Fife 13-year-old charged with weapon possession after police called to Kirkcaldy business Police had been alerted to reports of anti-social behaviour. By Ben MacDonald May 23 2024, 3:24pm

Police were called to Kirkcaldy Esplanade on Wednesday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A teenager has been charged in connection with possession of a weapon at Kirkcaldy Esplanade. The 13-year-old was charged after police were alerted to reports of anti-social behaviour in business premises on the Fife town's waterfront. On arrival, police found that the teen was also carrying a weapon. Police Scotland have confirmed that they will submit a report to the Scottish Children's Reporters Administration (SCRA). A spokesperson said: "At around 12.05pm on Wednesday, we were called to a report of anti-social behaviour at a business premises on Kirkcaldy's Esplanade. "A 13-year-old was charged in connection with possession of an offensive weapon and a report will be sent to the children's reporter."