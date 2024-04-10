Retiring Dundee SNP MP Stewart Hosie made party’s Westminster election chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Retiring Dundee SNP MP Stewart Hosie made party’s Westminster election chief

The veteran nationalist, who has been an MP since 2005, will still play a key role in the upcoming vote despite giving up his seat.

By Justin Bowie
Retiring Dundee MP Stewart Hosie. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Retiring Dundee MP Stewart Hosie. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Retiring Dundee SNP MP Stewart Hosie has been made the party’s campaign chief for the next Westminster election.

The veteran nationalist – who has been an MP since 2005 – will still play a key role in the upcoming vote despite giving up his seat.

Mr Hosie, who represents the Dundee East constituency, said he was “thrilled and honoured” to be taking on the campaign director post.

It comes as the SNP confirmed their final candidates for the next election, meaning they have someone standing in all 57 Scottish seats.

That includes Fife Councillor Lesley Backhouse, who will contest the Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy constituency currently held by Alba.

Mr Hosie said: “I can’t wait to get stuck in, taking the SNP’s positive message to doorsteps the length and breadth of Scotland.

“As an MP for almost two decades, I know how crucial it is to have SNP MPs in Westminster fighting for what is important.”

Mr Hosie’s current seat is being replaced by the new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry constituency due to boundary changes.

Former North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins. Image: Kenny Smith.

Former North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins will be standing for the SNP in that patch as he bids to replace Mr Hosie.

Angus Councillor Serena Cowdy, who is married to Mr Hosie, made an unsuccessful bid to run for the party in the constituency.

Mr Hosie revealed his plans to step down at the next House of Commons vote last June.

He said he had reached the decision after a “great deal of thought” – but said at the time he would remain active in the SNP.

First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “I’m sure the whole party will welcome the news that SNP stalwart Stewart Hosie has accepted my invitation to be campaign director for the upcoming Westminster election.

“Stewart brings an unrivalled wealth of experience and expertise to the role and I have no doubt he will lead the delivery of a fantastic campaign.”

Mr Yousaf has made getting rid of Scotland’s six Tory MPs one of his central targets for the next UK election.

But polling has suggested his party could lose seats across Scotland to a resurgent Labour Party.

