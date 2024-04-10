Retiring Dundee SNP MP Stewart Hosie made party’s Westminster election chief

Retiring Dundee SNP MP Stewart Hosie has been made the party’s campaign chief for the next Westminster election.

The veteran nationalist – who has been an MP since 2005 – will still play a key role in the upcoming vote despite giving up his seat.

Mr Hosie, who represents the Dundee East constituency, said he was “thrilled and honoured” to be taking on the campaign director post.

It comes as the SNP confirmed their final candidates for the next election, meaning they have someone standing in all 57 Scottish seats.

That includes Fife Councillor Lesley Backhouse, who will contest the Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy constituency currently held by Alba.

Mr Hosie said: “I can’t wait to get stuck in, taking the SNP’s positive message to doorsteps the length and breadth of Scotland.

“As an MP for almost two decades, I know how crucial it is to have SNP MPs in Westminster fighting for what is important.”

Mr Hosie’s current seat is being replaced by the new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry constituency due to boundary changes.

Former North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins will be standing for the SNP in that patch as he bids to replace Mr Hosie.

Angus Councillor Serena Cowdy, who is married to Mr Hosie, made an unsuccessful bid to run for the party in the constituency.

Mr Hosie revealed his plans to step down at the next House of Commons vote last June.

He said he had reached the decision after a “great deal of thought” – but said at the time he would remain active in the SNP.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “I’m sure the whole party will welcome the news that SNP stalwart Stewart Hosie has accepted my invitation to be campaign director for the upcoming Westminster election.

“Stewart brings an unrivalled wealth of experience and expertise to the role and I have no doubt he will lead the delivery of a fantastic campaign.”

Mr Yousaf has made getting rid of Scotland’s six Tory MPs one of his central targets for the next UK election.

But polling has suggested his party could lose seats across Scotland to a resurgent Labour Party.