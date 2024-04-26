Inverkeithing Highland Games going from strength to strength with new events for 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Inverkeithing Highland Games going from strength to strength with new events for 2024

The success comes despite the demise of other Highland Games across Scotland, including Cupar.

By Claire Warrender
Cyclists at Inverkeithing Highland Games where new events are introduced for 2024
Cyclists compete at Inverkeithing Highland Games. Image: Supplied by Inverkeithing Highland Games.

Inverkeithing Highland Games is going from strength to strength, despite the collapse of other events, including Cupar.

The west Fife games has announced an extended programme for 2024, with two new disciplines.

And organisers say their committee remains strong and focused.

An Inverkeithing spokesman said the demise of Cupar’s Highland Games committee and the loss of other events across Scotland was a blow.

And he said lack of funding and problems with recruiting younger volunteers is affecting many organisations.

He added however: “I’m pleased to report none of that has affected Inverkeithing Highland Games, whose committee remains focused.”

New Inverkeithing Highland Games events for 2024

The 2024 Inverkeithing Highland Games games will be held on Saturday August 3 at Ballast Bank.

This year, the committee is introducing credit and debit card payments for entry.

Also new for 2024 is a ladies heavyweight competition, including shot put, hammer, tossing the caber, weight for distance and weight over the bar.

Highland dancers at Inverkeithing Highland Games
Highland dancers get into the swing. Image: Supplied by Inverkeithing Highland Games.

The decision brings Inverkeithing in line with other sporting organisations.

Meanwhile, a 4×100 metre relay will take place just before the final event of deil tak the hindmost cycle event.

And it looks as though a record number of musicians could be lining up for the solo piping competition.

Highland dancers and an increasing number of young heavyweight athletes will also be involved.

‘A feast of entertainment’

Inverkeithing also has the only full 400 metre track of its kind in the Scottish Highland Games circuit.

And it traditionally attracts a high number of cyclists to compete on the blaize track.

The spokesman added: “All in all, it’s a veritable feast of entertainment being put on by the Inverkeithing Highland Games volunteers.”

Conversation