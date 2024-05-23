Former Liquid nightclub in Dundee on sale for £2.5m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Former Liquid nightclub in Dundee on sale for £2.5m

Plans to replace the nightclub with an eight-storey building for student accommodation was approved last year.

By Rob McLaren
The former Liquid nightclub in Dundee city centre.
The former Liquid nightclub in Dundee city centre.

A former Dundee nightclub with planning permission to become student accommodation is on sale for £2.5 million.

Dundee City Council approved the development on South Ward Road in December.

It would see the former Liquid nightclub, next to Fat Sam’s, demolished and replaced with an eight-storey building.

The plans were for accommodation for 215 students – 110 bedrooms within communal flats and 105 studio flats.

A cinema room, gym, study areas and bike storage are included in the plans.

The proposals were submitted by Newtide Investments but the development opportunity is now being marketed for sale by Ryden.

Liquid nightclub sale

Ryden note the “prime” site has Abertay University within a two minute walk and Dundee University within a six minute walk.

The agent says Dundee contains more than 18,500 full time students, with 12.5% annual growth in international students since 2016/17.

The firm states: “The site extends to approximately 0.11 hectares and is adjacent to the central conservation area.

An artist impression of approved student flats on the Liquid nightclub site. Image: Scott Hobbs Planning

“It comprises an existing, currently unoccupied, two storey nightclub building constructed in the late 20th century and neighbouring buildings are of similar age.”

It adds there are several listed buildings in the vicinity of the site, which is well served by public transport links.

Ryden said there was scope to alter the accommodation mix.

It said the asking price of the development reflects a residual price per bed of £11,628.

Liquid closed in 2018 and the site has been vacant since.

Dundee student accommodation nightclub developments

When the planning application was heard in December, a solicitor representing Fat Sam’s owner Tony Cochrane raised concerns that residents might complain about noise from the venue.

The applicants gave assurances there will be measures to ensure venues are not affected by the flats.

At that time it was hoped construction will start this summer, with students using the accommodation by 2026.

The Liquid site is not the only former nightclub which could become home to hundreds of students.

An application for a six-storey student residence to be built on the site of the former De Stihl’s nightclub was approved back in 2022.

Permission for this South Ward Road development, which would contain 242 beds, was initially granted with the condition work had to commence within 18 months.

But they said they had been unable to do so due to the discovery of potential “hydrocarbon contamination”.

Last month, the developers were given a deadline of until November 2025 to start the work.

