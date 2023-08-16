Dens Park and Tannadice parking: What are the controversial rules?

Football fans in Dundee are facing new parking restrictions on the streets around Dens Park and Tannadice on matchdays.

The scheme, launched by Dundee City Council, introduces a temporary restricted parking zone around the stadiums when Dundee and Dundee United are playing at home.

But it has not been without teething problems.

A disabled Dundee United fan has complained of a lack of blue badge space and a local resident claims she was “threatened” with fines for parking outside her own home.

Here is everything you need to know about the new controversial rules.

What are the parking restrictions around Dens Park and Tannadice?

The restrictions ban parking for a two-hour period between kick-off and full-time on certain streets around the stadiums, unless the car is owned by a resident in the area and is registered with the council.

Anyone who does not live in the area and does not have a vehicle registered risks being fined.

During Saturday afternoon matches, enforcement is in place from 3pm to 5pm.

Evening matches normally kick off at 7.45pm so enforcement would generally end before 10pm, though these timings can vary.

Why were parking rules introduced around Dens Park and Tannadice?

The new parking restrictions have been brought in to give residents greater flexibility to come and go on matchdays.

Residents around Dens Park and Tannadice had previously complained that they could not park near their property during games, as parking cones were put on streets surrounding the stadiums.

Which streets do the parking restrictions cover?

The scheme covers an area bounded by Dens Road, Caird Avenue, Clepington Road, Court Street North and Arklay Street.

Parking is restricted on the following streets during games:

Marryat Street

Marryat Terrace

Provost Road

Fleming Gardens

Hindmarsh Avenue

Sandeman Street

Sandeman Streeplace

Arklay Street

Arklay Terrance

Arklay Place

Tannadice Street

North Isla Street

Fairbairn Street

Neish Street

How do you know when the restrictions are in place?

Signs on affected streets are advertising when the next games are taking place.

These signs are updated as the season progresses to show the dates and times of all

Dundee and Dundee United home matches.

How do residents apply for parking exemption?

Residents who live within the zone can register their vehicle on Dundee City Council’s website.

Proof of vehicle ownership must be provided.

This can be done by sending a copy of the vehicle’s V5C document, which shows the vehicle registration number and home address.

Anyone using a leased vehicle or a vehicle from work can submit a letter from the employer or leasing company.

Physical permits are not issued to residents.

Instead, registered vehicles are added to a list held by the council and are not issued with fines.

Blue badge-holders in the area can also apply for registration in the same way.

What happens if you’re not registered?

Parking attendants patrol the restricted zone on matchdays and issue tickets to cars that are not registered.

Fines, which rose to £100 at the start of July, are reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

Can residents receive deliveries on matchdays?

Delivery vehicles are not allowed to park in the zone during football matches.

This also applies to traders visiting properties within the zone.

The council says that in exceptional circumstances, it may consider adding vehicles belonging to traders and other services to the permitted list, on a short-term basis.

Are there any exceptions to Dens Park and Tannadice parking restrictions?

Only cars belonging to residents are allowed to park in the zone during the restricted times.

However, in exceptional circumstances, the local authority says it may grant dispensation to allow cars belonging to non-residents to access the zone during matches.

Any special dispensation should be requested in advance.

Where can you park on matchdays?

The closest council-run car park to Dens Park and Tannadice is at Catherine Street/Dura Street – about a 10-minute walk from the stadiums.

The car park has 135 spaces and is free to use, with no maximum stay.

Smaller car parks are available in the Stobswell area – not far from Dura Street – at Craigie Street and Ferguson Street.

The grounds are also a half-hour walk from the city centre where several large car parks are available, though charges apply at these.

How else can you travel to the stadiums?

A number of Xplore Dundee bus routes connect the city centre with Dens Park and Tannadice.

This includes the 18 (Claverhouse), the 1 (St Mary’s) and the 23 (Woodside).

The 2 (Kingsway Retail Park) and the 22 (Ninewells/Craigowl) also stop a short distance from the grounds.

For fans arriving in the city centre, there are taxi ranks outside the railway station, on Nethergate and at Albert Square.