Temporary Leven crossing opens as Bawbee Bridge demolition gets under way

A temporary road crossing opens in Leven on Friday – to allow for the demolition of Bawbee Bridge.

The 75-year-old bridge over the River Leven is to be replaced as part of the Levenmouth Rail Link project.

The temporary crossing – funded by Fife Council – will open to traffic at 3pm on Friday.

A diversion route will be in place which takes traffic from the A955/B933 roundabout, through the swimming pool car park and across the river via the temporary bridge.

Traffic will then join the existing road network at the new roundabout that has been constructed on South Street.

Bawbee Bridge, which sits above the site of the new Leven station, will be replaced with a new permanent structure.

Sean Clemie, Network Rail project manager, said: “The opening of the temporary road bridge means we are much closer to demolishing the old section of the bridge.

“We can now move to prepare the bridge deck for demolition and start the rebuild.

“Following this we will then enable reinstatement of the utilities – essentially putting everything that is needed back on the bridge.”

Councillor Colin Davidson, of Fife Council’s Levenmouth Area Committee, said: “Opening of the temporary road bridge means we are edging closer to the demolition of the existing section of the bridge, which has been weight restricted for a considerable time.

“The temporary bridge will make a huge difference in minimising disruption in the area from the road closure.

“We appreciate the patience shown by local residents and the business community.”

It comes as construction work continues on two new stations at Leven and Cameron Bridge as part of the project.

The line is due to open in spring 2024.