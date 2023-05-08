Bank Holiday washout as Tayside and Fife to be hit by heavy rain

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Today’s Coronation Bank Holiday has got off to a wet start – and forecasters are predicting the washout will continue this week.

Despite warmer temperatures, parts of Tayside and Fife were deluged by rain this morning.

Showers are expected to continue today until lunch time.

Early sunshine initially in the east on Bank Holiday Monday 🌤️ Elsewhere, cloudy with outbreaks of rain pushing east 🌧️ Brightening up across Northern Ireland and Scotland but heavy, thundery showers developing here ⚡ pic.twitter.com/pbkciwZ3KK — Met Office (@metoffice) May 7, 2023

According to the Met Office, the mild conditions will continue into Tuesday with 17°C expected again in some areas.

Inland areas of Tayside and Fife, such as Pitlochry, Dunfermline and Brechin, will have wet spells throughout the week, with temperatures reaching up to 17°C.

Coastal areas, like Arbroath, Dundee and Leven, will also see wet starts over the week, with a weekly high of 16°C.

Overcast skies and spells of rainfall are set to cover the entire area as the week progresses.

Forecast for the rest of the week

Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-teens throughout the rest of the week with drier conditions forecast towards next weekend.

The latest Met Office forecast says temperatures towards the end of the week will be “generally at or above normal for the time of year”.

