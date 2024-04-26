Inverkeithing Highland Games is going from strength to strength, despite the collapse of other events, including Cupar.

The west Fife games has announced an extended programme for 2024, with two new disciplines.

And organisers say their committee remains strong and focused.

An Inverkeithing spokesman said the demise of Cupar’s Highland Games committee and the loss of other events across Scotland was a blow.

And he said lack of funding and problems with recruiting younger volunteers is affecting many organisations.

He added however: “I’m pleased to report none of that has affected Inverkeithing Highland Games, whose committee remains focused.”

New Inverkeithing Highland Games events for 2024

The 2024 Inverkeithing Highland Games games will be held on Saturday August 3 at Ballast Bank.

This year, the committee is introducing credit and debit card payments for entry.

Also new for 2024 is a ladies heavyweight competition, including shot put, hammer, tossing the caber, weight for distance and weight over the bar.

The decision brings Inverkeithing in line with other sporting organisations.

Meanwhile, a 4×100 metre relay will take place just before the final event of deil tak the hindmost cycle event.

And it looks as though a record number of musicians could be lining up for the solo piping competition.

Highland dancers and an increasing number of young heavyweight athletes will also be involved.

‘A feast of entertainment’

Inverkeithing also has the only full 400 metre track of its kind in the Scottish Highland Games circuit.

And it traditionally attracts a high number of cyclists to compete on the blaize track.

The spokesman added: “All in all, it’s a veritable feast of entertainment being put on by the Inverkeithing Highland Games volunteers.”