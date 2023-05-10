Gary Bowyer exits Dundee just days after winning Championship title

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have confirmed the departure of manager Gary Bowyer after just one season at Dens Park.

The 51-year-old led the Dark Blues to the Championship title, culminating in Friday’s remarkable 5-3 victory over Queen’s Park.

On Wednesday morning he was named Championship Manager of the Season after guiding the Dens Park side back to the top flight.

However, doubts remained over his future at the club, with talks taking place this week with technical director Gordon Strachan.

Bowyer arrived at Gardyne Campus, the club’s training centre, as usual on Wednesday, and was due to speak to members of the local press in the afternoon.

Instead, the club has confirmed his time in charge of the Dark Blues is over.

Managing director John Nelms said he “felt it was necessary to ensure we are all aligned on the direction needed to ensure the club is ready for its return to the Premiership”.

Bowyer’s assistant Billy Barr has also left.

And the process to recruit a new manager has already begun. Former St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson could be in the frame.

‘Time for certainty’

The Dundee statement read: “Dundee Football Club can confirm the departure of manager Gary Bowyer and assistant Billy Barr.

“Gary helped the club achieve its objective of an immediate return to the cinch Premiership and we are grateful to him for leading us to the cinch Championship and automatic promotion.

“Now is the time for certainty as we enter a critical summer of work in the transfer market and on the training ground, to ensure the first-team squad is ready to compete in the Premiership and remain in the top division.

“John Nelms said: “Given the importance of the weeks and months ahead, I felt it was necessary to ensure we are all aligned on the direction needed to ensure the club is ready for its return to the Premiership.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, not least our fans, we wish Gary the best for the future and reiterate our thanks for his achievements in the past year.”

“The managing director and technical director Gordon Strachan will undertake a recruitment process to appoint a new manager to lead Dundee into the cinch Premiership and we will update our supporters as soon as this process concludes.”