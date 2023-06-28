EXCLUSIVE: Veteran Dundee SNP MP Stewart Hosie to stand down at next election

Veteran Dundee SNP MP Stewart Hosie will stand down at the next general election, we can exclusively reveal.

Mr Hosie has represented Dundee East at Westminster for almost 20 years and spent more than four decades as a party member.

He said after a “great deal of thought” he has decided to quit as an MP when the country next heads to the ballot box – expected to be some time next year.

A great privilege

Announcing his plans stand down, Mr Hosie said: “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to represent the constituency I was born and grew up in.

“I will, of course, remain an active member of the SNP and find other ways in which I can help further the cause of Scottish independence.

“I will also give my full backing to whoever is selected to replace me.”

Mr Hosie was first elected to the House of Commons in 2005.

He is the SNP’s current Treasury spokesman at Westminster and was the party’s deputy leader under Nicola Sturgeon from November 2014 to October 2016.

He was also the party’s deputy Westminster leader and Treasury spokesman from May 2015 until he was succeeded in both positions by Kirsty Blackman in June 2017.

Amazing support

Mr Hosie said none of what he has achieved throughout his political career would have been possible without the “amazing support of colleagues, staff and SNP members throughout Scotland and I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart”.

He added that until he leaves Westminster for good, he will “remain at the service of my constituents.”

Mr Hosie was previously married to Shona Robison, MSP for Dundee City East and the current deputy first minister.

In August 2018, he married Serena Cowdy – now an SNP councillor – in Arbroath.

Mr Hosie becomes the latest major party figure to announce he will not be standing for re-election.

Dunfermline and West Fife’s Douglas Chapman announced earlier this week he will bow out after being at the centre of an alleged “plot” to oust him.

The MP briefly served as the SNP’s treasurer in 2021, but quickly resigned after claiming he did not have enough information to do the job.

Glenrothes politician Peter Grant confirmed last week he too intends to quit.

Former Westminster party leader Ian Blackford also plans to stand down, months after he was replaced by Stephen Flynn in the top job.

Lanarkshire MP Angela Crawley has also confirmed she will not put her name forward to run at the next election.