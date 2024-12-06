New owners of historic Aberfeldy tweed mill pledge investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New owners of historic Aberfeldy tweed mill pledge investment

The mill, which has been producing yarns since 1850, is entering a new chapter.

By Rob McLaren
Glenlyon Mill in Aberfeldy has been acquired. Image: Oddments Ltd
Glenlyon Mill in Aberfeldy has been acquired. Image: Oddments Ltd

Glenlyon Tweed Mill in Aberfeldy is set to embark on a new chapter in its long history with new owners.

Established by P & J Haggart Ltd in 1850, the historic Scottish mill has been taken over by Oddments Ltd.

Oddments counts best-selling author Sir Alexander McCall Smith among its shareholders. It also owns Edinburgh tweed, tartan and tailoring specialists Stewart Christie & Co.

The Perthshire mill will continue to operate as a separate business under its own name.

Former owner Michael Gates-Fleming is remaining involved as a shareholder.

Investment at Aberfeldy mill

Glenlyon’s fabrics are used by tailors, designers, retail and trade clients, as well as prestigious sporting estates.

Its patterns and designs have been inspired by one of Scotland’s most beautiful glens.

The mill building is undergoing renovations ahead of reopening its doors to the public in spring 2025.

It will offer guided tours and opportunities for weaving apprenticeships, supporting future generations of Scottish artisans.

Glenlyon’s new creative director Vixy Rae said she is committed to retaining the heritage of the Aberfeldy mill.

Tweed produced by the Aberfeldy mill. Image: Oddments Ltd

She said: “This historic weaving mill, established in 1850 by the Haggart family, is embarking on a new chapter.

“Our vision is to revitalize this cherished building while honouring its rich heritage.

“We are committed to innovative tweed designs and custom creations, inviting visitors to experience the beauty of craftsmanship firsthand.

“As we prepare to re-open to the public next spring, we look forward to offering guided tours and creating the opportunity for weaving apprenticeships to nurture the next generation of artisans.”

Glenlyon Tweed history

James Haggart founded the family firm in 1801 in Acharn, and began spinning local wool, weaving cloth and tailoring it into warm clothing.

As the business flourished under the leadership of his sons, Peter and James, they took over the purpose-built mill in 1850 harnessing the power of the nearby burn.

The then self-sufficient mill produced rugged tweeds that gained Royal patronage, including the late Queen Mother, and served a diverse clientele.

Inside Glenlyon Mill in Aberfeldy. Image: Oddments Ltd

At one time they held as many as seven different Royal warrants in a 100 year period.

Over the years, the mill has adapted and evolved and has provided bespoke tweeds for luxury properties and estates. Recent customers include Taymouth Castle and The Fortingall hotel in Aberfeldy.

