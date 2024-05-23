Councillors urged to turn down £2.5m Kirkcaldy business development to protect town centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Councillors urged to turn down £2.5m Kirkcaldy business development to protect town centre

Developers say the proposal could create up to 100 jobs.

By Claire Warrender
The site of the proposed development at Hayfield Industrial Estate, Kirkcaldy. Image: Google.
The site of the proposed development at Hayfield Industrial Estate, Kirkcaldy. Image: Google.

Councillors are being urged to reject a £2.5 million plan for a bakery shop, business units and storage facilities in Kirkcaldy.

Stephen Bakery teamed up with property developers Castlecroft to lodge an application for disused land off Hendry Road.

A map showing the site of the proposed Kirkcaldy business development in pink.
A map showing the site of the proposed Kirkcaldy business development in pink.

It includes six business units, a small bakery shop, a 120-container storage business and a car park.

Seven super fast electric charging points are also mooted.

The firm says the development could create up to 100 jobs on a brownfield site, empty for 20 years.

However, Fife Council planning officers say the Hayfield Industrial Estate location does not comply with the town centre first policy.

There are also concerns about the potential impact on nearby Templehall shops.

And they have therefore recommended the application be refused.

Kirkcaldy MP says approval is ‘no-brainer’

Despite this, Stephens Bakery bosses are still hopeful of getting the green light.

There are no objections to the plan, other than the council’s town centre fears.

However, seven letters of support have been received, including from Kirkcaldy Alba MP Neale Hanvey.

Neale Hanvey supports the Kirkcaldy business development plan. Image.: PA Video/PA Wire

He says the earmarked land is an eyesore and attracts anti-social behaviour.

And he describes the proposal as “exactly the vote of confidence our local economy needs”.

Mr Hanvey adds: “It seems a no-brainer to me that this should get the support of elected representatives on the planning committee.

Fife Council shouldn’t shy away from giving the go-ahead to getting spades in the ground, bringing investment to the area and creating local jobs.”

Officers outline reasons to refuse business development

Meanwhile Talia Sarafilovic, managing director of Dunfermline-based Stephens, says the company is keen to invest.

“While we have an existing presence with communities elsewhere in Kirkcaldy, we want to support this project and help the development of local land which has been neglected for far too long,” she said.

However, a planning report to next week’s west and central planning committee outlines the reasons for refusal.

It says: “The proposal has the potential to adversely impact on the viability and vitality of nearby town and local centres by introducing retail outwith a town centre.”

And it adds the proposed bakery is not compliant with land set aside for employment use.

