Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Tayside and Fife

Residents across Tayside and Fife are being warned thunderstorms could hit the region on Wednesday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning between 1pm and 8pm.

The warning covers almost all of the region, except the coastline at Montrose and western Perthshire.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Thunderstorms across Northern Ireland, and southern and eastern parts of England and Scotland Wednesday 1300 – 2000 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Ksm9wnHAQT — Met Office (@metoffice) May 10, 2023

People in the affected area have been told to expect “heavy showers” and “delays to some train services”.

Forecasters also say lightning strikes may also cause “damage to a few buildings and structures”.

The Met Office warning says: “Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop through this afternoon across much of central and eastern areas of Scotland, parts of central, eastern and south-eastern England and southern areas of Northern Ireland, before easing during the evening.

“Where heavy showers develop, 15mm of rain could fall within an hour and possibly 25-30 mm in 2-3 hours where showers become slow moving, along with lightning and hail.”

It comes as Tayside and Fife has enjoyed a rise in temperatures in recent days.

Locals have enjoyed highs of up to 17°C – though the start of the week was a washout for the coronation bank holiday.