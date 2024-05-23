Dundee M&S worker who cares for relative with cerebral palsy has ‘outstanding’ dedication

A Dundee retail worker has been recognised for his work ethic while caring for a relative with cerebral palsy.

Shane Lee, 25, works at Marks and Spencer in the city’s Gallagher Retail Park.

He was highly commended as a rising star at the chain’s Movement to Work Awards.

Shane was also highly commended for his efforts to overcome barriers to work and inspire others.

He joined the store last year on an initial four-week placement as part of the Marks & Start employability scheme.

Despite being initially anxious that a role in retail may impact his caring commitments, Shane impressed colleagues and customers with his enthusiasm and positive attitude.

After his placement, run in partnership with The Prince’s Trust, Shane was offered a permanent job at the store.

He said: “I was concerned that my lack of experience would prevent me from getting a job.

“Having the guidance and support of The Prince’s Trust has allowed me to learn new skills and grow in confidence.

“I really couldn’t believe it when M&S offered me a job. I was blown away but I really am proud of myself.

“I’m extremely proud of the growth I’ve made and the things I have achieved during my time at M&S.

“It’s amazing being able to buy my own things and have a bit more independence.”

M&S manager praises employee after award recognition

Team manager Campbell McInally said: “Working alongside Shane and seeing him flourish in his role over the last few months has been an absolute pleasure.

“His positive nature brings a contagious energy to the team, creating a more vibrant and enjoyable work environment for everyone and Shane’s willingness to learn is truly commendable.

“He approaches any challenges or new tasks with enthusiasm and his dedication to both his role at M&S and his responsibilities as a carer reflects his outstanding character.

“Shane is a valuable asset to our team, and I am genuinely proud to have him as a colleague.”

Earlier this year, Shane was awarded rising star at the Prince’s Trust’s Awards.