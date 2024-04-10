Student accommodation plans for former Dundee nightclub site delayed after contamination found

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Student accommodation plans for former Dundee nightclub site delayed after contamination found

An application for a six-storey student residence to be built on the site of the former De Stihl’s nightclub was approved back in 2022.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
The proposed student residence designs for South Ward Road, Dundee.
The proposed student residence designs for South Ward Road, Dundee. Image: 56three architects.

Plans to build student flats on the site of a former Dundee nightclub have been hit by delays after contamination was found.

An application for a six-storey student residence to be built on the former site of De Stihl’s nightclub on South Ward Road was approved by Dundee City Council in 2022.

A condition of the approval was that the developers – Edinburgh-based KR Developments – had to commence work at the site within 18 months.

However, they have been unable to do so due to the discovery of potential “hydrocarbon contamination” found within the site.

The applicants are now set to re-apply for planning permission to in a bid to address the problems.

De Stihl’s nightclub

The site has been sitting empty for a decade after the former mill that housed a succession of nightclubs, including De Stihl’s which was popular in the 80s and 90s, was demolished.

Planning officials have recommended the new application should be approved.

A planning report detailed: “There are no material considerations of sufficient weight that would justify refusal of planning permission.”

Site of the former De Stihl’s nightclub on South Ward Road. Image: Katy Scott.

If approved, the developers will have until November next year to begin work at the site.

The fresh bid will go before councillors at a planning committee meeting next week.

Further student accommodation is planned at another former South Road nightclub, with the council recently approving an eight-storey development with more than 200 rooms on the site of the old Liquid building.

This site has been vacant since 2018 following the closure of the nightclub.

More from Dundee

Allan Thomson says he has "buckets everywhere" in his Dundee council flat. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Water pours into Dundee council flat as dad fears ceiling will collapse
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison. Image: PA.
Hate crime law targeted with 'vexatious complaints' Shona Robison warns, as police receive thousands…
Kemnay Gardens in Dundee.
Man and woman arrested after 'disturbance' in Dundee
Arran Swift
Dangerous Fife domestic abuser who killed partner's pet hamster with hammer may never be…
Rosefield Street in Dundee.
Police hunt 'gaunt' suspect after man, 20, attacked in Dundee
Serial killer Peter Tobin, who died in 2022 (Strathclyde Police/PA)
Fatal accident inquiry into death of Scottish serial killer Peter Tobin lodged
Entrance wall with Charlotte Gate sign
Thief snared by DNA on BB gun after £14k raid on Perth house
Picture shows exterior of the V&A in Dundee
How does the V&A help Dundee's high streets?
12
St Andrews student Gina Feichtinger leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
St Andrews drink-drive student fined despite sheriff's fear 'mummy and daddy' will pay penalty
Bin collectors in Dundee. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Less than 10% of Dundee households sign up to £11,000 bin reminder app

Conversation