

However, the position would be more challenging during weekend games involving the Old Firm, as the studies show there could be “high levels of congestion” on the Kingsway as large numbers of Rangers and Celtic fans travel to the site from the west.

The masterplan of the stadium site including the entrance from the Kingsway. Image: Holmes Miller/Dundee FC

This could have a knock-on effect with queues for drivers trying to access the Myrekirk Roundabout from both the east and the south.

Systra says traffic flows could be improved by adjusting the Myrekirk Roundabout traffic signals at these peak times and insists its predictions represent a “worst-case scenario”.

Their verdict comes two years after a planning expert raised fears about the Kingsway slip road.

Meanwhile, there are also plans to upgrade the existing mini roundabout at the main entrance to Camperdown Park – which would be the only other access point to the stadium site.

The existing mini roundabout at the entrance to Camperdown Park. Image: Google Street View
The proposed new junction with traffic lights on all sides. Image: Systra/Dundee FC

A transport statement says: “It is proposed to upgrade the Coupar Angus Road/Dayton Drive/Faraday Road mini roundabout junction to a signalised crossroads.

“Dedicated left turn lanes would be provided on both Coupar Angus Road and Dayton Drive arms in order to prevent vehicles turning left (and) blocking those making ahead or right-turn movements.

“Pedestrian crossings would be provided on all four arms.”

Dundee support parking ban as part of new stadium plans

The application for planning permission in principle shows the new stadium would have 324 matchday parking spaces.

Dundee FC say fans who choose to use cars would be “encouraged to park within the expansive commercial and industrial catchment which extends to the east and west of the stadium”.

But the club say it would be “unacceptable” for supporters to use Camperdown Country Park or nearby residential streets in areas like Dryburgh for parking.

They would want parking restrictions imposed near Camperdown, similar to the zone currently in place around Dens Park.

Dundee football parking sign, where tickets are being issued
A sign warning of a parking ban on matchdays near Dens Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The statement adds: “(The club) favours the implementation of a matchday Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) on streets which might otherwise prove attractive for on-street parking.

“In principle, the TRO would state that on-street parking was not permitted during events at the stadium, setting out the specific time periods which may apply.

“The applicant (Dundee FC) acknowledges the sensitivities around on-street parking and undertakes to work with DCC to arrive at a mutually acceptable position.

“The club say they would work with the council on a ‘suitable form of parking restriction’ in these areas.”

Xplore Dundee could run buses through Camperdown stadium site

The Dark Blues say they would also explore opportunities to use private land where supporters could pay for matchday parking.

But there would be a push to encourage fans to walk or use public transport to reach the stadium.

The club say Xplore Dundee has already indicated at least one service could pass through the site.

A bus turning site would also be installed.

The plans – which have also revealed the five other sites Dundee considered for their new stadium – will be considered by the council in the coming weeks.

Conversation