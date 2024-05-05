Man, 41, dies after Glenrothes crash

A 41-year-old man has died after a one vehicle crash in Glenrothes.

Emergency services were called to the Woodside Road area shortly before 8pm on Saturday following reports of a crash involving a blue Seat Leon.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances to the scene – one from Kirkcaldy and another from Methil – who were there for around an hour.

The driver, the 41-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for around six hours following the crash.

Police appeal

Police Scotland are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward with information.

Road Policing Sergeant Tom Aitken said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died in this crash and our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.

“We are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was in the area prior to the incident and who may be able to help to contact us

“Likewise, I would ask any drivers with dashcam or private CCTV which may help us to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3413 of 4 May.