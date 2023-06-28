EXCLUSIVE: Veteran Dundee SNP MP Stewart Hosie to stand down at next election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran Dundee SNP MP Stewart Hosie to stand down at next election

Mr Hosie has represented Dundee East at Westminster for almost 20 years and has spent more than four decades as a party member.

By Derek Healey
Mr Hosie has represented Dundee East at Westminster for almost 20 years and has spent more than four decades as a party member.

Veteran Dundee SNP MP Stewart Hosie will stand down at the next general election, we can exclusively reveal.

Mr Hosie has represented Dundee East at Westminster for almost 20 years and spent more than four decades as a party member.

He said after a “great deal of thought” he has decided to quit as an MP when the country next heads to the ballot box – expected to be some time next year.

A great privilege

Announcing his plans stand down, Mr Hosie said: “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to represent the constituency I was born and grew up in.

“I will, of course, remain an active member of the SNP and find other ways in which I can help further the cause of Scottish independence.

“I will also give my full backing to whoever is selected to replace me.”

Angus Robertson, Stewart Hosie, Nicola Sturgeon, Alex Salmond, Angus Macneil, Pete Wishart, and Mike Weir. Image: Shutterstock

Mr Hosie was first elected to the House of Commons in 2005.

He is the SNP’s current Treasury spokesman at Westminster and was the party’s deputy leader under Nicola Sturgeon from November 2014 to October 2016.

He was also the party’s deputy Westminster leader and Treasury spokesman from May 2015 until he was succeeded in both positions by Kirsty Blackman in June 2017.

Amazing support

Mr Hosie said none of what he has achieved throughout his political career would have been possible without the “amazing support of colleagues, staff and SNP members throughout Scotland and I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart”.

He added that until he leaves Westminster for good, he will “remain at the service of my constituents.”

Stewart Hosie at a previous election count. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Hosie was previously married to Shona Robison, MSP for Dundee City East and the current deputy first minister.

In August 2018, he married Serena Cowdy – now an SNP councillor – in Arbroath.

Mr Hosie becomes the latest major party figure to announce he will not be standing for re-election.

Serena Cowdy congratulated by husband Stewart Hosie. Image: DC Thomson

Dunfermline and West Fife’s Douglas Chapman announced earlier this week he will bow out after being at the centre of an alleged “plot” to oust him.

The MP briefly served as the SNP’s treasurer in 2021, but quickly resigned after claiming he did not have enough information to do the job.

Glenrothes politician Peter Grant confirmed last week he too intends to quit.

Former Westminster party leader Ian Blackford also plans to stand down, months after he was replaced by Stephen Flynn in the top job.

Lanarkshire MP Angela Crawley has also confirmed she will not put her name forward to run at the next election.

More from The Courier

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic assault Picture shows; Matthew Cowan. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 28/06/2023
Perth football fan attacked partner in violent rage after watching team lose
The man used Instagram to extort his own daughter. Image: Shutterstock.
Arbroath paedophile extorted nude pictures from his own daughter
Graeme Strachan leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.
Tannadice staff helped police catch drink-driving DJ
A disposable vape ban could be announced this week. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Scotland's disposable vape ban campaign started in Dundee. Is a win on the horizon?
Scotland manager Andy Roxburgh welcomes Craig Brown on to the Scotland staff in 1986 - he never looked back. Image: DC Thomson.
Craig Brown: Dundee title-winner and ex-Scotland manager's footballing life in pictures
Theresa Mallett heckled Humza Yousaf during his speech. Image: PA.
11 years of pain came out when I heckled Humza Yousaf in Dundee says…
Tag Games chief executive Marc Williamson at the firms new premises.
Dundee games studio with 60 staff acquired by American entertainment firm
Sandy Mitchell will bid for overall victory in this weekend's Spa 24 Hours. Image: McMedia
Angus ace Mitchell has first tilt at overall victory in world's biggest GT3 race…
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Last Class 2023 Picture shows; Last Class 2023. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Angus
Ken Miles of Kinross-shire Civic Trust.
War of words over Kinross Beer Garden as Kinross-shire Civic Trust responds to criticism