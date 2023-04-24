King Charles III Coronation: Full list of events in Tayside and Fife

Final preparations are being made for celebrations to mark the King’s Coronation.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be crowned on May 6 – with a host of events planned throughout the UK to honour the occasion.

Although the coronation service will take place at Westminster Abbey, residents across Perthshire, Dundee, Angus and Fife are preparing their own celebrations.

We have put together a full list of events taking place in the region on the days before and after the King’s Coronation.

It comes after a Dundee legal expert offered advice on whether locals are entitled to a day off work for the coronation bank holiday.

If your coronation event is missing, email livenews@thecourier.co.uk

Dundee and Angus coronation events

May 6

Glamis – Picnic day with family entertainment (Glamis Castle, 10am-4pm)

May 7

Edzell – Coronation coffee morning (Edzell Woods, 11am-1pm)

– Coronation coffee morning (Edzell Woods, 11am-1pm) Montrose – Community indoor picnic with Scottish music for dancing (Ferryden Church)

– Community indoor picnic with Scottish music for dancing (Ferryden Church) Brechin – Coronation big lunch with live music and entertainment (St Ninian’s Square, 12-4pm)

May 8

Dundee – Coronation big lunch with fizz on arrival (Maggie’s Dundee, Ninewells Hospital, 12-5pm)

Fife events

May 6

St Andrews – Big screen showing of the coronation (St Andrews Town Kirk)

– Big screen showing of the coronation (St Andrews Town Kirk) Auchtermuchty – Street party with food and live music (The Cross, outside the Boars Head)

– Street party with food and live music (The Cross, outside the Boars Head) Crail – Community picnic (Beach Walk Park)

– Community picnic (Beach Walk Park) Markinch – Community afternoon tea (Bowling club after 2pm)

– Community afternoon tea (Bowling club after 2pm) Buckhaven – Screening of the coronation followed by an afternoon tea (Salvation Army Hall from 10.30am – 50 spaces available).

May 7

Leven – Coronation big picnic with live music and children’s entertainment (Festival Gardens, 12-4pm)

May 8

Dunfermline – Fife Council event organised for nominated volunteers, hosted by the provost and Lord Lieutenant (Glen Pavilion)

Perth and Kinross events

May 6

Fossoway – Big screen coronation viewing (St Serf and Devonside Parish Church, 10am – 2pm)

May 7

Forteviot – Coronation picnic (Fortevoit Village Hall, 2-5pm)

– Coronation picnic (Fortevoit Village Hall, 2-5pm) Comrie – Coronation street party (War memorial to Mid Square)

– Coronation street party (War memorial to Mid Square) Stanley – Community coronation gala with live music and children’s entertainment (Stanley school field, 12.45-4pm)

– Community coronation gala with live music and children’s entertainment (Stanley school field, 12.45-4pm) Fossoway – Celebration cream teas and lunch (St Serf’s and Devonside Parish Church, 11am-12pm, 12.30-2pm and 2.30-3pm)

– Celebration cream teas and lunch (St Serf’s and Devonside Parish Church, 11am-12pm, 12.30-2pm and 2.30-3pm) Scone – Big lunch with crafts and crown making activities (Robert Douglas Memorial Institute, 1-4pm)

– Big lunch with crafts and crown making activities (Robert Douglas Memorial Institute, 1-4pm) Carnbo – Coronation big lunch with liver music and games (Carnbo and District community hall, noon-late)

May 8

Perth – Coronation party (Balhousie Care Home, 2-4pm)

A host of other events are being arranged across the UK to mark King Charles III’s Coronation.