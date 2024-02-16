Dundee FC chiefs admit new stadium could cause matchday congestion on Kingsway

Dundee FC chiefs admit their proposed new stadium could cause congestion on the Kingsway on matchdays.

The Dark Blues are pushing forward with their plans to have an access road directly from the A90 into their new stadium complex at Camperdown.

The new junction would be positioned between the BP petrol station and the Coupar Angus Road roundabout.

That would provide access to the southern edge of the stadium site.

‘High levels of Kingsway congestion’ during Old Firm weekend matchdays

Documents lodged with Dundee City Council show transport experts Systra analysed how various matchday scenarios would affect traffic on the Kingsway.

It says there would likely be “some localised congestion” on the A90 during most normal matchdays in the hour before kick-off, but this would dissipate before the game started.

However, the position would be more challenging during weekend games involving the Old Firm, as the studies show there could be “high levels of congestion” on the Kingsway as large numbers of Rangers and Celtic fans travel to the site from the west.

This could have a knock-on effect with queues for drivers trying to access the Myrekirk Roundabout from both the east and the south.

Systra says traffic flows could be improved by adjusting the Myrekirk Roundabout traffic signals at these peak times and insists its predictions represent a “worst-case scenario”.

Their verdict comes two years after a planning expert raised fears about the Kingsway slip road.

Meanwhile, there are also plans to upgrade the existing mini roundabout at the main entrance to Camperdown Park – which would be the only other access point to the stadium site.

A transport statement says: “It is proposed to upgrade the Coupar Angus Road/Dayton Drive/Faraday Road mini roundabout junction to a signalised crossroads.

“Dedicated left turn lanes would be provided on both Coupar Angus Road and Dayton Drive arms in order to prevent vehicles turning left (and) blocking those making ahead or right-turn movements.

“Pedestrian crossings would be provided on all four arms.”

Dundee support parking ban as part of new stadium plans

The application for planning permission in principle shows the new stadium would have 324 matchday parking spaces.

Dundee FC say fans who choose to use cars would be “encouraged to park within the expansive commercial and industrial catchment which extends to the east and west of the stadium”.

But the club say it would be “unacceptable” for supporters to use Camperdown Country Park or nearby residential streets in areas like Dryburgh for parking.

They would want parking restrictions imposed near Camperdown, similar to the zone currently in place around Dens Park.

The statement adds: “(The club) favours the implementation of a matchday Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) on streets which might otherwise prove attractive for on-street parking.

“In principle, the TRO would state that on-street parking was not permitted during events at the stadium, setting out the specific time periods which may apply.

“The applicant (Dundee FC) acknowledges the sensitivities around on-street parking and undertakes to work with DCC to arrive at a mutually acceptable position.

“The club say they would work with the council on a ‘suitable form of parking restriction’ in these areas.”

Xplore Dundee could run buses through Camperdown stadium site

The Dark Blues say they would also explore opportunities to use private land where supporters could pay for matchday parking.

But there would be a push to encourage fans to walk or use public transport to reach the stadium.

The club say Xplore Dundee has already indicated at least one service could pass through the site.

A bus turning site would also be installed.

The plans – which have also revealed the five other sites Dundee considered for their new stadium – will be considered by the council in the coming weeks.