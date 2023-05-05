Full list of services and attractions closed in Dundee for coronation bank holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Full list of services and attractions closed in Dundee for coronation bank holiday

Details of how the holiday affects schools, shops, tourist venues and transport.

By Poppy Watson
Bin collections in Dundee will be suspended. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A number of services and attractions in Dundee will be affected by the bank holiday for the King’s Coronation.

The extra holiday on Monday is part of a weekend of celebrations for the crowning of King Charles III.

A host of events are taking place throughout the next few days in Tayside and Fife, while some workers are also being given the day off.

We have a full list of closures or changes to normal operations across Dundee on Monday May 8.

Supermarkets

Supermarkets will remain open on the bank holiday – but some will close earlier than usual.

  • Aldi – Normal hours
  • Lidl –  Normal hours
  • Tesco –  Most superstores are open from 8am to 6pm, but some are open until 8pm, with customers urged to check their local store
  • Asda – Shortened opening hours of 7am to 8pm
  • Marks and Spencer – Most open as normal but check online
  • Sainsbury’s – Most open as normal but check online
  • Morrisons – Normal hours

Transport

Most transport should be unaffected by the bank holiday.

    • ScotRail trains – Normal timetable with off-peak travel all day
    • Xplore Dundee buses – Normal timetable
    • Stagecoach East Scotland buses – Normal school holiday timetable
Trains will be unaffected. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Dundee City Council

The majority of council services will not run on Monday.

  • Schools and nurseries – closed
  • Council offices – closed
  • Bin and recycling collections – suspended with collections carried out on Tuesday instead
  • Trade waste collections – suspended
  • Recycling centres at Baldovie and Riverside – closed

Services including housing repairs, care and meals at home will go ahead as normal

Emergency out-of-hours support will still be available.

Leisure and Culture Dundee

All Leisure and Culture Dundee venues will be closed, including golf courses, swimming pools, gyms and workout classes.

This also applies to attractions like Camperdown Wildlife Centre, The McManus and Broughty Castle.

The facilities will reopen on Tuesday as normal.

Tourist attractions

Most attractions will remain open as normal including the V&A and Dundee Transport Museum.

Dundee Science Centre will operate under weekend hours.

Shopping centres

The Overgate, Wellgate and Keiller shopping centres have confirmed they will remain open as normal.

However, individual retailers will have the choice of whether to open, with customers encouraged to check beforehand.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]