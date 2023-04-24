King Charles III Coronation: Full list of events in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross King Charles III Coronation: Full list of events in Tayside and Fife

King Charles III Coronation: Full list of events in Tayside and Fife

Find out what is happening near you to mark the royal occasion.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla - soon to become Queen. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla - soon to become Queen. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
By Kieran Webster

Final preparations are being made for celebrations to mark the King’s Coronation.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be crowned on May 6 – with a host of events planned throughout the UK to honour the occasion.

Although the coronation service will take place at Westminster Abbey, residents across Perthshire, Dundee, Angus and Fife are preparing their own celebrations.

We have put together a full list of events taking place in the region on the days before and after the King’s Coronation.

It comes after a Dundee legal expert offered advice on whether locals are entitled to a day off work for the coronation bank holiday.

If your coronation event is missing, email livenews@thecourier.co.uk

Dundee and Angus coronation events

May 6
  • Glamis – Picnic day with family entertainment (Glamis Castle, 10am-4pm)
May 7
  • Edzell – Coronation coffee morning (Edzell Woods, 11am-1pm)
  • Montrose – Community indoor picnic with Scottish music for dancing (Ferryden Church)
  • Brechin – Coronation big lunch with live music and entertainment (St Ninian’s Square, 12-4pm)
May 8
  • Dundee – Coronation big lunch with fizz on arrival (Maggie’s Dundee, Ninewells Hospital, 12-5pm)

Fife events

May 6
  • St Andrews – Big screen showing of the coronation (St Andrews Town Kirk)
  • Auchtermuchty – Street party with food and live music (The Cross, outside the Boars Head)
  • Crail – Community picnic (Beach Walk Park)
  • Markinch – Community afternoon tea (Bowling club after 2pm)
  • Buckhaven – Screening of the coronation followed by an afternoon tea (Salvation Army Hall from 10.30am – 50 spaces available).
May 7
  • Leven – Coronation big picnic with live music and children’s entertainment (Festival Gardens, 12-4pm)
May 8
  • Dunfermline – Fife Council event organised for nominated volunteers, hosted by the provost and Lord Lieutenant (Glen Pavilion)

Perth and Kinross events

May 6
  • Fossoway – Big screen coronation viewing (St Serf and Devonside Parish Church, 10am – 2pm)
May 7
  • Forteviot – Coronation picnic (Fortevoit Village Hall, 2-5pm)
  • Comrie – Coronation street party (War memorial to Mid Square)
  • Stanley – Community coronation gala with live music and children’s entertainment (Stanley school field, 12.45-4pm)
  • Fossoway – Celebration cream teas and lunch (St Serf’s and Devonside Parish Church, 11am-12pm, 12.30-2pm and 2.30-3pm)
  • Scone – Big lunch with crafts and crown making activities (Robert Douglas Memorial Institute, 1-4pm)
  • Carnbo – Coronation big lunch with liver music and games (Carnbo and District community hall, noon-late)
May 8
  • Perth – Coronation party (Balhousie Care Home, 2-4pm)

A host of other events are being arranged across the UK to mark King Charles III’s Coronation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Perth & Kinross

To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Pomarium Street. Picture shows; Pomarium Street. Perth . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Perth street
Ross and Ruth Bowring with their 1930 Austin Ulster 7. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Pictures as 120 classic cars leave Perth for charity ride
Burrell Street was blocked by the incident. Image: Freddy Findlay.
Emergency services attend as trailer full of cattle overturns in Crieff
Blayne Gray faced a proceeds of crime hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dealer caught in £100k Perth heroin plot must pay back £9.4k
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Soutar Festival 2023 Picture shows; Plaid Song. na. Supplied by Culture Perth and Kinross Date; 30/10/2017
From wagtails to Duck Feet, Scots to 'slang', Perth's 2023 Soutar Festival celebrates nation's…
Porter did not know his sick request was made to an 'undercover operative' online.. Image: Shutterstock.
Perth accountant snared in sick rape fantasy by 'undercover operative'
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country's 'most unwelcoming town' as signs installed to deter campervan parking
3
Police were called to Newhouse Road in Perth.
Three men arrested after disturbance outside Perth property
Perth saxophonist John 'MAN' Whyte
Concern grows for missing 79-year-old Perth saxophonist

Most Read

1
Hodgson was spotted on Dysart harbour with his jogging bottoms down. Image: DC Thomson.
Man in court for walking aggressively at Fife harbourside with joggers down
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Pomarium Street. Picture shows; Pomarium Street. Perth . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Perth street
3
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
4
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
3
5
Duncan McLaren admitted his crimes at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: Maximum Exposure Scotland Facebook.
Dundee pervert brought tent, condoms and sex toys to meet ‘girl’ he thought was…
6
Late Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward. Image: Supplied
‘Mark was robbed of his life’: Dundee family’s heartbreak at death of taxi driver…
7
Michael Torano. Image: Facebook.
Son blamed dead dad for massive street Valium haul found in Dundee home
8
The Albert Hotel in North Queensferry. Image: Google Maps.
Fife community group outlines plans to take over historic hotel
9
The A90 approaching the Forfar Road junction with the Kingsway. Image: Google Street View
Warning to Dundee drivers over roadworks near Forfar Road junction
10
A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation

More from The Courier

Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney gets above Robbie Deas of Inverness. Image: SNS.
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney can't wait for 'rocking' Dens Park on Friday night after…
Aimee Lee was found guilty by a jury.
'Raging bull' sentenced for knocking out Fife pensioner over child slap claim
Graham Stuart says interviewing Fergie helped prepare him for life as top TV producer.
Graham Stuart: Dundee mastermind behind Graham Norton Show on THAT Fergie interview and living…
St Johnstone felt they should have beaten Hibs. Images: SNS.
Andy Considine can see it in the eyes of St Johnstone players - they…
Runners gather together in the city centre at the starting point of the Dundee Marathon.
In pictures: When thousands hit the streets in 1983 for first-ever Dundee Marathon
Willie Mathieson, right, celebrating with the European Cup Winners' Cup in Barcelona in 1972, with teammates Dave Smith, Jock Wallace and Colin Stein.
Rangers legend Willie Mathieson backs campaign to honour him and Willie Johnston with statue…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Michael Marra completes London Marathon Picture shows; Michael Marra completes London Marathon . London . Supplied by Michael Marra Date; 23/04/2023
MSP Michael Marra raises thousands after completing London Marathon
Finn Riach, 14, has been traced safe and well. Image: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Missing Arbroath teenager, 14, traced safe and well
Making history in the shadow of the modern era Carnoustie Golf Hotel. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
GALLERY: 18 great shots as Carnoustie women roll back the years in style at…
Summer Wroniecki and her team came in fourth place in the hip hop category. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Perth coach and Fife cheerleaders represent Scotland in world championships

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]