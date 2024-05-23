Former Liquid nightclub in Dundee on sale for £2.5m

A former Dundee nightclub with planning permission to become student accommodation is on sale for £2.5 million.

Dundee City Council approved the development on South Ward Road in December.

It would see the former Liquid nightclub, next to Fat Sam’s, demolished and replaced with an eight-storey building.

The plans were for accommodation for 215 students – 110 bedrooms within communal flats and 105 studio flats.

A cinema room, gym, study areas and bike storage are included in the plans.

The proposals were submitted by Newtide Investments but the development opportunity is now being marketed for sale by Ryden.

Liquid nightclub sale

Ryden note the “prime” site has Abertay University within a two minute walk and Dundee University within a six minute walk.

The agent says Dundee contains more than 18,500 full time students, with 12.5% annual growth in international students since 2016/17.

The firm states: “The site extends to approximately 0.11 hectares and is adjacent to the central conservation area.

“It comprises an existing, currently unoccupied, two storey nightclub building constructed in the late 20th century and neighbouring buildings are of similar age.”

It adds there are several listed buildings in the vicinity of the site, which is well served by public transport links.

Ryden said there was scope to alter the accommodation mix.

It said the asking price of the development reflects a residual price per bed of £11,628.

Liquid closed in 2018 and the site has been vacant since.

Dundee student accommodation nightclub developments

When the planning application was heard in December, a solicitor representing Fat Sam’s owner Tony Cochrane raised concerns that residents might complain about noise from the venue.

The applicants gave assurances there will be measures to ensure venues are not affected by the flats.

At that time it was hoped construction will start this summer, with students using the accommodation by 2026.

The Liquid site is not the only former nightclub which could become home to hundreds of students.

An application for a six-storey student residence to be built on the site of the former De Stihl’s nightclub was approved back in 2022.

Permission for this South Ward Road development, which would contain 242 beds, was initially granted with the condition work had to commence within 18 months.

But they said they had been unable to do so due to the discovery of potential “hydrocarbon contamination”.

Last month, the developers were given a deadline of until November 2025 to start the work.