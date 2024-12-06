New owners of historic Aberfeldy tweed mill pledge investment

Glenlyon Tweed Mill in Aberfeldy is set to embark on a new chapter in its long history with new owners.

Established by P & J Haggart Ltd in 1850, the historic Scottish mill has been taken over by Oddments Ltd.

Oddments counts best-selling author Sir Alexander McCall Smith among its shareholders. It also owns Edinburgh tweed, tartan and tailoring specialists Stewart Christie & Co.

The Perthshire mill will continue to operate as a separate business under its own name.

Former owner Michael Gates-Fleming is remaining involved as a shareholder.

Investment at Aberfeldy mill

Glenlyon’s fabrics are used by tailors, designers, retail and trade clients, as well as prestigious sporting estates.

Its patterns and designs have been inspired by one of Scotland’s most beautiful glens.

The mill building is undergoing renovations ahead of reopening its doors to the public in spring 2025.

It will offer guided tours and opportunities for weaving apprenticeships, supporting future generations of Scottish artisans.

Glenlyon’s new creative director Vixy Rae said she is committed to retaining the heritage of the Aberfeldy mill.

She said: “This historic weaving mill, established in 1850 by the Haggart family, is embarking on a new chapter.

“Our vision is to revitalize this cherished building while honouring its rich heritage.

“We are committed to innovative tweed designs and custom creations, inviting visitors to experience the beauty of craftsmanship firsthand.

“As we prepare to re-open to the public next spring, we look forward to offering guided tours and creating the opportunity for weaving apprenticeships to nurture the next generation of artisans.”

Glenlyon Tweed history

James Haggart founded the family firm in 1801 in Acharn, and began spinning local wool, weaving cloth and tailoring it into warm clothing.

As the business flourished under the leadership of his sons, Peter and James, they took over the purpose-built mill in 1850 harnessing the power of the nearby burn.

The then self-sufficient mill produced rugged tweeds that gained Royal patronage, including the late Queen Mother, and served a diverse clientele.

At one time they held as many as seven different Royal warrants in a 100 year period.

Over the years, the mill has adapted and evolved and has provided bespoke tweeds for luxury properties and estates. Recent customers include Taymouth Castle and The Fortingall hotel in Aberfeldy.