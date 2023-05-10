Dundee parking fines set to rise to £100 within weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee parking fines set to rise to £100 within weeks

Councillors are being asked to support the move at a meeting next week.

By James Simpson
A parking ticket on a car in Dundee.

Parking fines in Dundee are set to rise to £100 within weeks.

Councillors are being asked to support the move, which would see a penalty charge notice rise from £60 to £100.

It would be the first hike in the charge for more than 20 years.

If approved on Monday, the new charge would come into effect on July 1.

It follows new national guidance from the Scottish Government on how much should be charged for parking contraventions.

What are the current charges?

  • A penalty charge notice is currently £60, reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days of issue
  • The value increases by 50% to £90 if the ticket remains unpaid and no appeal is submitted

What would the new charges be?

  • The new charge would be £100, reduced by 50% to £50 if paid within 14 days of issue
  • The charge would increase to £150 if unpaid or unchallenged after 56 days

It is expected the new charge will increase income from PCNs by 25%.

The council says this will be used to maintain the service, including staff wages and maintenance of ticket machines.

Bosses also hope the increased charge will act as a more effective deterrent.

In a report to councillors, the local authority says based on inflationary increases since it was introduced, the value of a fine would be about £105.

Councillor Mark Flynn, city development convener, said: “In an ideal world I would rather we didn’t need to issue any PCNs at all and that everyone parked in a safe and considerate way.

Councillor Mark Flynn. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“However, until all drivers park their vehicles safely and without a negative impact on other people there has to be a sanction.

“Drivers only receive a PCN when they are parked somewhere they shouldn’t be and in Dundee most PCNs relate to road safety, accessibility and local business activity.

“This increase is actually less than the rate of inflation over the intervening years and has to be at a sufficient level for it to have a deterrent effect and support behaviour change.”

At the same meeting, councillors will also be asked to approve the introduction of a residents’ parking scheme for matchdays at Dens Park and Tannadice.

