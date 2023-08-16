Dens Park and Tannadice parking: What are the controversial rules?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dens Park and Tannadice parking: What are the controversial rules?

Everything you need to know about the new parking restrictions on matchdays in Dundee.

Football restricted parking sign in Dundee near Dens Park and Tannadice
Signs advertising the new matchday football parking restrictions in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson

Football fans in Dundee are facing new parking restrictions on the streets around Dens Park and Tannadice on matchdays.

The scheme, launched by Dundee City Council, introduces a temporary restricted parking zone around the stadiums when Dundee and Dundee United are playing at home.

But it has not been without teething problems.

A disabled Dundee United fan has complained of a lack of blue badge space and a local resident claims she was “threatened” with fines for parking outside her own home.

Here is everything you need to know about the new controversial rules.

What are the parking restrictions around Dens Park and Tannadice?

The restrictions ban parking for a two-hour period between kick-off and full-time on certain streets around the stadiums, unless the car is owned by a resident in the area and is registered with the council.

Anyone who does not live in the area and does not have a vehicle registered risks being fined.

During Saturday afternoon matches, enforcement is in place from 3pm to 5pm.

Evening matches normally kick off at 7.45pm so enforcement would generally end before 10pm, though these timings can vary.

Why were parking rules introduced around Dens Park and Tannadice?

The new parking restrictions have been brought in to give residents greater flexibility to come and go on matchdays.

Residents around Dens Park and Tannadice had previously complained that they could not park near their property during games, as parking cones were put on streets surrounding the stadiums.

Which streets do the parking restrictions cover?

The scheme covers an area bounded by Dens Road, Caird Avenue, Clepington Road, Court Street North and Arklay Street.

A map showing the streets affected by the Dens Park and Tannadice parking restrictions.
Dundee football parking: The boundary of the new scheme is around Dens Park and Tannadice Park. Image: DC Thomson.

Parking is restricted on the following streets during games:

  • Marryat Street
  • Marryat Terrace
  • Provost Road
  • Fleming Gardens
  • Hindmarsh Avenue
  • Sandeman Street
  • Sandeman Streeplace
  • Arklay Street
  • Arklay Terrance
  • Arklay Place
  • Tannadice Street
  • North Isla Street
  • Fairbairn Street
  • Neish Street

How do you know when the restrictions are in place?

Signs on affected streets are advertising when the next games are taking place.

These signs are updated as the season progresses to show the dates and times of all
Dundee and Dundee United home matches.

How do residents apply for parking exemption?

Residents who live within the zone can register their vehicle on Dundee City Council’s website.

Proof of vehicle ownership must be provided.

This can be done by sending a copy of the vehicle’s V5C document, which shows the vehicle registration number and home address.

Anyone using a leased vehicle or a vehicle from work can submit a letter from the employer or leasing company.

Tannadice and Dens Park
There are new parking restrictions for fans on matchdays around Tannadice and Dens Park. Image: SNS Group

Physical permits are not issued to residents.

Instead, registered vehicles are added to a list held by the council and are not issued with fines.

Blue badge-holders in the area can also apply for registration in the same way.

What happens if you’re not registered?

Parking attendants patrol the restricted zone on matchdays and issue tickets to cars that are not registered.

Fines, which rose to £100 at the start of July, are reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

Can residents receive deliveries on matchdays?

Delivery vehicles are not allowed to park in the zone during football matches.

This also applies to traders visiting properties within the zone.

The council says that in exceptional circumstances, it may consider adding vehicles belonging to traders and other services to the permitted list, on a short-term basis.

Are there any exceptions to Dens Park and Tannadice parking restrictions?

Only cars belonging to residents are allowed to park in the zone during the restricted times.

However, in exceptional circumstances, the local authority says it may grant dispensation to allow cars belonging to non-residents to access the zone during matches.

Any special dispensation should be requested in advance.

Where can you park on matchdays?

The closest council-run car park to Dens Park and Tannadice is at Catherine Street/Dura Street – about a 10-minute walk from the stadiums.

The car park has 135 spaces and is free to use, with no maximum stay.

The Catherine Street car park in Dundee is around 10 minutes from the stadiums
The Catherine Street car park in Dundee is around 10 minutes from the stadiums. Image: Google Street View

Smaller car parks are available in the Stobswell area – not far from Dura Street – at Craigie Street and Ferguson Street.

The grounds are also a half-hour walk from the city centre where several large car parks are available, though charges apply at these.

How else can you travel to the stadiums?

A number of Xplore Dundee bus routes connect the city centre with Dens Park and Tannadice.

This includes the 18 (Claverhouse), the 1 (St Mary’s) and the 23 (Woodside).

The 2 (Kingsway Retail Park) and the 22 (Ninewells/Craigowl) also stop a short distance from the grounds.

For fans arriving in the city centre, there are taxi ranks outside the railway station, on Nethergate and at Albert Square.

More from Dundee

The19th century Dundee marmalade pot was found on an old Victorian rubbish dump.
Dundee Keiller marmalade pot 'unearthed on Victorian rubbish tip' sells for more than £600
Foldable mobility scooters can be used on Xplore Dundee buses.
Xplore Dundee clarifies position on mobility scooters after 'inconsistent' advice to bus passengers
Police outside Lyrics on Wednesday morning.
Fire at former Lyrics bar in Dundee being treated as suspicious
The Phoenix pub in Dundee's Nethergate.
Regulars urge new owners of The Phoenix to protect 'iconic' Dundee pub
Christine Galloway has been ordered to hand over more than £2000 after her motorhome firm fraud. Image: DC Thomson
Confiscation order against £347k St Andrews motorhome fraudster
Rapist Dennis Ford was found guilty at the High Court in Dundee.
Arbroath rapist's victim was incapable of consent due to effects of medication
This image, taken by author Brian King, shows the gargoyles which survived in North Ellen Street. Image: Supplied.
Masks, millworkers and 'the monster' - the story of tenement housing in Dundee
Global Wind Projects in action at Port of Dundee.
Global Energy Group subsidiary starts work on multi-million-pound offshore wind farm deal
Emergency services at the fire in St Andrew's Lane. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Lyrics: Fire at former Dundee bar at centre of cannabis farm probe
Labour leader Keir Starmer during his visit to Scotland. Image: PA.
Keir Starmer: More than just cash needed to grow Dundee economy

Conversation