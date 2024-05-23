Dundee M&S worker who cares for relative with cerebral palsy has ‘outstanding’ dedication

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee M&S worker who cares for relative with cerebral palsy has ‘outstanding’ dedication

Shane Lee, 25, received a rising star award at the company's Movement to Work awards.

By Ben MacDonald
Shane Lee was named Rising Star at the awards
Dundee M&S worker Shane received the rising star award at the Movement to Work awards ceremony. Image: Red Consultancy/DC Thomson

A Dundee retail worker has been recognised for his work ethic while caring for a relative with cerebral palsy.

Shane Lee, 25, works at Marks and Spencer in the city’s Gallagher Retail Park.

He was highly commended as a rising star at the chain’s Movement to Work Awards.

Shane was also highly commended for his efforts to overcome barriers to work and inspire others.

Shane was offered a permanent role after an initial four-week placement. Image: Red Consultancy

He joined the store last year on an initial four-week placement as part of the Marks & Start employability scheme.

Despite being initially anxious that a role in retail may impact his caring commitments, Shane impressed colleagues and customers with his enthusiasm and positive attitude.

After his placement, run in partnership with The Prince’s Trust, Shane was offered a permanent job at the store.

He said: “I was concerned that my lack of experience would prevent me from getting a job.

“Having the guidance and support of The Prince’s Trust has allowed me to learn new skills and grow in confidence.

“I really couldn’t believe it when M&S offered me a job. I was blown away but I really am proud of myself.

“I’m extremely proud of the growth I’ve made and the things I have achieved during my time at M&S.

“It’s amazing being able to buy my own things and have a bit more independence.”

M&S manager praises employee after award recognition

Team manager Campbell McInally said: “Working alongside Shane and seeing him flourish in his role over the last few months has been an absolute pleasure.

“His positive nature brings a contagious energy to the team, creating a more vibrant and enjoyable work environment for everyone and Shane’s willingness to learn is truly commendable.

“He approaches any challenges or new tasks with enthusiasm and his dedication to both his role at M&S and his responsibilities as a carer reflects his outstanding character.

“Shane is a valuable asset to our team, and I am genuinely proud to have him as a colleague.”

Earlier this year, Shane was awarded rising star at the Prince’s Trust’s Awards.

