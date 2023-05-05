Full list of services and attractions closed in Dundee for coronation bank holiday

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A number of services and attractions in Dundee will be affected by the bank holiday for the King’s Coronation.

The extra holiday on Monday is part of a weekend of celebrations for the crowning of King Charles III.

A host of events are taking place throughout the next few days in Tayside and Fife, while some workers are also being given the day off.

We have a full list of closures or changes to normal operations across Dundee on Monday May 8.

Supermarkets

Supermarkets will remain open on the bank holiday – but some will close earlier than usual.

Aldi – Normal hours

– Normal hours Lidl – Normal hours

– Normal hours Tesco – Most superstores are open from 8am to 6pm, but some are open until 8pm, with customers urged to check their local store

– Most superstores are open from 8am to 6pm, but some are open until 8pm, with customers urged to check their local store Asda – Shortened opening hours of 7am to 8pm

– Shortened opening hours of 7am to 8pm Marks and Spencer – Most open as normal but check online

– Most open as normal but check online Sainsbury’s – Most open as normal but check online

– Most open as normal but check online Morrisons – Normal hours

Transport

Most transport should be unaffected by the bank holiday.

ScotRail trains – Normal timetable with off-peak travel all day Xplore Dundee buses – Normal timetable Stagecoach East Scotland buses – Normal school holiday timetable



Dundee City Council

The majority of council services will not run on Monday.

Schools and nurseries – closed

– closed Council offices – closed

– closed Bin and recycling collections – suspended with collections carried out on Tuesday instead

– suspended with collections carried out on Tuesday instead Trade waste collections – suspended

– suspended Recycling centres at Baldovie and Riverside – closed

Services including housing repairs, care and meals at home will go ahead as normal

Emergency out-of-hours support will still be available.

Leisure and Culture Dundee

All Leisure and Culture Dundee venues will be closed, including golf courses, swimming pools, gyms and workout classes.

This also applies to attractions like Camperdown Wildlife Centre, The McManus and Broughty Castle.

The facilities will reopen on Tuesday as normal.

Tourist attractions

Most attractions will remain open as normal including the V&A and Dundee Transport Museum.

Dundee Science Centre will operate under weekend hours.

Shopping centres

The Overgate, Wellgate and Keiller shopping centres have confirmed they will remain open as normal.

However, individual retailers will have the choice of whether to open, with customers encouraged to check beforehand.