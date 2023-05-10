Dundee parking fines set to rise to £100 within weeks

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Parking fines in Dundee are set to rise to £100 within weeks.

Councillors are being asked to support the move, which would see a penalty charge notice rise from £60 to £100.

It would be the first hike in the charge for more than 20 years.

If approved on Monday, the new charge would come into effect on July 1.

It follows new national guidance from the Scottish Government on how much should be charged for parking contraventions.

What are the current charges?

A penalty charge notice is currently £60, reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days of issue

The value increases by 50% to £90 if the ticket remains unpaid and no appeal is submitted

What would the new charges be?

The new charge would be £100, reduced by 50% to £50 if paid within 14 days of issue

The charge would increase to £150 if unpaid or unchallenged after 56 days

It is expected the new charge will increase income from PCNs by 25%.

The council says this will be used to maintain the service, including staff wages and maintenance of ticket machines.

Bosses also hope the increased charge will act as a more effective deterrent.

In a report to councillors, the local authority says based on inflationary increases since it was introduced, the value of a fine would be about £105.

Councillor Mark Flynn, city development convener, said: “In an ideal world I would rather we didn’t need to issue any PCNs at all and that everyone parked in a safe and considerate way.

“However, until all drivers park their vehicles safely and without a negative impact on other people there has to be a sanction.

“Drivers only receive a PCN when they are parked somewhere they shouldn’t be and in Dundee most PCNs relate to road safety, accessibility and local business activity.

“This increase is actually less than the rate of inflation over the intervening years and has to be at a sufficient level for it to have a deterrent effect and support behaviour change.”

At the same meeting, councillors will also be asked to approve the introduction of a residents’ parking scheme for matchdays at Dens Park and Tannadice.