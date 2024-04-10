ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should be used more as backdrop for film and television

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should be used more as backdrop for film and television

Dundee is a place that needs to be utilised more as a hub for television and film production.

Molly Windsor as Emma Hedges and Martin Compston as Daniel Macafee in Traces. Image: UKTV/Des Willie
Molly Windsor as Emma Hedges and Martin Compston as Daniel Macafee in Traces. Image: UKTV/Des Willie
By Andrew Batchelor

The TV drama Traces was recently released on BBC iPlayer and it was wonderful to see Dundee landmarks make a welcome return in the show, from the Law to Broughty Castle, and the Tay road bridge to V&A Dundee.

A lot of folk did however make me aware again that a lot of it wasn’t filmed in Dundee and joked that the reason the programme was called Traces was because there were “hardly any traces of Dundee in it”.

But even so, Dundee as a setting on a TV show is something that feels weird, but in a good way – whether it’s watching Daniel MacAfee trying to stop a criminal at Broughty Ferry beach, or Logan Roy having a reception hosted at the V&A.

Future Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa on stage at Dundee Rep in 2014 playing Robert in Cars and Boys with Catherine (Ann Louise Ross). Image: Viktoria Begg/Dundee Rep

Some breakout stars started their careers by being in productions that were filmed in Dundee.

One such example being Ncuti Gatwa, who landed his first TV role as a customer at Bob’s burger van in Bob Servant, before appearing in the hit feature Barbie, and playing the latest Doctor Who with the new series broadcast next month.

So, why aren’t we doing more to promote the city as a top spot for television and film productions?

Visual effects lab could be starting point

It was a few years ago when Dundee sadly lost out to Edinburgh to be the first city in Scotland to have a purpose-built film and TV studio.

Proposals were put in place by Studio City Scotland to build a state-of-the-art television and film studio in the city’s Claverhouse Industrial Park back in 2015, but alas it wasn’t meant to be.

Although we lost out, Dundee hasn’t given up on that industry.

Not too long ago, the city was dubbed as an “emerging global tech hub” in relation to the news about the new developments that were announced to take place at City Quay, most prominently at the Water’s Edge development.

Artist impressions of the lab. Image: Nicoll Russell Studios

This was due to a new visual effects facility that is set to be built within the development to be operated by Abertay University, which will help boost Dundee’s economy.

But I don’t believe we should stop there. Why not press even more and campaign for Dundee to be a hub for television and film in Scotland?

I think it is something that should be reignited because the prospect of having one a decade ago was very exciting.

I believe Dundee is definitely a place that needs to be utilised more as a hub for television and film production, and who knows, that one day may be the case.

It is fantastic to see the new visual effects lab be a starting point for the city to hop onto this industry.

Conversation