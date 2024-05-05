Man, 41, dies after Glenrothes crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man, 41, dies after Glenrothes crash

Emergency services were called to the Woodside Road area shortly before 8pm on Saturday.

By Laura Devlin
Emergency services were called to the Woodside Road area. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Emergency services were called to the Woodside Road area. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.

A 41-year-old man has died after a one vehicle crash in Glenrothes.

Emergency services were called to the Woodside Road area shortly before 8pm on Saturday following reports of a crash involving a blue Seat Leon.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances to the scene – one from Kirkcaldy and another from Methil – who were there for around an hour.

The driver, the 41-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for around six hours following the crash.

Police appeal

Police Scotland are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward with information.

Road Policing Sergeant Tom Aitken said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died in this crash and our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.

“We are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was in the area prior to the incident and who may be able to help to contact us

“Likewise, I would ask any drivers with dashcam or private CCTV which may help us to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3413 of 4 May.

More from Fife

Emergency services were called to the Woodside Road area. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Teenager with knife chased boy on Kirkcaldy esplanade
Emergency services were called to the Woodside Road area. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Police descend on Dunfermline street amid ongoing probe
Dalgety Bay childminder Brigid Dalby at The Avenue, which overlooks the Firth of Forth.
Ask a local: An insider's guide to the 5 best things about Dalgety Bay
Anstruther harbour rescue
Anstruther Harbour: Woman rescued from water by local lifeboat crew and coastguard
Cammy Barnes performing on Britain's Got Talent.
Cammy Barnes: Fife's 'singing barber' to headline Fife Fest 2024
Bell Baxter High School in Cupar.
Tributes to 'inspirational' Fife teacher who died after 'courageous battle with cancer'
Lochgelly Health Centre protest
Lochgelly patients devastated by 'sticking plaster' repairs to crumbling health centre
The Women's Open will return to St Andrews for the third time in August.
Women's Open in St Andrews: Short-term lets licensing rules examined in bid to meet…
Emergency services were called to the Woodside Road area. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Paedophile groomed girl for sex in Dundee Airbnb and had underage 'partner'
Giedrius Ambrazevicius
Property developer to pay teen he groped at Dunfermline Wetherspoons